openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ket

key-event-to-string

by Florian Hartmann
1.2.0 (see all)

Converts a JavaScript key event object into a humanly readable format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript keyboard events to strings

This library helps converting the event object of a JavaScript keydown event into a humanly readable format. The idea is to use this for UI components that let the user choose keyboard shortcuts.

In other words: This library provides the inverse functionality to common keyboard shortcut binding libraries like keymaster or Mousetrap.

js-standard-style

Installation

$ npm install --save key-event-to-string

Usage

var event2string = require('key-event-to-string')(options)

document.body.onkeydown = (e) => {
    var keys = event2string(e)
    console.log(keys) // e.g. "Ctrl + A"
}

Options

options is optional and can be an object with the following properties:

keyvaluedefault value
cmdWhat string to display for the Cmd/Meta modifier"Cmd"
ctrlWhat string to display for the Ctrl modifier"Ctrl"
altWhat string to display for the Alt/Option modifier"Alt"
shiftWhat string to display for the Shift modifier"Shift"
joinWithThe string that's displayed between all keys" + "

For example this could be used to get the Mac style keyboard shortcut strings:

{
    cmd: "⌘",
    ctrl: "⌃",
    alt: "⌥",
    shift: "⇧",
    joinWith: ""
}

The default settings are compatible with the format that common keyboard shortcut libraries, like keymaster or Mousetrap, accept.

Detailed information

require('key-event-to-string').details(e) can be used to get more details. This can be useful for validating keyboard shortcuts, e.g. for requiring a modifier and a normal key. It returns an object with this information:

  • hasModifier: True iff atleast one of cmd, ctrl, alt or shift was pressed
  • hasKey: True iff a key other than a modifier is pressed
  • map: An object containing information which modifier is active and what other key is pressed

Disclaimer

  • This library is meant to parse only keydown events. keypress / keyup events have small differences, e..g. keydown is needed to capture Command on a Mac. So keydown is advisible for this anyways.
  • I wrote this library for an Electron side project, so I only needed it to run in the Chrome runtime. It probably won't work well in old browsers
  • JavaScript keyCodes don't work well with special international characters. E.g. the German umlaut ö has the same keyCode as ;, on a German keyboard. This library doesn't try to fix that and I don't think there's a good fix for all those special cases. Other keyboard shortcut libraries (Mousetrap/keymaster e.g.) have the same problem, so it shouldn't be a big problem since this library is meant to be used as a helper for those libraries

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial