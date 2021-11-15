openbase logo
keycode

by Tim Kevin Oxley
2.2.1 (see all)

Convert between keyboard keycodes and keynames and vice versa.

Documentation
1M

GitHub Stars

417

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

keycode

Simple map of keyboard codes.

Build Status

Installation

npm

$ npm install keycode

component

$ component install timoxley/keycode

Example

var keycode = require('keycode');
document.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) {
  console.log("You pressed", keycode(e))
})

API

keycode tries to make an intelligent guess as to what you're trying to discover based on the type of argument you supply.

keycode(keycode:Event)

Returns the name of the key associated with this event.

document.body.addEventListener('keyup', function(e) {
  console.log(keycode(e)) // prints name of key
})

Due to the keypress event being weird,keycode currently does not support the keypress event, but this should not be an issue as keydown and keyup work perfectly fine.

keycode(keycode:Number)

Returns the lowercase name of a given numeric keycode.

keycode(13) // => 'enter'

keycode(name:String)

Returns the numeric keycode for given key name.

keycode('Enter') // => 13

// keycode is not case sensitive
keycode('eNtEr') // => 13

Name Aliases

Common aliases are also supplied:

> for (var alias in keycode.aliases) { console.log(alias, keycode(keycode(alias))) }
ctl ctrl
pause pause/break
break pause/break
caps caps lock
escape esc
pgup page up
pgdn page down
ins insert
del delete
spc space

keycode.isEventKey(event: Event, nameOrCode: String | Number)

Tests if an keyboard event against a given name or keycode. Will return true if the event matches the given name or keycode, false otherwise.

// assume event is an keydown event with key 'enter'
keycode.isEventKey(event, 'enter') // => true
keycode.isEventKey(event, 'down') // => false

keycode.isEventKey(event, 13) // => true
keycode.isEventKey(event, 40) // => false

Maps

Key code/name maps are available directly as keycode.codes and keycode.names respectively.

keycode.names[13] // => 'enter'
keycode.codes['enter'] // => 13

Credit

 project  : keycode
 repo age : 3 years, 8 months
 active   : 29 days
 commits  : 66
 files    : 13
 authors  :
    49  Tim Oxley        74.3%
     4  jkroso           6.1%
     3  Amir Abu Shareb  4.5%
     1  Greg Reimer      1.5%
     1  Kenan Yildirim   1.5%
     1  Abel Toledano    1.5%
     1  Sam              1.5%
     1  TJ Holowaychuk   1.5%
     1  Yoshua Wuyts     1.5%
     1  Nathan Zadoks    1.5%
     1  Brenton Simpson  1.5%
     1  Brian Noguchi    1.5%
     1  Gilad Peleg      1.5%

Original key mappings lifted from http://jsfiddle.net/vWx8V/ via http://stackoverflow.com/questions/5603195/full-list-of-javascript-keycodes

License

MIT

