keybase-bot

by keybase
3.6.1 (see all)

exploration with the keybase chat API

Readme

keybase-bot

Keybase bot-scripting for Node.js - now written all in TypeScript! Send encrypted data all over this world.

npm Travis CI

You can use this module to script basic Keybase commands such as sending and reading messages and attachments, and managing teams.

Installation

  1. Install Node.js 12 or above.
  2. Make sure that you have Keybase installed and running.
  3. Install keybase-bot.
    npm install keybase-bot
# or
yarn add keybase-bot

You're ready to make your first Keybase bot.

Step 1. Initializing your bot

If your bot is going to do things in the background for an extended period, we recommend starting it up with a username and paper key:

// A simple nodeJS bot that doesn't care who else is logged in on this machine
const Bot = require('keybase-bot')
async function main() {
  const bot = new Bot()
  await bot.init('usernameX', 'some paper key...')
  /* now you can do things with the bot */
  await bot.deinit() // when done
}
main()

This method means it's running as itself and won't care about Keybase generally running on your computer. It doesn't care if you're logged into Keybase in the GUI app on the same machine. It also doesn't care if you upgrade Keybase while it's running, since it won't restart its copy of Keybase during an update.

If, however, you'd like the bot just to act as you for a quick and easy operation, you can make your bot talk to the same service that the Keybase app is talking to. It will be logged in as whoever's logged into the Keybase app:

const Bot = require('keybase-bot')
async function main() {
  const bot = new Bot()
  // Make sure you're logged into the Keybase app first!
  // No credentials neeeded:
  await bot.initFromRunningService()
  /* now you can do things with the bot */
  await bot.deinit() // when done
}
main()

Putting it together...a hello world

Let's make a bot that says hello to the Keybase user kbot.

const Bot = require('keybase-bot')

async function main() {
  const bot = new Bot()
  try {
    const username = 'some_username' // put a real username here
    const paperkey = 'foo bar car zar...' // put a real paperkey here
    await bot.init(username, paperkey, {verbose: false})
    console.log(`Your bot is initialized. It is logged in as ${bot.myInfo().username}`)
    const channel = {name: 'kbot'}
    const message = {
      body: `Hello kbot! This is ${bot.myInfo().username} saying hello from my device ${bot.myInfo().devicename}`,
    }
    await bot.chat.send(channel, message)
    console.log('Message sent!')
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error)
  } finally {
    await bot.deinit()
  }
}

main()

To run the above bot, you want to save that code into a file and run it with node:

node <my-awesome-file-name>.js

Hard-coding paper key into bot isn't a great idea

You can read it from a secret config file, or pass it as an environment variable - whatever you think is best. For example, you could change the above initialization code to:

const username = process.env.KB_USERNAME
const paperkey = process.env.KB_PAPERKEY
await bot.init(username, paperkey)

And run your program like so:

KB_USERNAME=foo KB_PAPERKEY="foo bar car" node my-awesome-program.js

How to write a bot that listens and replies to messages

If you'd like to write a bot that listens to your messages (or your team's) and does something, check out demos/es7/advertised-echo.js.

That demo bot announces itself as handling !echo, which means it gives autocomplete suggestions in the GUI when you talk to it.

Docker usage

  1. Create a bot package, for example save the following code as index.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const Bot = require('keybase-bot')

async function main() {
  const bot = new Bot()
  try {
    const username = process.env.KB_USERNAME
    const paperkey = process.env.KB_PAPERKEY
    const target = process.env.KB_TARGET
    await bot.init(username, paperkey, {verbose: false})
    console.log(`Your bot is initialized. It is logged in as ${bot.myInfo().username}`)
    const channel = {name: target + ',' + bot.myInfo().username, public: false, topicType: 'chat'}
    const message = {
      body: `Hello ${target}! This is ${bot.myInfo().username} saying hello from my device ${bot.myInfo().devicename}`,
    }
    await bot.chat.send(channel, message)
    console.log('Message sent!')
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error)
  } finally {
    await bot.deinit()
  }
}
main()
  1. Prepare a package.json:
{
  "name": "keybase-demo",
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "description": "",
  "main": "index.js",
  "scripts": {
    "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
  },
  "author": "",
  "license": "ISC",
  "dependencies": {
    "keybase-bot": "^3.0.2"
  }
}
  1. Prepare a Dockerfile:
FROM keybaseio/client:nightly-node
RUN mkdir /app && chown keybase:keybase /app
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install # or use yarn
COPY . .
CMD node /app/index.js
  1. Run the following command to build the image:
cd $PROJECT_DIR
docker build -t "keybase-docker-test" .
  1. Start a container to test that it works:
docker run \
  --rm \
  -e KB_USERNAME="yourbotname" \
  -e KB_PAPERKEY="your_paper_key" \
  -e KB_TARGET="yourusername" \
  keybase-docker-test

Development

All the source of this library is now written in TypeScript. If you're working on the library, please use yarn to install the necessary modules, and then run yarn build to build the JavaScript library files. Finally, make a test config file in __tests__/ (look at __tests__/test.config.ts as an example) and run yarn test. If everything passes, you haven't broken everything horribly.

API

Table of Contents

Bot

src/index.ts:17-182

A Keybase bot.

init

src/index.ts:53-63

Initialize your bot by starting an instance of the Keybase service and logging in using oneshot mode.

Parameters
  • username string The username of your bot's Keybase account.
  • paperkey string The paperkey of your bot's Keybase account.
  • options InitOptions? The initialization options for your bot.
Examples
bot.init('username', 'paperkey')

Returns Promise<void>

initFromRunningService

src/index.ts:73-82

Initialize your bot by using an existing running service with a logged in user.

Parameters
  • homeDir string? The home directory of this currently running service. Leave blank to use the default homeDir for your system.
  • options InitOptions? The initialization options for your bot.
Examples
bot.initFromRunningService()

Returns Promise<void>

myInfo

src/index.ts:99-101

Get info about your bot!

Examples
const info = bot.myInfo()

Returns (BotInfo | null) – Useful information like the username, device, and home directory of your bot. If your bot isn't initialized, you'll get null.

deinit

src/index.ts:109-124

Deinitializes the bot by logging out, stopping the keybase service, and removing any leftover login files made by the bot. This should be run before your bot ends.

Examples
bot.deinit()

Returns Promise<void>

adminDebugLogInfo

src/index.ts:133-137

If bot is initialized with an optional directory adminDebugDirectory, this will let you write info text into it.

Parameters
Examples
bot.adminDebugLogInfo('My bot is ready to go.')

Returns Promise<void>

adminDebugLogError

src/index.ts:145-149

If bot is initialized with an optional directory adminDebugDirectory, this will let you write error text into it.

Parameters
Examples
bot.adminDebugLogInfo('My bot is ready to go.')

Returns Promise<void>

Bot Types

A collection of types used by the bot.

Chat

src/chat-client/index.ts:111-637

Extends ClientBase

The chat module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out keybase chat api.

joinChannel

src/chat-client/index.ts:198-210

Joins a team conversation.

Parameters
  • channel chat1.ChatChannel The team chat channel to join.
Examples
bot.chat.listConvsOnName('team_name').then(async teamConversations => {
  for (const conversation of teamConversations) {
    if (conversation.memberStatus !== 'active') {
      await bot.chat.join(conversation.channel)
      console.log('Joined team channel', conversation.channel)
    }
  }
})

Returns Promise<void>

leaveChannel

src/chat-client/index.ts:225-237

Leaves a team conversation.

Parameters
  • channel chat1.ChatChannel The team chat channel to leave.
Examples
bot.chat.listConvsOnName('team_name').then(async teamConversations => {
  for (const conversation of teamConversations) {
    if (conversation.memberStatus === 'active') {
      await bot.chat.leave(conversation.channel)
      console.log('Left team channel', conversation.channel)
    }
  }
})

Returns Promise<void>

getUnfurlSettings

src/chat-client/index.ts:386-393

Gets current unfurling settings

Examples
bot.chat.getUnfurlSettings().then(mode => console.log(mode))

Returns Promise<chat1.UnfurlSettings>

setUnfurlSettings

src/chat-client/index.ts:407-413

Sets the unfurling mode In Keybase, unfurling means generating previews for links that you're sending in chat messages. If the mode is set to always or the domain in the URL is present on the whitelist, the Keybase service will automatically send a preview to the message recipient in a background chat channel.

Parameters
  • mode chat1.UnfurlSettings the new unfurl mode
Examples
bot.chat
  .setUnfurlMode({
    mode: 'always',
  })
  .then(mode => console.log('mode updated!'))

Returns Promise<void>

loadFlip

src/chat-client/index.ts:424-441

Loads a flip's details

Parameters
  • conversationID string conversation ID received in API listen.
  • flipConversationID string flipConvID from the message summary.
  • messageID number ID of the message in the conversation.
  • gameID string gameID from the flip message contents.
Examples
// check demos/es7/poker-hands.js

Returns Promise<chat1.UICoinFlipStatus>

advertiseCommands

src/chat-client/index.ts:462-468

Publishes a commands advertisement which is shown in the "!" chat autocomplete.

Parameters
  • advertisement Advertisement details of the advertisement
Examples
await bot.chat.advertiseCommands({
  advertisements: [
    {
      type: 'public',
      commands: [
        {
          name: '!echo',
          description: 'Sends out your message to the current channel.',
          usage: '[your text]',
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
})

Returns Promise<void>

clearCommands

src/chat-client/index.ts:476-482

Clears all published commands advertisements.

Parameters
  • advertisement advertisement parameters
Examples
await bot.chat.clearCommands()

Returns Promise<void>

listCommands

src/chat-client/index.ts:504-511

Lists all commands advertised in a channel.

Parameters
  • lookup AdvertisementsLookup either conversation id or channel
Examples
const commandsList = await bot.chat.listCommands({
  channel: channel,
})
console.log(commandsList)
// prints out something like:
// {
//   commands: [
//     {
//       name: '!helloworld',
//       description: 'sample description',
//       usage: '[command arguments]',
//       username: 'userwhopublished',
//     }
//   ]
// }

Returns Promise<{commands: Array<chat1.UserBotCommandOutput>}>

list

src/chat-client/index.ts:121-128

Lists your chats, with info on which ones have unread messages.

Parameters
  • options ChatListOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
Examples
const chatConversations = await bot.chat.list({unreadOnly: true})
console.log(chatConversations)

Returns Promise<Array<chat1.ConvSummary>> An array of chat conversations. If there are no conversations, the array is empty.

listChannels

src/chat-client/index.ts:139-155

Lists conversation channels in a team

Parameters
Examples
bot.chat.listChannels('team_name').then(chatConversations => console.log(chatConversations))

Returns Promise<Array<chat1.ConvSummary>> An array of chat conversations. If there are no conversations, the array is empty.

read

src/chat-client/index.ts:166-183

Reads the messages in a conversation. You can read with or without marking as read.

Parameters
  • channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
  • options ChatReadOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
Examples
alice.chat.read(channel).then(messages => console.log(messages))

Returns Promise<ReadResult> A summary of data about a message, including who send it, when, the content of the message, etc. If there are no messages in your channel, then an error is thrown.

send

src/chat-client/index.ts:250-268

Send a message to a certain conversation.

Parameters
  • channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
  • message chat1.ChatMessage The chat message to send.
  • options ChatSendOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
Examples
const channel = {name: 'kbot,' + bot.myInfo().username, public: false, topicType: 'chat'}
const message = {body: 'Hello kbot!'}
bot.chat.send(channel, message).then(() => console.log('message sent!'))

const onMessage = async message => {
  bot.chat.send(message.conversationId, {
    body: 'hello!',
  })
}
await bot.chat.watchAllChannelsForNewMessages(onMessage, onError)

Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>

createChannel

src/chat-client/index.ts:277-290

Creates a new blank conversation.

Parameters
  • channel chat1.ChatChannel The chat channel to create.
Examples
bot.chat.createChannel(channel).then(() => console.log('conversation created'))

Returns Promise<void>

attach

src/chat-client/index.ts:301-309

Send a file to a conversation.

Parameters
  • channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
  • filename string The absolute path of the file to send.
  • options ChatAttachOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
Examples
bot.chat.attach(channel, '/Users/nathan/my_picture.png').then(() => console.log('Sent a picture!'))

Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>

download

src/chat-client/index.ts:321-328

Download a file send via Keybase chat.

Parameters
  • channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
  • messageId number The message id of the attached file.
  • output string The absolute path of where the file should be downloaded to.
  • options ChatDownloadOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method
Examples
bot.chat.download(channel, 325, '/Users/nathan/Downloads/file.png')

Returns Promise<void>

react

src/chat-client/index.ts:341-355

Reacts to a given message in a conversation. Messages have messageId's associated with them, which you can learn in bot.chat.read.

Parameters
  • channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
  • messageId number The id of the message to react to.
  • reaction string The reaction emoji, in colon form.
  • options ChatReactOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
Examples
bot.chat.react(channel, 314, ':+1:').then(() => console.log('Thumbs up!'))

Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>

delete

src/chat-client/index.ts:368-379

Deletes a message in a conversation. Messages have messageId's associated with them, which you can learn in bot.chat.read. Known bug: the GUI has a cache, and deleting from the CLI may not become apparent immediately.

Parameters
  • channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
  • messageId number The id of the message to delete.
  • options ChatDeleteOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
Examples
bot.chat.delete(channel, 314).then(() => console.log('message deleted!'))

Returns Promise<void>

watchChannelForNewMessages

src/chat-client/index.ts:530-538

Listens for new chat messages on a specified channel. The onMessage function is called for every message your bot receives. This is pretty similar to watchAllChannelsForNewMessages, except it specifically checks one channel. Note that it receives messages your own bot posts, but from other devices. You can filter out your own messages by looking at a message's sender object. Hides exploding messages by default.

Parameters
  • channel chat1.ChatChannel The chat channel to watch.
  • onMessage OnMessage A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives.
  • onError OnError? A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing.
  • options ListenOptions? Options for the listen method.
Examples
// Reply to all messages between you and `kbot` with 'thanks!'
const channel = {name: 'kbot,' + bot.myInfo().username, public: false, topicType: 'chat'}
const onMessage = message => {
  const conversationId = message.conversationId
  bot.chat.send(conversationId, {body: 'thanks!!!'})
}
bot.chat.watchChannelForNewMessages(channel, onMessage)

Returns Promise<void>

watchAllChannelsForNewMessages

src/chat-client/index.ts:561-564

This function will put your bot into full-read mode, where it reads everything it can and every new message it finds it will pass to you, so you can do what you want with it. For example, if you want to write a Keybase bot that talks shit at anyone who dares approach it, this is the function to use. Note that it receives messages your own bot posts, but from other devices. You can filter out your own messages by looking at a message's sender object. Hides exploding messages by default.

Note that if your bot was added into a channel as a restricted bot, it won't have access to channel names. So you should be using conversationId when responding in the same conversation.

Parameters
  • onMessage OnMessage A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives.
  • onError OnError? A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing.
  • options ListenOptions? Options for the listen method.
Examples
// Reply to incoming traffic on all channels with 'thanks!'
const onMessage = message => {
  const conversationId = message.conversationId
  bot.chat.send(conversationId, {body: 'thanks!!!'})
}
bot.chat.watchAllChannelsForNewMessages(onMessage)

Returns Promise<void>

Chat Types

A collection of types used by the Chat module.

ChatAttachOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:54-58

Options for the attach method of the chat module.

ChatDownloadOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:63-67

Options for the download method of the chat module.

ChatReactOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:72-74

Options for the react method of the chat module.

ChatDeleteOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:79-81

Options for the delete method of the chat module.

OnMessage

src/chat-client/index.ts:8-8

A function to call when a message is received.

Type: function (message: chat1.MsgSummary): (void | Promise<void>)

OnError

src/chat-client/index.ts:10-10

A function to call when an error occurs.

Type: function (error: Error): (void | Promise<void>)

ListenOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:90-93

Options for the methods in the chat module that listen for new messages. Local messages are ones sent by your device. Including them in the output is useful for applications such as logging conversations, monitoring own flips and building tools that seamlessly integrate with a running client used by the user.

Team

src/team-client/index.ts:20-69

Extends ClientBase

The team module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out keybase team api.

addMembers

src/team-client/index.ts:29-37

Add a bunch of people with different privileges to a team

Parameters
  • additions AddMembersParam an array of the users to add, with privs
Examples
bot.team
  .addMembers({
    team: 'phoenix',
    emails: [
      {email: 'alice@keybase.io', role: 'writer'},
      {email: 'cleo@keybase.io', role: 'admin'},
    ],
    usernames: [
      {username: 'frank', role: 'reader'},
      {username: 'keybaseio@twitter', role: 'writer'},
    ],
  })
  .then(res => console.log(res))

Returns Promise<keybase1.TeamAddMemberResult> A result object of adding these members to the team.

removeMember

src/team-client/index.ts:46-50

Remove someone from a team.

Parameters
  • removal RemoveMemberParam object with the team name and username
Examples
bot.team.removeMember({team: 'phoenix', username: 'frank'}).then(res => console.log(res))

Returns Promise<void>

listTeamMemberships

src/team-client/index.ts:60-68

List a team's members.

Parameters
  • team ListTeamMembershipsParam an object with the team name in it.
Examples
bot.team.listTeamMemberships({team: 'phoenix'}).then(res => console.log(res))

Returns Promise<keybase1.TeamDetails> Details about the team.

Team Types

A collection of types used by the Team module.

Wallet

src/wallet-client/index.ts:5-149

Extends ClientBase

The wallet module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out keybase wallet api.

balances

src/wallet-client/index.ts:13-20

Provides a list of all accounts owned by the current Keybase user.

Examples
bot.wallet.balances().then(accounts => console.log(accounts))

Returns Promise<Array<stellar1.OwnAccountCLILocal>> An array of accounts. If there are no accounts, the array is empty.

history

src/wallet-client/index.ts:30-42

Provides a list of all transactions in a single account.

Parameters
  • accountId stellar1.AccountID The id of an account owned by a Keybase user.
Examples
bot.wallet.history('GDUKZH6Q3U5WQD4PDGZXYLJE3P76BDRDWPSALN4OUFEESI2QL5UZHCK').then(transactions => console.log(transactions))

Returns Promise<Array<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal>> An array of transactions related to the account.

details

src/wallet-client/index.ts:52-60

Get details about a particular transaction

Parameters
  • transactionId stellar1.TransactionID The id of the transaction you would like details about.
Examples
bot.wallet.details('e5334601b9dc2a24e031ffeec2fce37bb6a8b4b51fc711d16dec04d3e64976c4').then(details => console.log(details))

Returns Promise<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal> An object of details about the transaction specified.

lookup

src/wallet-client/index.ts:74-87

Lookup the primary Stellar account ID of a Keybase user.

Parameters
  • name string The name of the user you want to lookup. This can be either a Keybase username or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'.
Examples
const lookup1 = bot.wallet.lookup('patrick')
// 'patrick' on Keybase is 'patrickxb' on twitter
const lookup2 = bot.wallet.lookup('patrcikxb@twitter')
// Using Lodash's `isEqual` since objects with same values aren't equal in JavaScript
_.isEqual(lookup1, lookup2) // => true

Returns Promise<{accountId: stellar1.AccountID, username: string}> An object containing the account ID and Keybase username of the found user.

send

src/wallet-client/index.ts:103-111

Send lumens (XLM) via Keybase with your bot!

Parameters
  • recipient string Who you're sending your money to. This can be a Keybase user, stellar address, or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'.
  • amount string The amount of XLM to send.
  • currency string? Adds a currency value to the amount specified. For example, adding 'USD' would send
  • message string? The message for your payment
Examples
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty', '3.50') // Send 3.50 XLM to Keybase user `nathunsmitty`
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty@github', '3.50') // Send 3.50 XLM to GitHub user `nathunsmitty`
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty', '3.50', 'USD') // Send $3.50 worth of lumens to Keybase user `nathunsmitty`
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty', '3.50', 'USD', 'Shut up and take my money!') // Send $3.50 worth of lumens to Keybase user `nathunsmitty` with a memo

Returns Promise<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal> The trasaction object of the transaction.

batch

src/wallet-client/index.ts:124-132

Send lumens (XLM) via Keybase to more than one user at once. As opposed to the normal bot.wallet.send command, this can get multiple transactions into the same 5-second Stellar ledger.

Parameters
  • batchId string example, if sending a bunch of batches for an airdrop, you could pass them all airdrop2025.
  • payments Array<stellar1.BatchPaymentArg> an array of objects containing recipients and XLM of the form {"recipient": "someusername", "amount": "1.234", "message", "hi there"}
Examples
bot.wallet.batch('airdrop2040', [
  {recipient: 'a1', amount: '1.414', message: 'hi a1, yes 1'},
  {recipient: 'a2', amount: '3.14159', message: 'hi a2, yes 2'},
])

Returns Promise<stellar1.BatchResultLocal> an object

cancel

src/wallet-client/index.ts:141-148

If you send XLM to a Keybase user who has not established a wallet, you can cancel the payment before the recipient claims it and the XLM will be returned to your account.

Parameters
  • transactionId stellar1.TransactionID The id of the transaction to cancel.
Examples
bot.wallet
  .cancel('e5334601b9dc2a24e031ffeec2fce37bb6a8b4b51fc711d16dec04d3e64976c4')
  .then(() => console.log('Transaction successfully canceled!'))

Returns Promise<void>

Wallet Types

A collection of types used by the Wallet module.

ChatListOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:15-20

Options for the list method of the chat module.

ChatListChannelsOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:25-28

Options for the listChannels method of the chat module.

ChatReadOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:33-39

Options for the read method of the chat module.

ChatSendOptions

src/chat-client/index.ts:44-49

Options for the send method of the chat module.

Contributions

Make sure that you have Node, Yarn, and the Keybase application installed. We also use developer tools such as EditorConfig, ESLint, Flow, and Prettier so you'll probably want to make sure that your development is configured to use those tools somewhere in your code writing process.

Setting up the source code

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. Install dependencies with yarn.
  3. Make your changes in src/.
  4. Build the bot in watch mode with yarn dev.
  5. Build the bot for production with yarn build to update lib/.
  6. Build the docs for the bot with yarn docs.

That's it. We accept changes via Pull Requests; please make sure that any changes you make build successfully and pass Flow, Prettier, and ESLint checks. We'd also really appreciate it if your PR could follow the Conventional Commit specification. If you're adding a new feature, please add/update tests, demos, documentation, and whatever else makes sense to go with it. If you have any questions about contributing, please feel free to ask a maintainer!

Running Tests

We run tests using Jest. All tests are run against actual Keybase processes that are created and destroyed during testing and ping the actual Keybase server to do things like send messages and XLM. To facilitate this, the tests read a file in __tests__/test.config.ts that contains usernames, paperkeys, and team names that are used during testing. You'll need three test Keybase accounts, two teams, and some Stellar Lumens to run all tests.

  1. Copy __tests__/test.config.example.ts as __tests__/test.config.ts. Note that __tests__/test.config.ts should NOT be version controlled, as it will contain paper keys!
  2. Edit __tests__/test.config.ts as it specifies, replacing the placeholder values with actual usernames, paperkeys, and team names.
  3. Run yarn test. Everything should pass!

Generating Types

Most of the types the bot uses are generated from definitions defined in the protocol/ directory inside the Keybase client repo. This ensures that the types that the bot uses are consistent across bots and always up to date with the output of the API.

To build the types for the TypeScript bot, you'll need to clone the client repo. This requires Go and your GOPATH to be set up.

go get github.com/keybase/client/go/keybase

and install the necessary dependencies for compiling the protocol files. This requires node.js and Yarn.

cd client/protocol
yarn install

Then you can generate the types by using the provided Makefile in this repo.

cd path/to/keybase-bot
make

Should you need to remove all the types for some reason, you can run make clean.

Release

We automatically generate a CHANGELOG and version (using Semantic Versioning) keybase-bot with standard-version. To cut a new release:

  1. Make sure all commits that are to be included in the release are squash-merged into master branch.
  2. On your local copy of the bot, checkout master and ensure it's up to date with origin/master.
  3. Run standard-version with the command yarn release.
  4. Push the new git tags to origin. (git push --follow-tags origin master)
  5. Publish to npm with yarn publish.

License

BSD-3-Clause

