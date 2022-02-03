openbase logo
kewproj20-reactour

by Lionel
1.15.7 (see all)

Tourist Guide into your React Components

Readme

reactour

Tourist Guide and a set of Assistants to travel into your React Components

Packages

This documentation is for the latest release, which uses npm scoped package @reactour. The original reactour is now on branch v1 and its documentation can be found here.

@reactour/tour

The main package, which uses the other ones to highlight parts of your application from an array of steps.

@reactour/mask

A customizable Component to highlight certain element or area of the viewport.

@reactour/popover

A customizable Component to attach to an element or position of the viewport to show content.

@reactour/utils

A set of helper functions used by the other packages.

@reactour/playground

The place where all the stuff is visible working, live here.

License

MIT © Lionel Tzatzkin

