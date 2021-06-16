Read and observe the current keyboard layout.
To get the current keyboard layout, call
getCurrentKeyboardLayout. It returns
the string identifier of the current layout based on the value returned by the
operating system.
const KeyboardLayout = require('keyboard-layout')
KeyboardLayout.getCurrentKeyboardLayout() // => "com.apple.keylayout.Dvorak"
If you want to watch for layout changes, use
onDidChangeCurrentKeyboardLayout
or
observeCurrentKeyboardLayout. They work the same, except
observeCurrentKeyboardLayout invokes the given callback immediately with the
current layout value and then again next time it changes, whereas
onDidChangeCurrentKeyboardLayout only invokes the callback on the next
change.
const KeyboardLayout = require('keyboard-layout')
subscription = KeyboardLayout.observeCurrentKeyboardLayout((layout) => console.log(layout))
subscription.dispose() // to unsubscribe later
To return characters for various modifier states based on a DOM 3
KeyboardEvent.code value and the current system keyboard layout, use
getCurrentKeymap():
const KeyboardLayout = require('keyboard-layout')
KeyboardLayout.getCurrentKeymap()['KeyS']
/*
On a US layout, this returns:
{
unmodified: 's',
withShift: 'S',
withAltGraph: 'ß',
withShiftAltGraph: 'Í'
}
*/