Keybase bot-scripting for Node.js - now written all in TypeScript! Send encrypted data all over this world.
You can use this module to script basic Keybase commands such as sending and reading messages and attachments, and managing teams.
keybase-bot.
npm install keybase-bot
# or
yarn add keybase-bot
You're ready to make your first Keybase bot.
If your bot is going to do things in the background for an extended period, we recommend starting it up with a username and paper key:
// A simple nodeJS bot that doesn't care who else is logged in on this machine
const Bot = require('keybase-bot')
async function main() {
const bot = new Bot()
await bot.init('usernameX', 'some paper key...')
/* now you can do things with the bot */
await bot.deinit() // when done
}
main()
This method means it's running as itself and won't care about Keybase generally running on your computer. It doesn't care if you're logged into Keybase in the GUI app on the same machine. It also doesn't care if you upgrade Keybase while it's running, since it won't restart its copy of Keybase during an update.
If, however, you'd like the bot just to act as you for a quick and easy operation, you can make your bot talk to the same service that the Keybase app is talking to. It will be logged in as whoever's logged into the Keybase app:
const Bot = require('keybase-bot')
async function main() {
const bot = new Bot()
// Make sure you're logged into the Keybase app first!
// No credentials neeeded:
await bot.initFromRunningService()
/* now you can do things with the bot */
await bot.deinit() // when done
}
main()
Let's make a bot that says hello to the Keybase user kbot.
const Bot = require('keybase-bot')
async function main() {
const bot = new Bot()
try {
const username = 'some_username' // put a real username here
const paperkey = 'foo bar car zar...' // put a real paperkey here
await bot.init(username, paperkey, {verbose: false})
console.log(`Your bot is initialized. It is logged in as ${bot.myInfo().username}`)
const channel = {name: 'kbot'}
const message = {
body: `Hello kbot! This is ${bot.myInfo().username} saying hello from my device ${bot.myInfo().devicename}`,
}
await bot.chat.send(channel, message)
console.log('Message sent!')
} catch (error) {
console.error(error)
} finally {
await bot.deinit()
}
}
main()
To run the above bot, you want to save that code into a file and run it with node:
node <my-awesome-file-name>.js
You can read it from a secret config file, or pass it as an environment variable - whatever you think is best. For example, you could change the above initialization code to:
const username = process.env.KB_USERNAME
const paperkey = process.env.KB_PAPERKEY
await bot.init(username, paperkey)
And run your program like so:
KB_USERNAME=foo KB_PAPERKEY="foo bar car" node my-awesome-program.js
If you'd like to write a bot that listens to your messages (or your team's) and does something, check out
demos/es7/advertised-echo.js.
That demo bot announces itself as handling
!echo, which means it gives autocomplete suggestions in the GUI when you talk to it.
index.js:
#!/usr/bin/env node
const Bot = require('keybase-bot')
async function main() {
const bot = new Bot()
try {
const username = process.env.KB_USERNAME
const paperkey = process.env.KB_PAPERKEY
const target = process.env.KB_TARGET
await bot.init(username, paperkey, {verbose: false})
console.log(`Your bot is initialized. It is logged in as ${bot.myInfo().username}`)
const channel = {name: target + ',' + bot.myInfo().username, public: false, topicType: 'chat'}
const message = {
body: `Hello ${target}! This is ${bot.myInfo().username} saying hello from my device ${bot.myInfo().devicename}`,
}
await bot.chat.send(channel, message)
console.log('Message sent!')
} catch (error) {
console.error(error)
} finally {
await bot.deinit()
}
}
main()
package.json:
{
"name": "keybase-demo",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"dependencies": {
"keybase-bot": "^3.0.2"
}
}
Dockerfile:
FROM keybaseio/client:nightly-node
RUN mkdir /app && chown keybase:keybase /app
WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install # or use yarn
COPY . .
CMD node /app/index.js
cd $PROJECT_DIR
docker build -t "keybase-docker-test" .
docker run \
--rm \
-e KB_USERNAME="yourbotname" \
-e KB_PAPERKEY="your_paper_key" \
-e KB_TARGET="yourusername" \
keybase-docker-test
All the source of this library is now written in TypeScript. If you're working on the library, please use
yarn to install the necessary modules, and then run
yarn build to build the JavaScript library files. Finally, make a test config file in
__tests__/ (look at
__tests__/test.config.ts as an example) and run
yarn test. If everything passes, you haven't broken everything horribly.
A Keybase bot.
Initialize your bot by starting an instance of the Keybase service and logging in using oneshot mode.
username string The username of your bot's Keybase account.
paperkey string The paperkey of your bot's Keybase account.
options InitOptions? The initialization options for your bot.
bot.init('username', 'paperkey')
Returns Promise<void>
Initialize your bot by using an existing running service with a logged in user.
homeDir string? The home directory of this currently running service. Leave blank to use the default homeDir for your system.
options InitOptions? The initialization options for your bot.
bot.initFromRunningService()
Returns Promise<void>
Get info about your bot!
const info = bot.myInfo()
Returns (BotInfo | null) – Useful information like the username, device, and home directory of your bot. If your bot isn't initialized, you'll get
null.
Deinitializes the bot by logging out, stopping the keybase service, and removing any leftover login files made by the bot. This should be run before your bot ends.
bot.deinit()
Returns Promise<void>
If bot is initialized with an optional directory
adminDebugDirectory, this will let you write info text into it.
text string
bot.adminDebugLogInfo('My bot is ready to go.')
Returns Promise<void>
If bot is initialized with an optional directory
adminDebugDirectory, this will let you write error text into it.
text string
bot.adminDebugLogInfo('My bot is ready to go.')
Returns Promise<void>
A collection of types used by the bot.
src/chat-client/index.ts:111-637
Extends ClientBase
The chat module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out
keybase chat api.
src/chat-client/index.ts:198-210
Joins a team conversation.
channel chat1.ChatChannel The team chat channel to join.
bot.chat.listConvsOnName('team_name').then(async teamConversations => {
for (const conversation of teamConversations) {
if (conversation.memberStatus !== 'active') {
await bot.chat.join(conversation.channel)
console.log('Joined team channel', conversation.channel)
}
}
})
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:225-237
Leaves a team conversation.
channel chat1.ChatChannel The team chat channel to leave.
bot.chat.listConvsOnName('team_name').then(async teamConversations => {
for (const conversation of teamConversations) {
if (conversation.memberStatus === 'active') {
await bot.chat.leave(conversation.channel)
console.log('Left team channel', conversation.channel)
}
}
})
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:386-393
Gets current unfurling settings
bot.chat.getUnfurlSettings().then(mode => console.log(mode))
Returns Promise<chat1.UnfurlSettings>
src/chat-client/index.ts:407-413
Sets the unfurling mode In Keybase, unfurling means generating previews for links that you're sending in chat messages. If the mode is set to always or the domain in the URL is present on the whitelist, the Keybase service will automatically send a preview to the message recipient in a background chat channel.
mode chat1.UnfurlSettings the new unfurl mode
bot.chat
.setUnfurlMode({
mode: 'always',
})
.then(mode => console.log('mode updated!'))
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:424-441
Loads a flip's details
conversationID string conversation ID received in API listen.
flipConversationID string flipConvID from the message summary.
messageID number ID of the message in the conversation.
gameID string gameID from the flip message contents.
// check demos/es7/poker-hands.js
Returns Promise<chat1.UICoinFlipStatus>
src/chat-client/index.ts:462-468
Publishes a commands advertisement which is shown in the "!" chat autocomplete.
advertisement Advertisement details of the advertisement
await bot.chat.advertiseCommands({
advertisements: [
{
type: 'public',
commands: [
{
name: '!echo',
description: 'Sends out your message to the current channel.',
usage: '[your text]',
},
],
},
],
})
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:476-482
Clears all published commands advertisements.
advertisement advertisement parameters
await bot.chat.clearCommands()
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:504-511
Lists all commands advertised in a channel.
lookup AdvertisementsLookup either conversation id or channel
const commandsList = await bot.chat.listCommands({
channel: channel,
})
console.log(commandsList)
// prints out something like:
// {
// commands: [
// {
// name: '!helloworld',
// description: 'sample description',
// usage: '[command arguments]',
// username: 'userwhopublished',
// }
// ]
// }
Returns Promise<{commands: Array<chat1.UserBotCommandOutput>}>
src/chat-client/index.ts:121-128
Lists your chats, with info on which ones have unread messages.
options ChatListOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
const chatConversations = await bot.chat.list({unreadOnly: true})
console.log(chatConversations)
Returns Promise<Array<chat1.ConvSummary>> An array of chat conversations. If there are no conversations, the array is empty.
src/chat-client/index.ts:139-155
Lists conversation channels in a team
name string Name of the team
options ChatListChannelsOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
bot.chat.listChannels('team_name').then(chatConversations => console.log(chatConversations))
Returns Promise<Array<chat1.ConvSummary>> An array of chat conversations. If there are no conversations, the array is empty.
src/chat-client/index.ts:166-183
Reads the messages in a conversation. You can read with or without marking as read.
channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
options ChatReadOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
alice.chat.read(channel).then(messages => console.log(messages))
Returns Promise<ReadResult> A summary of data about a message, including who send it, when, the content of the message, etc. If there are no messages in your channel, then an error is thrown.
src/chat-client/index.ts:250-268
Send a message to a certain conversation.
channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
message chat1.ChatMessage The chat message to send.
options ChatSendOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
const channel = {name: 'kbot,' + bot.myInfo().username, public: false, topicType: 'chat'}
const message = {body: 'Hello kbot!'}
bot.chat.send(channel, message).then(() => console.log('message sent!'))
const onMessage = async message => {
bot.chat.send(message.conversationId, {
body: 'hello!',
})
}
await bot.chat.watchAllChannelsForNewMessages(onMessage, onError)
Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>
src/chat-client/index.ts:277-290
Creates a new blank conversation.
channel chat1.ChatChannel The chat channel to create.
bot.chat.createChannel(channel).then(() => console.log('conversation created'))
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:301-309
Send a file to a conversation.
channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
filename string The absolute path of the file to send.
options ChatAttachOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
bot.chat.attach(channel, '/Users/nathan/my_picture.png').then(() => console.log('Sent a picture!'))
Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>
src/chat-client/index.ts:321-328
Download a file send via Keybase chat.
channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
messageId number The message id of the attached file.
output string The absolute path of where the file should be downloaded to.
options ChatDownloadOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method
bot.chat.download(channel, 325, '/Users/nathan/Downloads/file.png')
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:341-355
Reacts to a given message in a conversation. Messages have messageId's
associated with them, which you can learn in
bot.chat.read.
channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
messageId number The id of the message to react to.
reaction string The reaction emoji, in colon form.
options ChatReactOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
bot.chat.react(channel, 314, ':+1:').then(() => console.log('Thumbs up!'))
Returns Promise<chat1.SendRes>
src/chat-client/index.ts:368-379
Deletes a message in a conversation. Messages have messageId's associated with
them, which you can learn in
bot.chat.read. Known bug: the GUI has a cache,
and deleting from the CLI may not become apparent immediately.
channelOrConversationId chat1.ChatChannel or chat1.ConvIDStr The chat conversation to send the message in.
messageId number The id of the message to delete.
options ChatDeleteOptions? An object of options that can be passed to the method.
bot.chat.delete(channel, 314).then(() => console.log('message deleted!'))
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:530-538
Listens for new chat messages on a specified channel. The
onMessage function is called for every message your bot receives. This is pretty similar to
watchAllChannelsForNewMessages, except it specifically checks one channel. Note that it receives messages your own bot posts, but from other devices. You can filter out your own messages by looking at a message's sender object.
Hides exploding messages by default.
channel chat1.ChatChannel The chat channel to watch.
onMessage OnMessage A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives.
onError OnError? A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing.
options ListenOptions? Options for the listen method.
// Reply to all messages between you and `kbot` with 'thanks!'
const channel = {name: 'kbot,' + bot.myInfo().username, public: false, topicType: 'chat'}
const onMessage = message => {
const conversationId = message.conversationId
bot.chat.send(conversationId, {body: 'thanks!!!'})
}
bot.chat.watchChannelForNewMessages(channel, onMessage)
Returns Promise<void>
src/chat-client/index.ts:561-564
This function will put your bot into full-read mode, where it reads everything it can and every new message it finds it will pass to you, so you can do what you want with it. For example, if you want to write a Keybase bot that talks shit at anyone who dares approach it, this is the function to use. Note that it receives messages your own bot posts, but from other devices. You can filter out your own messages by looking at a message's sender object. Hides exploding messages by default.
Note that if your bot was added into a channel as a restricted bot, it won't
have access to channel names. So you should be using
conversationId when
responding in the same conversation.
onMessage OnMessage A callback that is triggered on every message your bot receives.
onError OnError? A callback that is triggered on any error that occurs while the method is executing.
options ListenOptions? Options for the listen method.
// Reply to incoming traffic on all channels with 'thanks!'
const onMessage = message => {
const conversationId = message.conversationId
bot.chat.send(conversationId, {body: 'thanks!!!'})
}
bot.chat.watchAllChannelsForNewMessages(onMessage)
Returns Promise<void>
A collection of types used by the Chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:54-58
Options for the
attach method of the chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:63-67
Options for the
download method of the chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:72-74
Options for the
react method of the chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:79-81
Options for the
delete method of the chat module.
A function to call when a message is received.
Type: function (message: chat1.MsgSummary): (void | Promise<void>)
src/chat-client/index.ts:10-10
A function to call when an error occurs.
Type: function (error: Error): (void | Promise<void>)
src/chat-client/index.ts:90-93
Options for the methods in the chat module that listen for new messages. Local messages are ones sent by your device. Including them in the output is useful for applications such as logging conversations, monitoring own flips and building tools that seamlessly integrate with a running client used by the user.
src/team-client/index.ts:20-69
Extends ClientBase
The team module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out
keybase team api.
src/team-client/index.ts:29-37
Add a bunch of people with different privileges to a team
additions AddMembersParam an array of the users to add, with privs
bot.team
.addMembers({
team: 'phoenix',
emails: [
{email: 'alice@keybase.io', role: 'writer'},
{email: 'cleo@keybase.io', role: 'admin'},
],
usernames: [
{username: 'frank', role: 'reader'},
{username: 'keybaseio@twitter', role: 'writer'},
],
})
.then(res => console.log(res))
Returns Promise<keybase1.TeamAddMemberResult> A result object of adding these members to the team.
src/team-client/index.ts:46-50
Remove someone from a team.
removal RemoveMemberParam object with the
team name and
username
bot.team.removeMember({team: 'phoenix', username: 'frank'}).then(res => console.log(res))
Returns Promise<void>
src/team-client/index.ts:60-68
List a team's members.
team ListTeamMembershipsParam an object with the
team name in it.
bot.team.listTeamMemberships({team: 'phoenix'}).then(res => console.log(res))
Returns Promise<keybase1.TeamDetails> Details about the team.
A collection of types used by the Team module.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:5-149
Extends ClientBase
The wallet module of your Keybase bot. For more info about the API this module uses, you may want to check out
keybase wallet api.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:13-20
Provides a list of all accounts owned by the current Keybase user.
bot.wallet.balances().then(accounts => console.log(accounts))
Returns Promise<Array<stellar1.OwnAccountCLILocal>> An array of accounts. If there are no accounts, the array is empty.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:30-42
Provides a list of all transactions in a single account.
accountId stellar1.AccountID The id of an account owned by a Keybase user.
bot.wallet.history('GDUKZH6Q3U5WQD4PDGZXYLJE3P76BDRDWPSALN4OUFEESI2QL5UZHCK').then(transactions => console.log(transactions))
Returns Promise<Array<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal>> An array of transactions related to the account.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:52-60
Get details about a particular transaction
transactionId stellar1.TransactionID The id of the transaction you would like details about.
bot.wallet.details('e5334601b9dc2a24e031ffeec2fce37bb6a8b4b51fc711d16dec04d3e64976c4').then(details => console.log(details))
Returns Promise<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal> An object of details about the transaction specified.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:74-87
Lookup the primary Stellar account ID of a Keybase user.
name string The name of the user you want to lookup. This can be either a Keybase username or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'.
const lookup1 = bot.wallet.lookup('patrick')
// 'patrick' on Keybase is 'patrickxb' on twitter
const lookup2 = bot.wallet.lookup('patrcikxb@twitter')
// Using Lodash's `isEqual` since objects with same values aren't equal in JavaScript
_.isEqual(lookup1, lookup2) // => true
Returns Promise<{accountId: stellar1.AccountID, username: string}> An object containing the account ID and Keybase username of the found user.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:103-111
Send lumens (XLM) via Keybase with your bot!
recipient string Who you're sending your money to. This can be a Keybase user, stellar address, or a username of another account that is supported by Keybase if it is followed by an '@'.
amount string The amount of XLM to send.
currency string? Adds a currency value to the amount specified. For example, adding 'USD' would send
message string? The message for your payment
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty', '3.50') // Send 3.50 XLM to Keybase user `nathunsmitty`
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty@github', '3.50') // Send 3.50 XLM to GitHub user `nathunsmitty`
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty', '3.50', 'USD') // Send $3.50 worth of lumens to Keybase user `nathunsmitty`
bot.wallet.send('nathunsmitty', '3.50', 'USD', 'Shut up and take my money!') // Send $3.50 worth of lumens to Keybase user `nathunsmitty` with a memo
Returns Promise<stellar1.PaymentCLILocal> The trasaction object of the transaction.
src/wallet-client/index.ts:124-132
Send lumens (XLM) via Keybase to more than one user at once. As opposed to the normal bot.wallet.send command, this can get multiple transactions into the same 5-second Stellar ledger.
batchId string example, if sending a bunch of batches for an airdrop, you could pass them all
airdrop2025.
payments Array<stellar1.BatchPaymentArg> an array of objects containing recipients and XLM of the form {"recipient": "someusername", "amount": "1.234", "message", "hi there"}
bot.wallet.batch('airdrop2040', [
{recipient: 'a1', amount: '1.414', message: 'hi a1, yes 1'},
{recipient: 'a2', amount: '3.14159', message: 'hi a2, yes 2'},
])
Returns Promise<stellar1.BatchResultLocal> an object
src/wallet-client/index.ts:141-148
If you send XLM to a Keybase user who has not established a wallet, you can cancel the payment before the recipient claims it and the XLM will be returned to your account.
transactionId stellar1.TransactionID The id of the transaction to cancel.
bot.wallet
.cancel('e5334601b9dc2a24e031ffeec2fce37bb6a8b4b51fc711d16dec04d3e64976c4')
.then(() => console.log('Transaction successfully canceled!'))
Returns Promise<void>
A collection of types used by the Wallet module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:15-20
Options for the
list method of the chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:25-28
Options for the
listChannels method of the chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:33-39
Options for the
read method of the chat module.
src/chat-client/index.ts:44-49
Options for the
send method of the chat module.
Make sure that you have Node, Yarn, and the Keybase application installed. We also use developer tools such as EditorConfig, ESLint, Flow, and Prettier so you'll probably want to make sure that your development is configured to use those tools somewhere in your code writing process.
yarn.
src/.
yarn dev.
yarn build to update
lib/.
yarn docs.
That's it. We accept changes via Pull Requests; please make sure that any changes you make build successfully and pass Flow, Prettier, and ESLint checks. We'd also really appreciate it if your PR could follow the Conventional Commit specification. If you're adding a new feature, please add/update tests, demos, documentation, and whatever else makes sense to go with it. If you have any questions about contributing, please feel free to ask a maintainer!
We run tests using Jest. All tests are run against actual Keybase processes that are created and destroyed during testing and ping the actual Keybase server to do things like send messages and XLM. To facilitate this, the tests read a file in
__tests__/test.config.ts that contains usernames, paperkeys, and team names that are used during testing. You'll need three test Keybase accounts, two teams, and some Stellar Lumens to run all tests.
__tests__/test.config.example.ts as
__tests__/test.config.ts. Note that
__tests__/test.config.ts should NOT be version controlled, as it will contain paper keys!
__tests__/test.config.ts as it specifies, replacing the placeholder values with actual usernames, paperkeys, and team names.
yarn test. Everything should pass!
Most of the types the bot uses are generated from definitions defined in the
protocol/ directory inside the Keybase client repo. This ensures that the types that the bot uses are consistent across bots and always up to date with the output of the API.
To build the types for the TypeScript bot, you'll need to clone the
client repo. This requires Go and your GOPATH to be set up.
go get github.com/keybase/client/go/keybase
and install the necessary dependencies for compiling the protocol files. This requires node.js and Yarn.
cd client/protocol
yarn install
Then you can generate the types by using the provided Makefile in this repo.
cd path/to/keybase-bot
make
Should you need to remove all the types for some reason, you can run
make clean.
We automatically generate a CHANGELOG and version (using Semantic Versioning)
keybase-bot with
standard-version. To cut a new release:
master branch.
master and ensure it's up to date with
origin/master.
standard-version with the command
yarn release.
origin. (
git push --follow-tags origin master)
yarn publish.
BSD-3-Clause