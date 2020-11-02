KeyboardJS is a library for use in the browser (node.js compatible). It Allows developers to easily setup key bindings. Use key combos to setup complex bindings. KeyboardJS also provides contexts. Contexts are great for single page applications. They allow you to scope your bindings to various parts of your application. Out of the box keyboardJS uses a US keyboard locale. If you need support for a different type of keyboard KeyboardJS provides custom locale support so you can create with a locale that better matches your needs.
KeyboardJS is available as a NPM module. If you're not using a build system like webpack, simply add keyboard.js or keyboard.min.js from the dist folder in this repo to your project via a script tag.
npm install keyboardjs
Note that all key names can be found in ./locales/us.js.
Setting up bindings is easy
keyboardJS.bind('a', (e) => {
console.log('a is pressed');
});
keyboardJS.bind('a + b', (e) => {
console.log('a and b is pressed');
});
keyboardJS.bind('a + b > c', (e) => {
console.log('a and b then c is pressed');
});
keyboardJS.bind(['a + b > c', 'z + y > z'], (e) => {
console.log('a and b then c or z and y then z is pressed');
});
keyboardJS.bind('', (e) => {
console.log('any key was pressed');
});
//alt, shift, ctrl, etc must be lowercase
keyboardJS.bind('alt + shift > a', (e) => {
console.log('alt, shift and a is pressed');
});
// keyboardJS.bind === keyboardJS.on === keyboardJS.addListener
keydown vs a keyup
keyboardJS.bind('a', (e) => {
console.log('a is pressed');
}, (e) => {
console.log('a is released');
});
keyboardJS.bind('a', null, (e) => {
console.log('a is released');
});
Prevent keydown repeat
keyboardJS.bind('a', (e) => {
// this will run once even if a is held
e.preventRepeat();
console.log('a is pressed');
});
Unbind things
keyboardJS.unbind('a', previouslyBoundHandler);
// keyboardJS.unbind === keyboardJS.off === keyboardJS.removeListener
Using contexts
// these will execute in all contexts
keyboardJS.bind('a', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('b', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('c', (e) => {});
// these will execute in the index context
keyboardJS.setContext('index');
keyboardJS.bind('1', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('2', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('3', (e) => {});
// these will execute in the foo context
keyboardJS.setContext('foo');
keyboardJS.bind('x', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('y', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('z', (e) => {});
// if we have a router we can activate these contexts when appropriate
myRouter.on('/', (e) => {
keyboardJS.setContext('index');
});
myRouter.on('/foo', (e) => {
keyboardJS.setContext('foo');
});
// you can always figure out your context too
const contextName = keyboardJS.getContext();
// you can also set up handlers for a context without losing the current context
keyboardJS.withContext('bar', () =>{
// these will execute in the bar context
keyboardJS.bind('7', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('8', (e) => {});
keyboardJS.bind('9', (e) => {});
});
pause, resume, and reset
// the keyboard will no longer trigger bindings
keyboardJS.pause();
// the keyboard will once again trigger bindings
keyboardJS.resume();
// all active bindings will released and unbound,
// pressed keys will be cleared
keyboardJS.reset();
pressKey, releaseKey, and releaseAllKeys
// pressKey
keyboardJS.pressKey('a');
// or
keyboardJS.pressKey(65);
// releaseKey
keyboardJS.releaseKey('a');
// or
keyboardJS.releaseKey(65);
// releaseAllKeys
keyboardJS.releaseAllKeys();
watch and stop
// bind to the window and document in the current window
keyboardJS.watch();
// or pass your own window and document
keyboardJS.watch(myDoc);
keyboardJS.watch(myWin, myDoc);
// or scope to a specific element
keyboardJS.watch(myForm);
keyboardJS.watch(myWin, myForm);
// detach KeyboardJS from the window and document/element
keyboardJS.stop();