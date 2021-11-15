keycode

Simple map of keyboard codes.

Installation

npm

$ npm install keycode

component

$ component install timoxley/keycode

Example

var keycode = require ( 'keycode' ); document .addEventListener( 'keydown' , function ( e ) { console .log( "You pressed" , keycode(e)) })

API

keycode tries to make an intelligent guess as to what you're trying to discover based on the type of argument you supply.

Returns the name of the key associated with this event.

document .body.addEventListener( 'keyup' , function ( e ) { console .log(keycode(e)) })

Due to the keypress event being weird, keycode currently does not support the keypress event, but this should not be an issue as keydown and keyup work perfectly fine.

Returns the lowercase name of a given numeric keycode.

keycode( 13 )

Returns the numeric keycode for given key name.

keycode( 'Enter' ) keycode( 'eNtEr' )

Name Aliases

Common aliases are also supplied:

> for ( var alias in keycode.aliases) { console .log(alias, keycode(keycode(alias))) } ctl ctrl pause pause/ break break pause/ break caps caps lock escape esc pgup page up pgdn page down ins insert del delete spc space

keycode.isEventKey(event: Event, nameOrCode: String | Number)

Tests if an keyboard event against a given name or keycode. Will return true if the event matches the given name or keycode, false otherwise.

keycode.isEventKey(event, 'enter' ) keycode.isEventKey(event, 'down' ) keycode.isEventKey(event, 13 ) keycode.isEventKey(event, 40 )

Maps

Key code/name maps are available directly as keycode.codes and keycode.names respectively.

keycode.names[ 13 ] keycode.codes[ 'enter' ]

Credit

Original key mappings lifted from http://jsfiddle.net/vWx8V/ via http://stackoverflow.com/questions/5603195/full-list-of-javascript-keycodes

License

MIT