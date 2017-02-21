Basic Keychain Access on Mac computers running Node.js

This module adds methods for basic Keychain access in Node.js by way of the security command-line tool.

Requirements

Mac OS X 10.6+

Installation

npm install keychain

Examples

Generic Password Example

var keychain = require ( 'keychain' ); keychain.setPassword({ account : 'foo' , service : 'FooBar' , password : 'baz' }, function ( err ) { keychain.getPassword({ account : 'foo' , service : 'FooBar' }, function ( err, pass ) { console .log( 'Password is' , pass); }); });

Internet Password Example

var keychain = require ( 'keychain' ); keychain.setPassword({ account : 'foo' , service : 'FooBar.com' , type : 'internet' , password : 'baz' }, function ( err ) { keychain.getPassword({ account : 'foo' , service : 'FooBar.com' , type : 'internet' }, function ( err, pass ) { console .log( 'Password is' , pass); }); });

Usage

The available

keychain.setPassword(options[, callback]); keychain.getPassword(options, callback); keychain.deletePassword(options[, callback]);

Options

Available params you can pass to the options object:

Param Description account Specify account name (required) service Specify service name (required) password Specify password to be added (required for setPassword ) type The type of password to get or save. Supported values are generic and internet . See docs. Default: generic

Contributors

The following are the major contributors of node-keychain (in no specific order).

Nicholas Penree (drudge)

Tejesh Mehta (tjmehta)

Benjamin Hutchins (benhutchins)

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Nicholas Penree <nick@penree.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.