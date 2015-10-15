KeyMirror

Create an object with values equal to its key names.

I thought react/lib/keyMirror was useful and wanted to reuse it without any dependencies.

This is not my code, this is property of Facebook.

From this discussion:

The main purpose of keyMirror is to deal with the fact that Closure Compiler advanced mode crushes keys, which allows you to write code like

keyMirror({monkey: null, gorilla: null})

and have it become something like

k({m:null,g:null})

which evaluates to

{m:"m",g:"g"}

at runtime. If it was specified as a list of strings, they wouldn't get crushed matching the property names.

Usage

npm install keymirror

var keyMirror = require ( 'keymirror' ); var COLORS = keyMirror({ blue : null , red : null }); var myColor = COLORS.blue; var isColorValid = !!COLORS[myColor];

The last line could not be performed if the values of the generated enum were not equal to their keys.

Input: {key1: val1, key2: val2}

Output: {key1: key1, key2: key2}

I sometimes use this with lodash - use the following upon your first use of lodash to mix it in: