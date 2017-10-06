openbase logo
kkp

keyboardevent-key-polyfill

by Christopher Van
1.1.0 (see all)

polyfill for `KeyboardEvent.prototype.key`

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

keyboardevent-key-polyfill

Polyfill for KeyboardEvent.prototype.key.

NOTE: All major browsers now support KeyboardEvent.prototype.key. Firefox already shipped with this for a while; recent versions of Edge, Chrome, and Safari also now have shipped support. This will still enable KeyboardEvent.prototype.key in environments where it may not yet be available.

Example

View Demo

Say goodbye to this:

document.addEventListener('keydown', function (e) {
  console.log('Code of key pressed:', e.which || e.keyCode);  // 39
});

And hello to this:

document.addEventListener('keydown', function (e) {
  console.log('Name of key pressed:', e.key);  // ArrowRight
});

Usage

From standalone script

Just drop the script on your page and call the polyfill method.

<script src="index.js"></script>
<script>keyboardeventKeyPolyfill.polyfill();</script>

If you're using AMD:

require('keyboardevent-key-polyfill').polyfill();

From npm (Node/Browserify/WebPack)

Install from npm:

npm install keyboardevent-key-polyfill

Then require the CommonJS module for use with Browserify/webpack:

require('keyboardevent-key-polyfill').polyfill();

License

All code and content within this source-code repository is licensed under the Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal license (CC0 1.0 Universal; Public Domain Dedication).

You can copy, modify, distribute and perform this work, even for commercial purposes, all without asking permission.

For more information, refer to these following links:

