KeyboardJS

KeyboardJS is a library for use in the browser (node.js compatible). It Allows developers to easily setup key bindings. Use key combos to setup complex bindings. KeyboardJS also provides contexts. Contexts are great for single page applications. They allow you to scope your bindings to various parts of your application. Out of the box keyboardJS uses a US keyboard locale. If you need support for a different type of keyboard KeyboardJS provides custom locale support so you can create with a locale that better matches your needs.

KeyboardJS is available as a NPM module. If you're not using a build system like webpack, simply add keyboard.js or keyboard.min.js from the dist folder in this repo to your project via a script tag.

npm install keyboardjs

Note that all key names can be found in ./locales/us.js.

Setting up bindings is easy

keyboardJS.bind( 'a' , (e) => { console .log( 'a is pressed' ); }); keyboardJS.bind( 'a + b' , (e) => { console .log( 'a and b is pressed' ); }); keyboardJS.bind( 'a + b > c' , (e) => { console .log( 'a and b then c is pressed' ); }); keyboardJS.bind([ 'a + b > c' , 'z + y > z' ], (e) => { console .log( 'a and b then c or z and y then z is pressed' ); }); keyboardJS.bind( '' , (e) => { console .log( 'any key was pressed' ); }); keyboardJS.bind( 'alt + shift > a' , (e) => { console .log( 'alt, shift and a is pressed' ); });

keydown vs a keyup

keyboardJS.bind( 'a' , (e) => { console .log( 'a is pressed' ); }, (e) => { console .log( 'a is released' ); }); keyboardJS.bind( 'a' , null , (e) => { console .log( 'a is released' ); });

Prevent keydown repeat

keyboardJS.bind( 'a' , (e) => { e.preventRepeat(); console .log( 'a is pressed' ); });

Unbind things

keyboardJS.unbind( 'a' , previouslyBoundHandler);

Using contexts

keyboardJS.bind( 'a' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( 'b' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( 'c' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.setContext( 'index' ); keyboardJS.bind( '1' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( '2' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( '3' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.setContext( 'foo' ); keyboardJS.bind( 'x' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( 'y' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( 'z' , (e) => {}); myRouter.on( '/' , (e) => { keyboardJS.setContext( 'index' ); }); myRouter.on( '/foo' , (e) => { keyboardJS.setContext( 'foo' ); }); const contextName = keyboardJS.getContext(); keyboardJS.withContext( 'bar' , () =>{ keyboardJS.bind( '7' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( '8' , (e) => {}); keyboardJS.bind( '9' , (e) => {}); });

pause, resume, and reset

keyboardJS.pause(); keyboardJS.resume(); keyboardJS.reset();

pressKey, releaseKey, and releaseAllKeys

keyboardJS.pressKey( 'a' ); keyboardJS.pressKey( 65 ); keyboardJS.releaseKey( 'a' ); keyboardJS.releaseKey( 65 ); keyboardJS.releaseAllKeys();

watch and stop