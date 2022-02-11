openbase logo
keycloak-js

by keycloak
15.1.0 (see all)

Open Source Identity and Access Management For Modern Applications and Services

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

205K

GitHub Stars

11.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

722

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Authentication

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/56
Read All Reviews
NikolaP10
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Keycloak

Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.

This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Server, Java adapters and the JavaScript adapter.

Help and Documentation

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities

If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it

Reporting an issue

If you believe you have discovered a defect in Keycloak please open an issue. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.

Getting started

To run Keycloak download the distribution from our website. Unzip and run:

bin/standalone.[sh|bat]

Alternatively, you can use the Docker image by running:

docker run jboss/keycloak

For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.

Building from Source

To build from source refer to the building and working with the code base guide.

Testing

To run tests refer to the running tests guide.

Writing Tests

To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.

Contributing

Before contributing to Keycloak please read our contributing guidelines.

Other Keycloak Projects

License

100
Nikola Pasic4 Ratings8 Reviews
1 year ago

I've used this lib in my professional development for a while already. I must say that there is a lot of functionalities that are allowed to you to be done, however, there are some things that need to be improved. Role mapping and securing your own APP or API with Keycloak's embedded roles and mapping isn't so well since every API has to be manually entered and secured. And the biggest problem is the lack of documentation. Maybe, you can find something somewhere online, but you would probably need a couple of days In order to find a solution for a simple problem. Anyway, with this kind of lib available, the development of your own oAuth solution is unnecessary.

0
bit-star10 Ratings0 Reviews
6 days ago
Tran PhuHo Chi Minh city6 Ratings0 Reviews
6 days ago
ArkoIndia5 Ratings0 Reviews
Hi this is me, experimenting and experiencing things I like and don't like.Thanks for checking my bio. I am you as your mind reflection inside your thought.
1 month ago
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago

