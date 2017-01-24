keyblade

Fail fast when accessing undefined properties on objects.

Installation

This is not the library you need. This is the library you deserve!

npm install keyblade --save

Requires Node v6 or above.

Usage

const { keyblade, UndefinedKeyError } = require ( 'keyblade' ) const unsafe = { hello : 'world' } console .log(unsafe.hello) console .log(unsafe.goodbye) const safe = keyblade(unsafe) console .log(safe.hello) console .log(safe.goodbye)

Note: to ensure interoperability with utilities that use Symbols, checking them has been disabled. This means using util.inspect and JSON.stringify works without issues. I don't know why you would need to stringify a protected object but... you can!

Why do I need deserve it?

Glad you asked! Heard of those wonderful things we call environment variables? They're fun! Even more so when someone forgets to define them.

const env = process.env const cert = someModuleThatNeedsACertFile(env.CERT_FILE_PATH)

Of course, you could be all like..

if (!env.CERT_FILE_PATH) throw new Error ( 'No CERT_FILE_PATH specified' )

Now repeat that 43 times. Or, you could use keyblade !

const { keyblade } = require ( 'keyblade' ) const env = keyblade(process.env) const cert = someModuleThatNeedsACertFile(env.CERT_FILE_PATH)

One could even get fancy and customize the error message.

const env = keyblade(process.env, { message : ( key ) => `Environment variable ${key} is not set.` }) const cert = someModuleThatNeedsACertFile(env.CERT_FILE_PATH)

If you are not a fan of the console.error happening before throwing, you can either customize it:

const env = keyblade(process.env, { message : ( key ) => `Environment variable ${key} is not set.` , logBeforeThrow : ( message, key ) => mylogger.error(message, 'key was ' + key) })

Or disable it entirely.

const env = keyblade(process.env, { message : ( key ) => `Environment variable ${key} is not set.` , logBeforeThrow : false })

Contributing

npm run scripts

npm run test : Runs tests once

: Runs tests once npm run test-watch : Runs tests in watch-mode

: Runs tests in watch-mode npm run lint : Lints the code once

: Lints the code once npm run lint-watch : Lints the code in watch-mode

: Lints the code in watch-mode npm run cover : Runs code coverage using nyc ( istanbul )

: Runs code coverage using ( ) npm run coveralls : Used by coveralls

Author

Jeff Hansen - @Jeffijoe