keyboard-key

A simple utility for determining the KeyboardEvent.key property from a keyboard event.

Install

yarn add keyboard-key npm install keyboard-key

Usage

Get the key property value from an event.

document .addEventListener( 'keydown' , event => { const key = keyboardKey.getKey(event) switch (key) { case 'Escape' : break default : break } })

See MDN or the source for a full list of key values.

You can also get the normalized keyCode from an event. keyboard-key includes a hash of key names to keyCode s for easy comparisons:

document .addEventListener( 'keydown' , event => { const code = keyboardKey.getCode(event) switch (code) { case keyboardKey.Escape: break default : break } })

Most previous key identifying KeyboardEvent properties have been pressed have been deprecated in favor of Keyboard.key .

👎 KeyboardEvent.char

👎 KeyboardEvent.charCode

👎 KeyboardEvent.keyCode

👎 KeyboardEvent.keyIdentifier

👎 KeyboardEvent.keyLocation

👎 KeyboardEvent.which

👍 KeyboardEvent.key

Unfortunately, KeyboardEvent.key does not yet have full browser support. Leaving the browsers without a reliable property for identifying keyboard event keys.

Locale Caveat