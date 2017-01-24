Fail fast when accessing undefined properties on objects.
This is not the library you need. This is the library you deserve!
npm install keyblade --save
Requires Node v6 or above.
const { keyblade, UndefinedKeyError } = require('keyblade')
// Object to protect
const unsafe = {
hello: 'world'
}
console.log(unsafe.hello)
// < 'world'
console.log(unsafe.goodbye)
// < undefined
// Create a protected version (does not modify `unsafe`)
const safe = keyblade(unsafe)
console.log(safe.hello)
// < 'world'
console.log(safe.goodbye)
// < UndefinedKeyError: The key 'goodbye' does not exist on the object.
Note: to ensure interoperability with utilities that use Symbols, checking them has been disabled. This means using
util.inspect and
JSON.stringify works without issues. I don't know why you would need to stringify a protected object but... you can!
Glad you asked! Heard of those wonderful things we call environment variables? They're fun! Even more so when someone forgets to define them.
const env = process.env
const cert = someModuleThatNeedsACertFile(env.CERT_FILE_PATH)
// Later...
// < Error: something about strings or buffers I dunno man..
Of course, you could be all like..
if (!env.CERT_FILE_PATH) throw new Error('No CERT_FILE_PATH specified')
Now repeat that 43 times. Or, you could use
keyblade!
const { keyblade } = require('keyblade')
const env = keyblade(process.env)
const cert = someModuleThatNeedsACertFile(env.CERT_FILE_PATH)
// < UndefinedKeyError: The key 'CERT_FILE_PATH' does not exist on the object.
One could even get fancy and customize the error message.
const env = keyblade(process.env, {
message: (key) => `Environment variable ${key} is not set.`
})
const cert = someModuleThatNeedsACertFile(env.CERT_FILE_PATH)
// < UndefinedKeyError: Environment variable CERT_FILE_PATH is not set.
If you are not a fan of the
console.error happening before throwing, you can either customize it:
const env = keyblade(process.env, {
message: (key) => `Environment variable ${key} is not set.`,
logBeforeThrow: (message, key) => mylogger.error(message, 'key was ' + key)
})
Or disable it entirely.
const env = keyblade(process.env, {
message: (key) => `Environment variable ${key} is not set.`,
logBeforeThrow: false
})
npm run scripts
npm run test: Runs tests once
npm run test-watch: Runs tests in watch-mode
npm run lint: Lints the code once
npm run lint-watch: Lints the code in watch-mode
npm run cover: Runs code coverage using
nyc (
istanbul)
npm run coveralls: Used by coveralls
Jeff Hansen - @Jeffijoe