Polyfill for
KeyboardEvent.prototype.key.
NOTE: All major browsers now support
KeyboardEvent.prototype.key. Firefox already shipped with this for a while; recent versions of Edge, Chrome, and Safari also now have shipped support. This will still enable
KeyboardEvent.prototype.keyin environments where it may not yet be available.
Say goodbye to this:
document.addEventListener('keydown', function (e) {
console.log('Code of key pressed:', e.which || e.keyCode); // 39
});
And hello to this:
document.addEventListener('keydown', function (e) {
console.log('Name of key pressed:', e.key); // ArrowRight
});
Just drop the script on your page and call the
polyfill method.
<script src="index.js"></script>
<script>keyboardeventKeyPolyfill.polyfill();</script>
If you're using AMD:
require('keyboardevent-key-polyfill').polyfill();
Install from npm:
npm install keyboardevent-key-polyfill
Then require the CommonJS module for use with Browserify/webpack:
require('keyboardevent-key-polyfill').polyfill();
All code and content within this source-code repository is licensed under the Creative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal license (CC0 1.0 Universal; Public Domain Dedication).
You can copy, modify, distribute and perform this work, even for commercial purposes, all without asking permission.
