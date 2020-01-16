openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kk

keyboard-key

by Levi Thomason
1.1.0 (see all)

KeyboardEvent.key ponyfill

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

keyboard-key CircleCI Codecov David

npm

A simple utility for determining the KeyboardEvent.key property from a keyboard event.

Install

yarn add keyboard-key

# or

npm install keyboard-key

Usage

getKey()

Get the key property value from an event.

document.addEventListener('keydown', event => {
  const key = keyboardKey.getKey(event)

  switch (key) {
    case 'Escape':
      // handle escape key
      break
    default:
      break
  }
})

See MDN or the source for a full list of key values.

getCode()

You can also get the normalized keyCode from an event. keyboard-key includes a hash of key names to keyCodes for easy comparisons:

document.addEventListener('keydown', event => {
  const code = keyboardKey.getCode(event)

  switch (code) {
    case keyboardKey.Escape: // 27
      // handle escape key
      break
    default:
      break
  }
})

Why?

Most previous key identifying KeyboardEvent properties have been pressed have been deprecated in favor of Keyboard.key.

👎 KeyboardEvent.char
👎 KeyboardEvent.charCode
👎 KeyboardEvent.keyCode
👎 KeyboardEvent.keyIdentifier
👎 KeyboardEvent.keyLocation
👎 KeyboardEvent.which

👍 KeyboardEvent.key

Unfortunately, KeyboardEvent.key does not yet have full browser support. Leaving the browsers without a reliable property for identifying keyboard event keys.

Locale Caveat

This utility interprets use of the shift key when inferring event key values. Example, an event describing shift+/ would result in a key value of ?. This logic assumes an en-US locale keyboard layout. This will not work if you are using a different locale such as a German layout where / is shift+7.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial