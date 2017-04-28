openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
key

keyczarjs

by Mitro
0.1.0 (see all)

Partial Javascript implementation of Google's Keyczar.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

224

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Keyczar JS

A partial Javascript implementation of Google Keyczar. It is a wrapper around the Forge Javascript crypto library. Released under the Apache 2.0 license, like the official Keyczar library.

Quick Start

  1. Run npm install in the keyczarjs directory to download Forge using NPM.
  2. Run ./runtests.sh to run all the unit tests.
  3. Open browser_test.html for an example of Keyczar JS in a web browser.
  4. (OPTIONAL): Run make to run the Closure compiler to type check all JavaScript (you will probably need to editg the Makefile to provide the location of the Closure Compiler .jar file)

Example use (NodeJS)

var keyczar = require('./keyczar');

// Create a new keyset and serialize it
var keyset = keyczar.create(keyczar.TYPE_AES);
var keysetSerialized = keyset.toJson();

// Load the keyset and use it
var plaintext = 'hello message';
keyset = keyczar.fromJson(keysetSerialized);
var encrypted = keyset.encrypt(plaintext);
var decrypted = keyset.decrypt(encrypted);
console.log('plaintext:', plaintext);
console.log('encrypted:', encrypted);
console.log('decrypted:', decrypted);

// Create an asymmetric key
var private = keyczar.create(keyczar.TYPE_RSA_PRIVATE);
var public = private.exportPublicKey();
var privateSerialized = private.toJson();

// encrypt some data in a "session" to avoid asymmetric length limits
var session = keyczar.createSessionCrypter(public);
encrypted = session.encrypt(plaintext);
var sessionMaterial = session.sessionMaterial;

// take the private key and the session material to decrypt the data
private = keyczar.fromJson(privateSerialized);
session = keyczar.createSessionCrypter(private, sessionMaterial);
decrypted = session.decrypt(encrypted);
console.log('plaintext:', plaintext);
console.log('sessionMaterial:', sessionMaterial);
console.log('encrypted:', encrypted);
console.log('decrypted:', decrypted);

// convenience method to pack session material together with the message
encrypted = keyczar.encryptWithSession(public, plaintext);
decrypted = keyczar.decryptWithSession(private, encrypted);
console.log('plaintext:', plaintext);
console.log('encrypted:', encrypted);
console.log('decrypted:', decrypted);

Differences from the original Keyczar implementation

  • Input is treated as a Javascript string (Unicode). It is encoded as UTF-8 before encryption, and decoded back to a Javascript Unicode string after decryption. This can cause exceptions to be thrown if decrypting binary data that is not valid UTF-8. In this case, use encryptBinary()/decryptBinary().

  • Key sets are read and written as JSON strings. The structure is the same as Keyczar's directories, just as a JSON object.

Password-Protected Keys

KeyczarJS supports reading and writing keys that are encrypted by a password. The format is compatible with the C++ implementation, which is based on OpenSSL's password-based encryption.

To make it difficult to accidentally "leak" an unencrypted key, toJson() does not work for password protected keys. Instead, you should use toJsonEncrypted(). In rare cases where you must access the serialized key, you can use exportDecryptedJson().

Adding KeyczarJS to your project

Each script in this package is usable both by NodeJS (require()) and in a browser. In the browser, all exported functions are in the global keyczar namespace. In a browser, you must load the following script files:

  • From Forge: aes.js sha1.js sha256.js md.js util.js prng.js random.js jsbn.js pbkdf2.js hmac.js asn1.js oids.js pkcs1.js rsa.js pki.js
  • From Keyczar JS: keyczar_util.js keyczar.js

Additions to Java Keyczar

To use Keyczar JS with Java Keyczar, we wrote some additional support classes. Ideally we would like to push some changes upstream:

  • Creating a new keyset without writing it to disk, and adding a key to it. Right now, this involves passing around a KeyczarReader, creating a GenericKeyczar to add keys, writing it out, then re-reading it to create a Crypter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial