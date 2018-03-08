JavaScript keyboard events to strings

This library helps converting the event object of a JavaScript keydown event into a humanly readable format. The idea is to use this for UI components that let the user choose keyboard shortcuts.

In other words: This library provides the inverse functionality to common keyboard shortcut binding libraries like keymaster or Mousetrap.

Installation

$ npm install --save key-event- to - string

Usage

var event2string = require ( 'key-event-to-string' )(options) document .body.onkeydown = ( e ) => { var keys = event2string(e) console .log(keys) }

Options

options is optional and can be an object with the following properties:

key value default value cmd What string to display for the Cmd/Meta modifier "Cmd" ctrl What string to display for the Ctrl modifier "Ctrl" alt What string to display for the Alt/Option modifier "Alt" shift What string to display for the Shift modifier "Shift" joinWith The string that's displayed between all keys " + "

For example this could be used to get the Mac style keyboard shortcut strings:

{ cmd : "⌘" , ctrl : "⌃" , alt : "⌥" , shift : "⇧" , joinWith : "" }

The default settings are compatible with the format that common keyboard shortcut libraries, like keymaster or Mousetrap, accept.

Detailed information

require('key-event-to-string').details(e) can be used to get more details. This can be useful for validating keyboard shortcuts, e.g. for requiring a modifier and a normal key. It returns an object with this information:

hasModifier : True iff atleast one of cmd, ctrl, alt or shift was pressed

: True iff atleast one of cmd, ctrl, alt or shift was pressed hasKey : True iff a key other than a modifier is pressed

: True iff a key other than a modifier is pressed map : An object containing information which modifier is active and what other key is pressed

