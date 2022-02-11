Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.
This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Server, Java adapters and the JavaScript adapter.
If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it
If you believe you have discovered a defect in Keycloak please open an issue. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.
To run Keycloak download the distribution from our website. Unzip and run:
bin/standalone.[sh|bat]
Alternatively, you can use the Docker image by running:
docker run jboss/keycloak
For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.
To build from source refer to the building and working with the code base guide.
To run tests refer to the running tests guide.
To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.
Before contributing to Keycloak please read our contributing guidelines.
I've used this lib in my professional development for a while already. I must say that there is a lot of functionalities that are allowed to you to be done, however, there are some things that need to be improved. Role mapping and securing your own APP or API with Keycloak's embedded roles and mapping isn't so well since every API has to be manually entered and secured. And the biggest problem is the lack of documentation. Maybe, you can find something somewhere online, but you would probably need a couple of days In order to find a solution for a simple problem. Anyway, with this kind of lib available, the development of your own oAuth solution is unnecessary.