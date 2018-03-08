This library helps converting the event object of a JavaScript keydown event into a humanly readable format. The idea is to use this for UI components that let the user choose keyboard shortcuts.
In other words: This library provides the inverse functionality to common keyboard shortcut binding libraries like keymaster or Mousetrap.
$ npm install --save key-event-to-string
var event2string = require('key-event-to-string')(options)
document.body.onkeydown = (e) => {
var keys = event2string(e)
console.log(keys) // e.g. "Ctrl + A"
}
options is optional and can be an object with the following properties:
|key
|value
|default value
cmd
|What string to display for the Cmd/Meta modifier
"Cmd"
ctrl
|What string to display for the Ctrl modifier
"Ctrl"
alt
|What string to display for the Alt/Option modifier
"Alt"
shift
|What string to display for the Shift modifier
"Shift"
joinWith
|The string that's displayed between all keys
" + "
For example this could be used to get the Mac style keyboard shortcut strings:
{
cmd: "⌘",
ctrl: "⌃",
alt: "⌥",
shift: "⇧",
joinWith: ""
}
The default settings are compatible with the format that common keyboard shortcut libraries, like keymaster or Mousetrap, accept.
require('key-event-to-string').details(e) can be used to get more details. This can be useful for
validating keyboard shortcuts, e.g. for requiring a modifier and a normal key.
It returns an object with this information:
hasModifier: True iff atleast one of cmd, ctrl, alt or shift was pressed
hasKey: True iff a key other than a modifier is pressed
map: An object containing information which modifier is active and what
other key is pressed
keydown events.
keypress /
keyup events have small differences, e..g.
keydown is needed to capture
Command on a Mac. So
keydown is advisible for this anyways.
ö has the same keyCode as
;, on a German keyboard. This library doesn't try to fix that and I don't think there's a good fix for all those special cases. Other keyboard shortcut libraries (Mousetrap/keymaster e.g.) have the same problem, so it shouldn't be a big problem since this library is meant to be used as a helper for those libraries