A comprehensive solution for adding keycloak Authentication and Authorization to your Express based GraphQL server.
Based on the keycloak-connect middleware for Express. Provides useful Authentication/Authorization features within your GraphQL application.
🔒 Auth at the GraphQL layer. Authentication and Role Based Access Control (RBAC) on individual Queries, Mutations and fields.
⚡️ Auth on Subscriptions. Authentication and RBAC on incoming websocket connections for subscriptions.
🔑 Access to token/user information in resolver context via
context.kauth (for regular resolvers and subscriptions)
📝 Declarative
@auth,
@hasRole and
@hasPermission directives that can be applied directly in your Schema.
⚙️
auth,
hasRole and
hasPermission middleware resolver functions that can be used directly in code. (Alternative to directives)
Install library
npm install --save keycloak-connect-graphql
Install required dependencies:
npm install --save graphql keycloak-connect
Install one of the Apollo Server libraries
npm install --save apollo-server-express
There are 3 steps to set up
keycloak-connect-graphql in your application.
KeycloakTypeDefs along with your own type defs.
KeycloakSchemaDirectives (Apollo Server)
KeycloakContext to
context.kauth
The example below shows a typical setup with comments beside each of the 3 steps mentioned.
const { ApolloServer, gql } = require('apollo-server-express')
const Keycloak = require('keycloak-connect')
const { KeycloakContext, KeycloakTypeDefs, KeycloakSchemaDirectives } = require('keycloak-connect-graphql')
const { typeDefs, resolvers } = require('./schema')
const app = express()
const keycloak = new Keycloak()
app.use(graphqlPath, keycloak.middleware())
const server = new ApolloServer({
typeDefs: [KeycloakTypeDefs, typeDefs], // 1. Add the Keycloak Type Defs
schemaDirectives: KeycloakSchemaDirectives, // 2. Add the KeycloakSchemaDirectives
resolvers,
context: ({ req }) => {
return {
kauth: new KeycloakContext({ req }, keycloak) // 3. add the KeycloakContext to `kauth`
}
}
})
server.applyMiddleware({ app })
app.listen({ 4000 }, () =>
console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000${server.graphqlPath}`)
)
In this example
keycloak.middleware() is used on the GraphQL endpoint. This allows for Authentication and Authorization at the GraphQL Layer.
keycloak.middleware parses user token information if found, but will not block unauthenticated requests. This approach gives us the flexibility to implement authentication on individual Queries, Mutations and Fields.
In Apollo Server, the
@auth,
@hasRole and
@hasPermission directives can be used directly on the schema.
This declarative approach means auth logic is never mixed with business logic.
const Keycloak = require('keycloak-connect')
const { KeycloakContext, KeycloakTypeDefs, KeycloakSchemaDirectives } = require('keycloak-connect-graphql')
const typeDefs = gql`
type Article {
id: ID!
title: String!
content: String!
}
type Query {
listArticles: [Article]! @auth
}
type Mutation {
publishArticle(title: String!, content: String!): Article! @hasRole(role: "editor")
unpublishArticle(title: String!):Boolean @hasPermission(resources: ["Article:publish","Article:delete"])
}
`
const resolvers = {
Query: {
listArticles: (obj, args, context, info) => {
return Database.listArticles()
}
},
mutation: {
publishArticle: (object, args, context, info) => {
const user = context.kauth.accessToken.content // get the user details from the access token
return Database.createArticle(args.title, args.content, user)
},
unpublishArticle: (object, args, context, info) => {
const user = context.kauth.accessToken.content
return Database.deleteArticle(args.title, user)
}
}
}
const keycloak = new Keycloak()
const server = new ApolloServer({
typeDefs: [KeycloakTypeDefs, typeDefs], // 1. Add the Keycloak Type Defs
schemaDirectives: KeycloakSchemaDirectives, // 2. Add the KeycloakSchemaDirectives
resolvers,
context: ({ req }) => {
return {
kauth: new KeycloakContext({ req }, keycloak) // 3. add the KeycloakContext to `kauth`
}
}
})
In this example a number of things are happening:
@auth is applied to the
listArticles Query. This means a user must be authenticated for this Query.
@hasRole(role: "editor") is applied to the
publishArticle Mutation. This means the keycloak user must have the editor client role in keycloak
@hasPermission(resources: ["Article:publish","Article:delete"]) is applied to
unpublishArticle Mutation. This means keycloak user must have all permissions given in resources array.
publishArticle resolver demonstrates how
context.kauth can be used to get the keycloak user details
auth,
hasRole and
hasPermission middlewares.
keycloak-connect-graphql also exports the
auth ,
hasRole and
hasPermission logic directly. They can be thought of as middlewares that wrap your business logic resolvers. This is useful if you don't have a clear way to use schema directives (e.g. when using
graphql-express).
const { auth, hasRole } = require('keycloak-connect-graphql')
const resolvers = {
Query: {
listArticles: auth(listArticlesResolver)
},
mutation: {
publishArticle: hasRole('editor')(publishArticleResolver)
unpublishArticle: hasPermission(['Article:publish','Article:delete'])(unpublishArticleResolver)
}
}
@hasRole directive
The syntax for the
@hasRole schema directive is
@hasRole(role: "rolename") or
@hasRole(role: ["array", "of", "roles"])
hasRole
hasRole function is
hasRole('rolename') or
hasRole(['array', 'of', 'roles'])
Both the
@hasRole schema directive and the exported
hasRole function work exactly the same.
By default, hasRole checks for keycloak client roles.
hasRole('admin') will check the logged in user has the client role named admin.
It also is possible to check for realm roles and application roles.
hasRole('realm:admin') will check the logged in user has the admin realm role
hasRole('some-other-app:admin') will check the loged in user has the admin realm role in a different application
@hasPermission directive
The syntax for the
@hasPermission schema directive is
@hasPermission(resources: "resource:scope") or
@hasPermission(resources: "resource") because a scope is optional or for multiple resources
@hasPermission(resources: ["array", "of", "resources"]), use colon to separate name of the resource and optionally its scope.
hasPermission
hasPermission function is
hasPremission('resource:scope') or
hasPermission(['array', 'of', 'resources']), use colon to separate name of the resource and optionally its scope.
Both the
@hasPermission schema directive and the exported
hasPermission function work exactly the same.
apollo-server-express@^3.x no longer supports the
SchemaDirectiveVisitor class and therefor prevents
you from using the visitors of this library. They have adopted schema
transformers functions that define behavior
on the schema fields with the directives.
Remediating this is actually rather simple and gives you the option of adding a bit more authentication logic if needed, but will require some understanding of the inner workings of this library.
To make things easy, this is an example implementation of what the transformers may look like. (Note the validation of roles and permissions given to their respective directives):
import { defaultFieldResolver, GraphQLSchema } from 'graphql';
import { getDirective, MapperKind, mapSchema } from '@graphql-tools/utils';
import { auth, hasPermission, hasRole } from 'keycloak-connect-graphql';
const authDirectiveTransformer = (schema: GraphQLSchema, directiveName: string = 'auth') => {
return mapSchema(schema, {
[MapperKind.OBJECT_FIELD]: (fieldConfig) => {
const authDirective = getDirective(schema, fieldConfig, directiveName)?.[0];
if (authDirective) {
const { resolve = defaultFieldResolver } = fieldConfig;
fieldConfig.resolve = auth(resolve);
}
return fieldConfig;
}
});
};
export const permissionDirectiveTransformer = (schema: GraphQLSchema, directiveName: string = 'hasPermission') => {
return mapSchema(schema, {
[MapperKind.OBJECT_FIELD]: (fieldConfig) => {
const permissionDirective = getDirective(schema, fieldConfig, directiveName)?.[0];
if (permissionDirective) {
const { resolve = defaultFieldResolver } = fieldConfig;
const keys = Object.keys(permissionDirective);
let resources;
if (keys.length === 1 && keys[0] === 'resources') {
resources = permissionDirective[keys[0]];
if (typeof resources === 'string') resources = [resources];
if (Array.isArray(resources)) {
resources = resources.map((val: any) => String(val));
} else {
throw new Error('invalid hasRole args. role must be a String or an Array of Strings');
}
} else {
throw Error("invalid hasRole args. must contain only a 'role argument");
}
fieldConfig.resolve = hasPermission(resources)(resolve);
}
return fieldConfig;
}
});
};
export const roleDirectiveTransformer = (schema: GraphQLSchema, directiveName: string = 'hasRole') => {
return mapSchema(schema, {
[MapperKind.OBJECT_FIELD]: (fieldConfig) => {
const roleDirective = getDirective(schema, fieldConfig, directiveName)?.[0];
if (roleDirective) {
const { resolve = defaultFieldResolver } = fieldConfig;
const keys = Object.keys(roleDirective);
let role;
if (keys.length === 1 && keys[0] === 'role') {
role = roleDirective[keys[0]];
if (typeof role === 'string') role = [role];
if (Array.isArray(role)) {
role = role.map((val: any) => String(val));
} else {
throw new Error('invalid hasRole args. role must be a String or an Array of Strings');
}
} else {
throw Error("invalid hasRole args. must contain only a 'role argument");
}
fieldConfig.resolve = hasRole(role)(resolve);
}
return fieldConfig;
}
});
};
export const applyDirectiveTransformers = (schema: GraphQLSchema) => {
return authDirectiveTransformer(roleDirectiveTransformer(permissionDirectiveTransformer(schema)));
};
With your transformers defined, apply them on the schema and continue configuring your server instance:
...
let schema = makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs,
resolvers
});
schema = applyDirectiveTransformers(schema);
// Now just passing the schema in the options, configurting the context with Keycloak as before.
const server = new ApolloServer({
schema,
context: ({ req }) => {
return {
kauth: new KeycloakContext({ req }, keycloak)
};
}
});
...
Library will return specific GraphQL errors to the client that can be differenciated by using error codes.
Example response from GraphQL Server could look as follows:
{
"errors":[
{
"message":"User is not authorized. Must have one of the following roles: [admin]",
"code": "FORBIDDEN"
}
]
}
Possible error codes:
UNAUTHENTICATED: returned when user is not authenticated to access API because it requires login
FORBIDDEN: returned when user do not have permission to perform operation
The
KeycloakSubscriptionHandler provides a way to validate incoming websocket connections to
SubscriptionServer from
subscriptions-transport-ws for subscriptions and add the keycloak user token to the
context in subscription resolvers.
Using
onSubscriptionConnect inside the
onConnect function, we can parse and validate the keycloak user token from the
connectionParams. The example below shows the typical setup that will ensure all subscriptions must be authenticated.
const { KeycloakSubscriptionHandler } = require('keycloak-connect-graphql')
// Apollo Server Setup Goes Here. (See Getting Started Section)
const httpServer = app.listen({ port }, () => {
console.log(`🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:${port}${server.graphqlPath}`)
const keycloakSubscriptionHandler = new KeycloakSubscriptionHandler({ keycloak })
new SubscriptionServer({
execute,
subscribe,
schema: server.schema,
onConnect: async (connectionParams, websocket, connectionContext) => {
const token = await keycloakSubscriptionHandler.onSubscriptionConnect(connectionParams)
return {
kauth: new KeycloakSubscriptionContext(token)
}
}
}, {
server: httpServer,
path: '/graphql'
})
})
In this example,
keycloakSubscriptionHandler.onSubscriptionConnect parses the connectionParams into a Keycloak Access Token. The value returned from
onConnect becomes the
context in subscription resolvers. By returning
{ kauth: new KeycloakSubscriptionContext } we will have access to the keycloak user token in our subscription resolvers.
By default,
onSubscriptionConnect throws an Authentication
Error and the subscription is cancelled if invalid
connectionParams or an expired/invalid keycloak token is supplied. This is an easy way to force authentication on all subscriptions.
For more information, please read the generic apollo documentation on Authentication Over Websockets.
The
auth and
hasRole middlewares can be used on individual subscriptions. Use the same code to from the Authentication and Authorization on Subscriptions example but intialise the
KeycloakSubscriptionHandler with
protect:false.
const keycloakSubscriptionHandler = new KeycloakSubscriptionHandler({ keycloak, protect: false })
When
protect is false, an error will not be thrown during the initial websocket connection attempt if the client is not authenticated. Instead, the
auth,
hasRole and
hasPermission middlewares can be used on the individual subscription resolvers.
const { auth, hasRole } = require('keycloak-connect-graphql')
const typeDefs = gql`
type Message {
content: String!
author: String
}
type Comment {
content: String!
author: String
}
type Subscription {
commentAdded: Comment!
messageAdded: Message! @auth
alertAdded: String @hasRole(role: "admin")
}
`
const resolvers = {
Subscription: {
commentAdded: {
subscribe: () => pubsub.asyncIterator(COMMENT_ADDED)
},
messageAdded: {
subscribe: auth(() => pubsub.asyncIterator(COMMENT_ADDED))
},
alertAdded: hasRole('admin')(() => pubsub.asyncIterator(ALERT_ADDED)),
alertRemoved: hasPermission('alert:remove')(() => pubsub.asyncIterator(ALERT_REMOVED))
}
}
In this hypothetical application we have three subscription type that have varying levels of Authentication/Authorization
admin client role can subscribe
alert and scope
remove can subscribe
The GraphQL client should provide the following
connectionParams when attempting a websocket connection.
{
"Authorization": "Bearer <keycloak token value>"
}
The example code shows how it could be done on the client side using Apollo Client.
import Keycloak from 'keycloak-js'
import { WebSocketLink } from 'apollo-link-ws'
var keycloak = Keycloak({
url: 'http://keycloak-server/auth',
realm: 'myrealm',
clientId: 'myapp'
})
const wsLink = new WebSocketLink({
uri: 'ws://localhost:5000/',
options: {
reconnect: true,
connectionParams: {
Authorization: `Bearer ${keycloak.token}`
}
})
See the Apollo Client documentation for Authentication Params Over Websocket.
See the Keycloak Documentation for the Keycloak JavaScript Adapter
keycloak-connect-graphql can be used with Apollo Federation for your distributed GraphQL service.
There are 4 steps to set up
keycloak-connect-graphql in your distributed application using Apollo Federation. The first 3 steps you should do in every service and for the step 3 you should also do to
gateway service, then the step 4 just in a
gateway service.
KeycloakTypeDefs along with your own type defs.
KeycloakSchemaDirectives (Apollo Server)
KeycloakContext to context.kauth
Authorization token to all services.
For the first 3 steps, you could see example at Getting Started section. So, The example below shows how to setup the
gateway service.
const { ApolloGateway, RemoteGraphQLDataSource } = require("@apollo/gateway");
const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
serviceList: [
{ name: "accounts", url: "http://localhost:4001/graphql" },
{ name: "reviews", url: "http://localhost:4002/graphql" },
{ name: "products", url: "http://localhost:4003/graphql" },
{ name: "inventory", url: "http://localhost:4004/graphql" }
// other services might be entry
],
buildService({ name, url }) {
return new RemoteGraphQLDataSource({
url,
willSendRequest({ request, context }) {
// 4. Setup the gateway to pass `Authorization` token to all services.
// Passing Keycloak Access Token to services.
if (context.kauth && context.kauth.accessToken) {
request.http.headers.set('Authorization', 'bearer '+ context.kauth.accessToken.token);
}
}
})
},
// Experimental: Enabling this enables the query plan view in Playground.
__exposeQueryPlanExperimental: false,
});
See the example project for Apollo Federation with Keycloak.
Apollo Federation does not currently support GraphQL subscription operations.
The
examples folder contains runnable examples that demonstrate the various ways to use this library.
examples/basic.js - Shows the basic setup needed to use the library. Uses
keycloak.connect() to require authentication on the entire GraphQL API.
examples/advancedAuth - Shows how to use the
@auth and
@hasRole schema directives to apply auth at the GraphQL layer.
examples/authMiddlewares - Shows usage of the
auth and
hasRole middlewares.
examples/resourceBasedAuht - Shows how to use
@hasPermission middleware.
subscriptions - Shows basic subscriptions setup, requiring all subscriptions to be authenticated.
subscriptionsAdvanced - Shows subscriptions that use the
auth and
hasRole middlewares directly on subscription resolvers
subscriptionsResourceBasedAuth.js - Shows subscriptions that use the
auth and
hasPermission middlewares directly on subscription resolvers
NOTE: Examples using unrelased code that needs to be compiled before use. Please run
npm run compileto compile source code before running examples.
Prerequisites:
Start by cloning this repo.
git clone https://github.com/aerogear/keycloak-connect-graphql/
Then start a Keycloak server using
docker-compose.
cd examples/config && docker-compose up
Now in a separate terminal, seed the keycloak server with a sample configuration.
$ npm run examples:seed
creating role admin
creating role developer
creating client role admin for client keycloak-connect-graphql-bearer
creating client role developer for client keycloak-connect-graphql-bearer
creating client role admin for client keycloak-connect-graphql-public
creating client role developer for client keycloak-connect-graphql-public
creating user developer with password developer
assigning client and realm roles called "developer" to user developer
creating user admin with password admin
assigning client and realm roles called "admin" to user admin
done
This creates a sample realm called
keycloak-connect-graphql with some clients, roles and users that we can use in the examples.
Now we are ready to start and explore the examples.
The Keycloak console is accessible at localhost:8080 and the admin login is
admin/admin. You can make any configuration changes you wish and
npm run examples:seed will always recreate the example realm from scratch.
The basic example shows:
@hasRole schema directive.
In
examples/basic.js the GraphQL schema for the server is defined:
const typeDefs = gql`
type Query {
hello: String @hasRole(role: "developer")
}
`
The
@hasRole directive means only users with the
developer role are authorized to perform the
hello query. Start the server to try it out.
$ node examples/basic.js
🚀 Server ready at http://localhost:4000/graphql
Open the URL and you will see the Keycloak login screen. First login with
developer/developer as the username/password.
Now you should see the GraphQL Playground.
NOTE: The login page is shown because the Keycloak middleware is enforcing authentication on the
/graphql endpoint using a
public client configuration. A public client is being used so we can access the GraphQL Playground in the browser. In production, your GraphQL API would use a
bearer client configuration and instead you would receive an
Access Denied message.
On the right side of the GraphQL Playground you will see a message:
{
"error": "Failed to fetch. Please check your connection"
}
Although the browser has authenticated with the Keycloak server, the GraphQL playround isn't sending the keycloak
Authorization header along with its requests to the GraphQL server. In the bottom left corner of the playground there is a field called HTTP Headers which will be added to requests sent by the playground.
Use
scripts/getToken.js to get a valid header for the
developer user.
node scripts/getToken.js developer developer # username password
{"Authorization":"Bearer <token string>"}
Copy the entire JSON object, then paste it into the HTTP Headers field in the playground. The error message should disappear.
Now try the following query:
query {
hello
}
You should see the result.
{
"data": {
"hello": "Hello developer"
}
}
The
hasRole directive checked that the user had the appropriate role and then the GraphQL resolver successfully executed. Let's change the role. Change the code in
examples/basic.js to the code below and then restart the server.
const typeDefs = gql`
type Query {
hello: String @hasRole(role: "admin")
}
`
Now run the query in the playground again. You should see an error.
{
"errors": [
{
"message": "User is not authorized. Must have one of the following roles: [admin]",
"locations": [
{
"line": 2,
"column": 3
}
],
"path": [
"hello"
],
"extensions": <omitted>
}
],
"data": {
"hello": null
}
}
This time an error comes back saying the user does not have the right role. That's the full example! The process of running and trying the other examples is very similar. Feel free to try them or to look at the code!