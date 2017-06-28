kernelSmooth

nonparametric kernel smoothing for JavaScript

Installation

Via npm:

npm install kernel-smooth

Require as follows:

var kernel = require ( 'kernel-smooth' );

API

Given input data xs , a kernel function and a bandwidth (if not supplied, a default value of 0.5 is used), this function returns a basic kernel density estimator: a function of one variable, x , which when invoked returns the kernel density estimate for x . The returned function can also be called with a vector supplied as an argument for x . In this case, the density is evaluated is for each element of the vector and the vector of density estimates is returned.

Given input predictors xs and observed responses ys , a kernel function and a bandwidth (if not supplied, a default value of 0.5 is used), this function returns the Nadaraya & Watson kernel regression estimator: a function of one variable, x , which when invoked returns the estimate for y . The returned function can also be called with a vector supplied as an argument for x . In this case, predictions are generated for each element of the vector and the vector of predictions is returned.

Similar to .regression(), except that Xs should be a 2d array containing multiple predictors. Each element of Xs should has to be an array of length p , with p denoting the number of predictors. The returned estimator generates a prediction for a new data point x = (x_1, ..., x_p). If a 2d array is supplied instead, predictions are generated for multiple data points at once, where each row (= element of the outer array) is assumed to be a datum x = (x_1, ..., x_p).

Choice of Kernel function

For the kernel parameter in above functions, you should supply a univariate function K(x) which satisfies K(x) >= 0, integrates to one, has zero mean and unit variance. See the functions in the exported .fun object for a list of already implemented kernel functions.

This object of the module holds the following kernel functions to be used for kernel smoothing:

Gaussian kernel, pdf of standard normal distribution.

Boxcar kernel, defined as 0.5 if |x| <= 1 and 0 otherwise.

Epanechnikov kernel. Equal to zero if |x| > 1. Otherwise defined as 0.75 * (1 - x^2).

Tricube kernel function. Equal to zero if |x| > 1 and otherwise equal to (70/81) * (1-|x|^3)^3.

For input vector x, calculate the optimal bandwidthe using Silverman's rule of thumb. This utility function can be used to calculate an appropriate bandwidth for the case in which a Gaussian kernel is used and one has reason to believe that the data points x_i are drawn from a normal distribution.

License

MIT © Philipp Burckhardt