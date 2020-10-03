When building games or any application that requires quick reactions from the
user, a system to track key states is needed. You might say "Silly developer!
There are events for that! They're called
keydown and
keyup!" This is
correct, but the problem that Keydrown solves is more subtle: When you press
and hold any key on the keyboard, there is a brief delay between the initial
firing of the
keydown event handler and the subsequent firings of that event
for every tick. Here's an approximate ASCII visualization:
TIME (seconds) KEYDOWN HANDLER FIRING STATE
-----------------------------------------------------
0 Firing
0.25 Not firing
0.50 Not firing
0.75 Not firing
1 Firing
1.25 Firing
1.50 Firing
1.75 Firing
2 Firing
...And the handler will just keep firing until the button is released. The
expectation from the user is that the key handler would be firing for the
entire duration of time that the key is held down - the early ticks where the
keydown state is not handled creates a feeling of sluggishness and noticeably
worsens the User Experience. A way around this delay is to only listen for one
keydown event for a button, and execute the key handler on every tick until
the corresponding
keyup event is detected for that button.
Keydrown makes this super easy.
All Keydrown functionality exists under the
kd namespace.
Every letter key, as well as some other keys on the keyboard are represented in
a map of
kd.Key instances with uppercase key names:
kd.A instanceof kd.Key; // true
kd.SPACE instanceof kd.Key; // true
kd.UP instanceof kd.Key; // true
You can see the full list of supported keys in
kd.map.js
(more key codes can easily be added, please submit a Pull Request if you add
more).
kd.Key
has the following API:
/**
* @param {function=} opt_handler
*/
kd.Key.prototype.down = function (opt_handler)
opt_handler fires for every tick where the key is held down. There is
no early delay, as described in the ASCII graph above. Calling this method for
a key again will overwrite the previous
opt_handler - only one handler
function is allowed per key.
If
opt_handler is omitted, this function invokes whatever handler function
was previously bound with
kd.Key#down.
/**
* @param {function=} opt_handler
*/
kd.Key.prototype.up = function (opt_handler)
opt_handler fires when the key is released by the user. As with
kd.Key#down, only one handler function is allowed. Unlike
kd.Key#down,
opt_handler does not fire continuously — only once when the key is released.
If
opt_handler is omitted, this function invokes whatever handler function
was previously bound with
kd.Key#up.
/**
* @param {function=} opt_handler
*/
kd.Key.prototype.press = function (opt_handler)
opt_handler fires once when the key is pressed by the user. Only one handler
function is allowed. This is not a repeating state — it only fires once until
the user releases the key and presses it again.
If
opt_handler is omitted, this function invokes whatever handler function
was previously bound with
kd.Key#press.
kd.Key.prototype.isDown = function()
Returns
true if the key is currently pressed, otherwise returns false.
kd.B.down(function () {
console.log('The "B" key is being held down!');
});
kd.B.up(function () {
console.log('The "B" key was released!');
});
kd.SPACE.press(function () {
console.log('The space bar was pressed!');
});
if (kd.LEFT.isDown()) {
console.log('The left arrow key is being held down!')
}
down,
up, and
press functions also provide the raw
Keyboard event
Object created by the corresponding browser event. The schema of this Object
may differ across browsers, particularly older ones.
kd.A.down(function (evt) {
if (evt.shiftKey) {
console.log('The shift key is being held down!');
}
if (evt.ctrlKey) {
console.log('The ctrl key is being held down!');
}
});
kd.Key.prototype.unbindDown = function ()
Unbinds the function handler that was bound with
kd.Key#down.
kd.Key.prototype.unbindUp = function ()
Unbinds the function handler that was bound with
kd.Key#up.
kd.Key.prototype.unbindPress = function ()
Unbinds the function handler that was bound with
kd.Key#press.
kd.B.down(function () {
console.log('The "B" key is being held down!');
});
// Now pressing the "B" key won't do anything
kd.B.unbindDown();
The
kd Object has helper methods attached to it, and they are represented by
camelCase property names.
kd.tick = function ()
Check the states of all of the keys and invoke the necessary key handlers. You
should call this once and only once somewhere in your run loop. If you don't
call
tick somewhere in your run loop, Keydrown won't do anything.
/**
* @param {function} handler
*/
kd.run = function (handler)
A basic run loop. If your application already has a run loop, you don't need
this.
kd.run uses
requestAnimationFrame if it is available, and falls
back to a
setTimeout loop if it is not.
kd.stop = function ()
Cancels the run loop started by
kd.run.
kd.run(function () {
kd.tick();
});
kd.SPACE.down(function () {
console.log('The space bar is being held down!');
});
kd.ESC.down(function () {
console.log('Canceling the loop.');
kd.stop();
});
If you want to keep things simple, all you need is either
dist/keydrown.js or
dist/keydrown.min.js from this Git repo. Alternatively, you can install
Keydrown via NPM:
$: npm install keydrown
If loaded directly (without a script loader), Keydrown creates the
kd browser
global. However, it can also be loaded as an AMD module or as a CommonJS
module (through a tool like Webpack).
// Loaded as a CommonJS module with Webpack
var kd = require('keydrown');
kd.run(function () {
kd.tick();
});
// Loaded with an AMD loader (such as Require.js)
require(['./path/to/keydrown'], function (kd) {
kd.run(function () {
kd.tick();
});
});
Keydrown supports all modern browsers, as well as Internet Explorer 7 and up (please see the note below about IE compatibility).
Keydrown has a feature where when the user blurs the browser window (for
example, switching to another application or tab), the key state is reset and
"down" handlers stop firing. On other words, keys aren't considered "down" if
the user is not focused on the browser window. This functionality is not
supported in IE 7 and 8, as there doesn't seem to be a way to bind to the
window's
blur event correctly in those browsers. You can assign a function
to
window.onblur, but that function will only fire once IE regains focus,
which is not sufficient for Keydrown's reset-on-blur functionality.
Keydrown has been used in several interesting projects:
Keydrown is distibuted under the MIT license. You are encouraged to use and modify the code to suit your needs, as well as redistribute it.