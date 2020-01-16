A simple utility for determining the
KeyboardEvent.key property from a keyboard event.
yarn add keyboard-key
# or
npm install keyboard-key
Get the
key property value from an event.
document.addEventListener('keydown', event => {
const key = keyboardKey.getKey(event)
switch (key) {
case 'Escape':
// handle escape key
break
default:
break
}
})
See MDN or the source for a full list of
keyvalues.
You can also get the normalized
keyCode from an event.
keyboard-key includes a hash of
key names to
keyCodes for easy comparisons:
document.addEventListener('keydown', event => {
const code = keyboardKey.getCode(event)
switch (code) {
case keyboardKey.Escape: // 27
// handle escape key
break
default:
break
}
})
Most previous key identifying KeyboardEvent properties have been pressed have been deprecated in favor of
Keyboard.key.
👎
KeyboardEvent.char
👎
KeyboardEvent.charCode
👎
KeyboardEvent.keyCode
👎
KeyboardEvent.keyIdentifier
👎
KeyboardEvent.keyLocation
👎
KeyboardEvent.which
👍
KeyboardEvent.key
Unfortunately,
KeyboardEvent.key does not yet have full browser support. Leaving the browsers without a reliable property for identifying keyboard event keys.
This utility interprets use of the shift key when inferring event
key values. Example, an event describing shift+/ would result in a
key value of ?. This logic assumes an
en-US locale keyboard layout. This will not work if you are using a different locale such as a German layout where / is shift+7.