Node.js - kexec

This module causes your current Node.js process to be replaced by the process invoked by the parameter of this function. It's like the Ruby exec function. It currently does not work on Windows.

Fully compatible with Node.js version v0.10 and v0.11.

Usage

var kexec = require ( 'kexec' ) kexec( 'top' )

var kexec = require ( 'kexec' ) kexec( 'du' , [ '-sh' , '/etc/fstab' ])

Details

kexec can be called in either of two ways, as indicated by the examples, above.

With one argument arg , that argument must be a string. The resulting system call is:

execvp ( "/bin/sh" , [ "/bin/sh" , "-c" , arg, 0 ]);

With two arguments, the first ( cmd ) must be a string, and the second ( args ) an array of strings. The resulting system call is:

execvp ( cmd , [ cmd, args[0] , args [1] , ..., 0 ]);

In the first case, the command is subject to shell parsing, and shell meta characters retain their special meanings. In the second case, the arguments are passed directly to execvp , without an intervening shell.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2015 JP Richardson