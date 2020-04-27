Keybase bot-scripting for Node.js - now written all in TypeScript! Send encrypted data all over this world.

You can use this module to script basic Keybase commands such as sending and reading messages and attachments, and managing teams.

Installation

Install Node.js 12 or above. Make sure that you have Keybase installed and running. Install keybase-bot . npm install keybase-bot yarn add keybase-bot

You're ready to make your first Keybase bot.

Step 1. Initializing your bot

If your bot is going to do things in the background for an extended period, we recommend starting it up with a username and paper key:

const Bot = require ( 'keybase-bot' ) async function main ( ) { const bot = new Bot() await bot.init( 'usernameX' , 'some paper key...' ) await bot.deinit() } main()

This method means it's running as itself and won't care about Keybase generally running on your computer. It doesn't care if you're logged into Keybase in the GUI app on the same machine. It also doesn't care if you upgrade Keybase while it's running, since it won't restart its copy of Keybase during an update.

If, however, you'd like the bot just to act as you for a quick and easy operation, you can make your bot talk to the same service that the Keybase app is talking to. It will be logged in as whoever's logged into the Keybase app:

const Bot = require ( 'keybase-bot' ) async function main ( ) { const bot = new Bot() await bot.initFromRunningService() await bot.deinit() } main()

Putting it together...a hello world

Let's make a bot that says hello to the Keybase user kbot.

const Bot = require ( 'keybase-bot' ) async function main ( ) { const bot = new Bot() try { const username = 'some_username' const paperkey = 'foo bar car zar...' await bot.init(username, paperkey, { verbose : false }) console .log( `Your bot is initialized. It is logged in as ${bot.myInfo().username} ` ) const channel = { name : 'kbot' } const message = { body : `Hello kbot! This is ${bot.myInfo().username} saying hello from my device ${bot.myInfo().devicename} ` , } await bot.chat.send(channel, message) console .log( 'Message sent!' ) } catch (error) { console .error(error) } finally { await bot.deinit() } } main()

To run the above bot, you want to save that code into a file and run it with node:

node <my-awesome-file-name>.js

Hard-coding paper key into bot isn't a great idea

You can read it from a secret config file, or pass it as an environment variable - whatever you think is best. For example, you could change the above initialization code to:

const username = process.env.KB_USERNAME const paperkey = process.env.KB_PAPERKEY await bot.init(username, paperkey)

And run your program like so:

KB_USERNAME =foo KB_PAPERKEY= "foo bar car" node my-awesome-program.js

How to write a bot that listens and replies to messages

If you'd like to write a bot that listens to your messages (or your team's) and does something, check out demos/es7/advertised-echo.js .

That demo bot announces itself as handling !echo , which means it gives autocomplete suggestions in the GUI when you talk to it.

Docker usage

Create a bot package, for example save the following code as index.js :

const Bot = require ( 'keybase-bot' ) async function main ( ) { const bot = new Bot() try { const username = process.env.KB_USERNAME const paperkey = process.env.KB_PAPERKEY const target = process.env.KB_TARGET await bot.init(username, paperkey, { verbose : false }) console .log( `Your bot is initialized. It is logged in as ${bot.myInfo().username} ` ) const channel = { name : target + ',' + bot.myInfo().username, public : false , topicType : 'chat' } const message = { body : `Hello ${target} ! This is ${bot.myInfo().username} saying hello from my device ${bot.myInfo().devicename} ` , } await bot.chat.send(channel, message) console .log( 'Message sent!' ) } catch (error) { console .error(error) } finally { await bot.deinit() } } main()

Prepare a package.json :

{ "name" : "keybase-demo" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "main" : "index.js" , "scripts" : { "test" : "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" , "dependencies" : { "keybase-bot" : "^3.0.2" } }

Prepare a Dockerfile :

FROM keybaseio/client:nightly-node RUN mkdir /app && chown keybase:keybase /app WORKDIR /app COPY package*.json ./ RUN npm install COPY . . CMD node /app/index.js

Run the following command to build the image:

cd $PROJECT_DIR docker build -t "keybase-docker-test" .

Start a container to test that it works:

docker run \ --rm \ -e KB_USERNAME= "yourbotname" \ -e KB_PAPERKEY= "your_paper_key" \ -e KB_TARGET= "yourusername" \ keybase-docker-test

Development

All the source of this library is now written in TypeScript. If you're working on the library, please use yarn to install the necessary modules, and then run yarn build to build the JavaScript library files. Finally, make a test config file in __tests__/ (look at __tests__/test.config.ts as an example) and run yarn test . If everything passes, you haven't broken everything horribly.

API

Bot

src/index.ts:17-182

A Keybase bot.

init

src/index.ts:53-63

Initialize your bot by starting an instance of the Keybase service and logging in using oneshot mode.

Parameters

username string The username of your bot's Keybase account.

The username of your bot's Keybase account. paperkey string The paperkey of your bot's Keybase account.

The paperkey of your bot's Keybase account. options InitOptions? The initialization options for your bot.

Examples

bot.init( 'username' , 'paperkey' )

Returns Promise<void>

initFromRunningService

src/index.ts:73-82

Initialize your bot by using an existing running service with a logged in user.

Parameters

homeDir string? The home directory of this currently running service. Leave blank to use the default homeDir for your system.

The home directory of this currently running service. Leave blank to use the default homeDir for your system. options InitOptions? The initialization options for your bot.

Examples

bot.initFromRunningService()

Returns Promise<void>

myInfo

src/index.ts:99-101

Get info about your bot!

Examples

const info = bot.myInfo()

Returns (BotInfo | null) – Useful information like the username, device, and home directory of your bot. If your bot isn't initialized, you'll get null .

deinit

src/index.ts:109-124

Deinitializes the bot by logging out, stopping the keybase service, and removing any leftover login files made by the bot. This should be run before your bot ends.

Examples

bot.deinit()

Returns Promise<void>

adminDebugLogInfo

src/index.ts:133-137

If bot is initialized with an optional directory adminDebugDirectory , this will let you write info text into it.

Parameters

text string

Examples

bot.adminDebugLogInfo( 'My bot is ready to go.' )

Returns Promise<void>

adminDebugLogError

src/index.ts:145-149

If bot is initialized with an optional directory adminDebugDirectory , this will let you write error text into it.

Parameters

text string

Examples

bot.adminDebugLogInfo( 'My bot is ready to go.' )

Returns Promise<void>

Bot Types

A collection of types used by the bot.

Chat

src/chat-client/index.ts:111-637

Extends ClientBase

The chat module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out keybase chat api .

joinChannel

src/chat-client/index.ts:198-210

Joins a team conversation.

Parameters

channel chat1.ChatChannel The team chat channel to join.

Examples

bot.chat.listConvsOnName( 'team_name' ).then( async teamConversations => { for ( const conversation of teamConversations) { if (conversation.memberStatus !== 'active' ) { await bot.chat.join(conversation.channel) console .log( 'Joined team channel' , conversation.channel) } } })

Returns Promise<void>

leaveChannel

src/chat-client/index.ts:225-237

Leaves a team conversation.

Parameters

channel chat1.ChatChannel The team chat channel to leave.

Examples

bot.chat.listConvsOnName( 'team_name' ).then( async teamConversations => { for ( const conversation of teamConversations) { if (conversation.memberStatus === 'active' ) { await bot.chat.leave(conversation.channel) console .log( 'Left team channel' , conversation.channel) } } })

Returns Promise<void>

getUnfurlSettings

src/chat-client/index.ts:386-393

Gets current unfurling settings

Examples

bot.chat.getUnfurlSettings().then( mode => console .log(mode))

Returns Promise<chat1.UnfurlSettings>

setUnfurlSettings

src/chat-client/index.ts:407-413

Sets the unfurling mode In Keybase, unfurling means generating previews for links that you're sending in chat messages. If the mode is set to always or the domain in the URL is present on the whitelist, the Keybase service will automatically send a preview to the message recipient in a background chat channel.

Parameters

mode chat1.UnfurlSettings the new unfurl mode

Examples

bot.chat .setUnfurlMode({ mode : 'always' , }) .then( mode => console .log( 'mode updated!' ))

Returns Promise<void>

loadFlip

src/chat-client/index.ts:424-441

Loads a flip's details

Parameters

conversationID string conversation ID received in API listen.

conversation ID received in API listen. flipConversationID string flipConvID from the message summary.

flipConvID from the message summary. messageID number ID of the message in the conversation.

ID of the message in the conversation. gameID string gameID from the flip message contents.

Examples

Returns Promise<chat1.UICoinFlipStatus>

advertiseCommands

src/chat-client/index.ts:462-468

Publishes a commands advertisement which is shown in the "!" chat autocomplete.

Parameters

advertisement Advertisement details of the advertisement

Examples

await bot.chat.advertiseCommands({ advertisements : [ { type : 'public' , commands : [ { name : '!echo' , description : 'Sends out your message to the current channel.' , usage : '[your text]' , }, ], }, ], })

Returns Promise<void>

clearCommands

src/chat-client/index.ts:476-482

Clears all published commands advertisements.

Parameters

advertisement advertisement parameters

Examples

await bot.chat.clearCommands()

Returns Promise<void>

listCommands

src/chat-client/index.ts:504-511

Lists all commands advertised in a channel.

Parameters

lookup AdvertisementsLookup either conversation id or channel

Examples

const commandsList = await bot.chat.listCommands({ channel : channel, }) console .log(commandsList)

Returns Promise<{commands: Array<chat1.UserBotCommandOutput>}>

list

src/chat-client/index.ts:121-128

Lists your chats, with info on which ones have unread messages.

Parameters

options ChatListOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

const chatConversations = await bot.chat.list({ unreadOnly : true }) console .log(chatConversations)

Returns Promise<Array<chat1.ConvSummary>> An array of chat conversations. If there are no conversations, the array is empty.

listChannels

src/chat-client/index.ts:139-155

Lists conversation channels in a team

Parameters

name string Name of the team

Name of the team options ChatListChannelsOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

bot.chat.listChannels( 'team_name' ).then( chatConversations => console .log(chatConversations))

Returns Promise<Array<chat1.ConvSummary>> An array of chat conversations. If there are no conversations, the array is empty.

read

src/chat-client/index.ts:166-183

Reads the messages in a conversation. You can read with or without marking as read.

Parameters

channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.

or The chat conversation to send the message in. options ChatReadOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

alice.chat.read(channel).then( messages => console .log(messages))

Returns Promise<ReadResult> A summary of data about a message, including who send it, when, the content of the message, etc. If there are no messages in your channel, then an error is thrown.

send

src/chat-client/index.ts:250-268

Send a message to a certain conversation.

Parameters

channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.

or The chat conversation to send the message in. message chat1.ChatMessage The chat message to send.

The chat message to send. options ChatSendOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

const channel = { name : 'kbot,' + bot.myInfo().username, public : false , topicType : 'chat' } const message = { body : 'Hello kbot!' } bot.chat.send(channel, message).then( () => console .log( 'message sent!' ))

const onMessage = async message => { bot.chat.send(message.conversationId, { body : 'hello!' , }) } await bot.chat.watchAllChannelsForNewMessages(onMessage, onError)

Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>

createChannel

src/chat-client/index.ts:277-290

Creates a new blank conversation.

Parameters

channel chat1.ChatChannel The chat channel to create.

Examples

bot.chat.createChannel(channel).then( () => console .log( 'conversation created' ))

Returns Promise<void>

attach

src/chat-client/index.ts:301-309

Send a file to a conversation.

Parameters

channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.

or The chat conversation to send the message in. filename string The absolute path of the file to send.

The absolute path of the file to send. options ChatAttachOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

bot.chat.attach(channel, '/Users/nathan/my_picture.png' ).then( () => console .log( 'Sent a picture!' ))

Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>

download

src/chat-client/index.ts:321-328

Download a file send via Keybase chat.

Parameters

channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.

or The chat conversation to send the message in. messageId number The message id of the attached file.

The message id of the attached file. output string The absolute path of where the file should be downloaded to.

The absolute path of where the file should be downloaded to. options ChatDownloadOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method

Examples

bot.chat.download(channel, 325 , '/Users/nathan/Downloads/file.png' )

Returns Promise<void>

react

src/chat-client/index.ts:341-355

Reacts to a given message in a conversation. Messages have messageId's associated with them, which you can learn in bot.chat.read .

Parameters

channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.

or The chat conversation to send the message in. messageId number The id of the message to react to.

The id of the message to react to. reaction string The reaction emoji, in colon form.

The reaction emoji, in colon form. options ChatReactOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

bot.chat.react(channel, 314 , ':+1:' ).then( () => console .log( 'Thumbs up!' ))

Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>

delete

src/chat-client/index.ts:368-379

Deletes a message in a conversation. Messages have messageId's associated with them, which you can learn in bot.chat.read . Known bug: the GUI has a cache, and deleting from the CLI may not become apparent immediately.

Parameters

channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.

or The chat conversation to send the message in. messageId number The id of the message to delete.

The id of the message to delete. options ChatDeleteOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.

Examples

bot.chat.delete(channel, 314 ).then( () => console .log( 'message deleted!' ))

Returns Promise<void>

watchChannelForNewMessages

src/chat-client/index.ts:530-538

Listens for new chat messages on a specified channel. The onMessage function is called for every message your bot receives. This is pretty similar to watchAllChannelsForNewMessages , except it specifically checks one channel. Note that it receives messages your own bot posts, but from other devices. You can filter out your own messages by looking at a message's sender object. Hides exploding messages by default.

Parameters

channel chat1.ChatChannel The chat channel to watch.

The chat channel to watch. onMessage OnMessage A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives.

A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives. onError OnError? A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing.

A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing. options ListenOptions? Options for the listen method.

Examples

const channel = { name : 'kbot,' + bot.myInfo().username, public : false , topicType : 'chat' } const onMessage = message => { const conversationId = message.conversationId bot.chat.send(conversationId, { body : 'thanks!!!' }) } bot.chat.watchChannelForNewMessages(channel, onMessage)

Returns Promise<void>

watchAllChannelsForNewMessages

src/chat-client/index.ts:561-564

This function will put your bot into full-read mode, where it reads everything it can and every new message it finds it will pass to you, so you can do what you want with it. For example, if you want to write a Keybase bot that talks shit at anyone who dares approach it, this is the function to use. Note that it receives messages your own bot posts, but from other devices. You can filter out your own messages by looking at a message's sender object. Hides exploding messages by default.

Note that if your bot was added into a channel as a restricted bot, it won't have access to channel names. So you should be using conversationId when responding in the same conversation.

Parameters

onMessage OnMessage A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives.

A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives. onError OnError? A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing.

A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing. options ListenOptions? Options for the listen method.

Examples

const onMessage = message => { const conversationId = message.conversationId bot.chat.send(conversationId, { body : 'thanks!!!' }) } bot.chat.watchAllChannelsForNewMessages(onMessage)

Returns Promise<void>

Chat Types

A collection of types used by the Chat module.

ChatAttachOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:54-58

Options for the attach method of the chat module.

ChatDownloadOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:63-67

Options for the download method of the chat module.

ChatReactOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:72-74

Options for the react method of the chat module.

ChatDeleteOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:79-81

Options for the delete method of the chat module.

OnMessage

src/chat-client/index.ts:8-8

A function to call when a message is received.

Type: function (message: chat1.MsgSummary): (void | Promise<void>)

OnError

src/chat-client/index.ts:10-10

A function to call when an error occurs.

Type: function (error: Error): (void | Promise<void>)

ListenOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:90-93

Options for the methods in the chat module that listen for new messages. Local messages are ones sent by your device. Including them in the output is useful for applications such as logging conversations, monitoring own flips and building tools that seamlessly integrate with a running client used by the user.

Team

src/team-client/index.ts:20-69

Extends ClientBase

The team module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out keybase team api .

addMembers

src/team-client/index.ts:29-37

Add a bunch of people with different privileges to a team

Parameters

additions AddMembersParam an array of the users to add, with privs

Examples

bot.team .addMembers({ team : 'phoenix' , emails : [ { email : 'alice@keybase.io' , role : 'writer' }, { email : 'cleo@keybase.io' , role : 'admin' }, ], usernames : [ { username : 'frank' , role : 'reader' }, { username : 'keybaseio@twitter' , role : 'writer' }, ], }) .then( res => console .log(res))

Returns Promise<keybase1.TeamAddMemberResult> A result object of adding these members to the team.

removeMember

src/team-client/index.ts:46-50

Remove someone from a team.

Parameters

removal RemoveMemberParam object with the team name and username

Examples

bot.team.removeMember({ team : 'phoenix' , username : 'frank' }).then( res => console .log(res))

Returns Promise<void>

listTeamMemberships

src/team-client/index.ts:60-68

List a team's members.

Parameters

team ListTeamMembershipsParam an object with the team name in it.

Examples

bot.team.listTeamMemberships({ team : 'phoenix' }).then( res => console .log(res))

Returns Promise<keybase1.TeamDetails> Details about the team.

Team Types

A collection of types used by the Team module.

Wallet

src/wallet-client/index.ts:5-149

Extends ClientBase

The wallet module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out keybase wallet api .

balances

src/wallet-client/index.ts:13-20

Provides a list of all accounts owned by the current Keybase user.

Examples

bot.wallet.balances().then( accounts => console .log(accounts))

Returns Promise<Array<stellar1.OwnAccountCLILocal>> An array of accounts. If there are no accounts, the array is empty.

history

src/wallet-client/index.ts:30-42

Provides a list of all transactions in a single account.

Parameters

accountId stellar1.AccountID The id of an account owned by a Keybase user.

Examples

bot.wallet.history( 'GDUKZH6Q3U5WQD4PDGZXYLJE3P76BDRDWPSALN4OUFEESI2QL5UZHCK' ).then( transactions => console .log(transactions))

Returns Promise<Array<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal>> An array of transactions related to the account.

details

src/wallet-client/index.ts:52-60

Get details about a particular transaction

Parameters

transactionId stellar1.TransactionID The id of the transaction you would like details about.

Examples

bot.wallet.details( 'e5334601b9dc2a24e031ffeec2fce37bb6a8b4b51fc711d16dec04d3e64976c4' ).then( details => console .log(details))

Returns Promise<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal> An object of details about the transaction specified.

lookup

src/wallet-client/index.ts:74-87

Lookup the primary Stellar account ID of a Keybase user.

Parameters

name string The name of the user you want to lookup. This can be either a Keybase username or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'.

Examples

const lookup1 = bot.wallet.lookup( 'patrick' ) const lookup2 = bot.wallet.lookup( 'patrcikxb@twitter' ) _.isEqual(lookup1, lookup2)

Returns Promise<{accountId: stellar1.AccountID, username: string}> An object containing the account ID and Keybase username of the found user.

send

src/wallet-client/index.ts:103-111

Send lumens (XLM) via Keybase with your bot!

Parameters

recipient string Who you're sending your money to. This can be a Keybase user, stellar address, or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'.

Who you're sending your money to. This can be a Keybase user, stellar address, or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'. amount string The amount of XLM to send.

The amount of XLM to send. currency string? Adds a currency value to the amount specified. For example, adding 'USD' would send

Adds a currency value to the amount specified. For example, adding 'USD' would send message string? The message for your payment

Examples

bot.wallet.send( 'nathunsmitty' , '3.50' ) bot.wallet.send( 'nathunsmitty@github' , '3.50' ) bot.wallet.send( 'nathunsmitty' , '3.50' , 'USD' ) bot.wallet.send( 'nathunsmitty' , '3.50' , 'USD' , 'Shut up and take my money!' )

Returns Promise<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal> The trasaction object of the transaction.

batch

src/wallet-client/index.ts:124-132

Send lumens (XLM) via Keybase to more than one user at once. As opposed to the normal bot.wallet.send command, this can get multiple transactions into the same 5-second Stellar ledger.

Parameters

batchId string example, if sending a bunch of batches for an airdrop, you could pass them all airdrop2025 .

example, if sending a bunch of batches for an airdrop, you could pass them all . payments Array<stellar1.BatchPaymentArg> an array of objects containing recipients and XLM of the form {"recipient": "someusername", "amount": "1.234", "message", "hi there"}

Examples

bot.wallet.batch( 'airdrop2040' , [ { recipient : 'a1' , amount : '1.414' , message : 'hi a1, yes 1' }, { recipient : 'a2' , amount : '3.14159' , message : 'hi a2, yes 2' }, ])

Returns Promise<stellar1.BatchResultLocal> an object

cancel

src/wallet-client/index.ts:141-148

If you send XLM to a Keybase user who has not established a wallet, you can cancel the payment before the recipient claims it and the XLM will be returned to your account.

Parameters

transactionId stellar1.TransactionID The id of the transaction to cancel.

Examples

bot.wallet .cancel( 'e5334601b9dc2a24e031ffeec2fce37bb6a8b4b51fc711d16dec04d3e64976c4' ) .then( () => console .log( 'Transaction successfully canceled!' ))

Returns Promise<void>

Wallet Types

A collection of types used by the Wallet module.

ChatListOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:15-20

Options for the list method of the chat module.

ChatListChannelsOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:25-28

Options for the listChannels method of the chat module.

ChatReadOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:33-39

Options for the read method of the chat module.

ChatSendOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:44-49

Options for the send method of the chat module.

Contributions

Make sure that you have Node, Yarn, and the Keybase application installed. We also use developer tools such as EditorConfig, ESLint, Flow, and Prettier so you'll probably want to make sure that your development is configured to use those tools somewhere in your code writing process.

Setting up the source code

Clone this repo. Install dependencies with yarn . Make your changes in src/ . Build the bot in watch mode with yarn dev . Build the bot for production with yarn build to update lib/ . Build the docs for the bot with yarn docs .

That's it. We accept changes via Pull Requests; please make sure that any changes you make build successfully and pass Flow, Prettier, and ESLint checks. We'd also really appreciate it if your PR could follow the Conventional Commit specification. If you're adding a new feature, please add/update tests, demos, documentation, and whatever else makes sense to go with it. If you have any questions about contributing, please feel free to ask a maintainer!

Running Tests

We run tests using Jest. All tests are run against actual Keybase processes that are created and destroyed during testing and ping the actual Keybase server to do things like send messages and XLM. To facilitate this, the tests read a file in __tests__/test.config.ts that contains usernames, paperkeys, and team names that are used during testing. You'll need three test Keybase accounts, two teams, and some Stellar Lumens to run all tests.

Copy __tests__/test.config.example.ts as __tests__/test.config.ts . Note that __tests__/test.config.ts should NOT be version controlled, as it will contain paper keys! Edit __tests__/test.config.ts as it specifies, replacing the placeholder values with actual usernames, paperkeys, and team names. Run yarn test . Everything should pass!

Generating Types

Most of the types the bot uses are generated from definitions defined in the protocol/ directory inside the Keybase client repo. This ensures that the types that the bot uses are consistent across bots and always up to date with the output of the API.

To build the types for the TypeScript bot, you'll need to clone the client repo. This requires Go and your GOPATH to be set up.

go get github.com/keybase/client/go/keybase

and install the necessary dependencies for compiling the protocol files. This requires node.js and Yarn.

cd client/protocol yarn install

Then you can generate the types by using the provided Makefile in this repo.

cd path/to/keybase-bot make

Should you need to remove all the types for some reason, you can run make clean .

Release

We automatically generate a CHANGELOG and version (using Semantic Versioning) keybase-bot with standard-version . To cut a new release:

Make sure all commits that are to be included in the release are squash-merged into master branch. On your local copy of the bot, checkout master and ensure it's up to date with origin/master . Run standard-version with the command yarn release . Push the new git tags to origin . ( git push --follow-tags origin master ) Publish to npm with yarn publish .

License

BSD-3-Clause