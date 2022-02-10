Kerberos

The kerberos package is a C++ extension for Node.js that provides cross-platform support for kerberos authentication using GSSAPI on linux/osx, and SSPI on windows. Much of the code in this module is adapted from ccs-kerberos and winkerberos.

Requirements

Linux

python v2.7

v2.7 make

A proper C/C++ compiler toolchain, like GCC

Distribution-specific kerberos packages (e.g. krb5-dev on Ubuntu)

macOS

Xcode Command Line Tools : Can be installed with xcode-select --install

: Can be installed with Distribution-specific kerberos packages (e.g. krb5 on Homebrew)

Windows

Option 1: Install all the required tools and configurations using Microsoft's windows-build-tools by running npm install -g windows-build-tools from an elevated PowerShell (run as Administrator).

Option 2: Install dependencies and configuration manually Visual C++ Build Environment: Option 1: Install Visual C++ Build Tools using the Default Install option. Option 2: Install Visual Studio 2015 (or modify an existing installation) and select Common Tools for Visual C++ during setup. 💡 [Windows Vista / 7 only] requires .NET Framework 4.5.1 Install Python 2.7 or Miniconda 2.7 ( v3.x.x is not supported), and run npm config set python python2.7 Launch cmd, npm config set msvs_version 2015



Installation

Now you can install kerberos with the following:

npm install kerberos

Testing

Run the test suite using:

npm test

NOTE: The test suite requires an active kerberos deployment, see test/scripts/travis.sh to better understand these requirements.

Documentation

Classes

Functions

checkPassword(username, password, service, [defaultRealm], [callback]) ⇒ Promise This function provides a simple way to verify that a user name and password match those normally used for Kerberos authentication. It does this by checking that the supplied user name and password can be used to get a ticket for the supplied service. If the user name does not contain a realm, then the default realm supplied is used. For this to work properly the Kerberos must be configured properly on this machine. That will likely mean ensuring that the edu.mit.Kerberos preference file has the correct realms and KDCs listed. IMPORTANT: This method is vulnerable to KDC spoofing attacks and it should only be used for testing. Do not use this in any production system - your security could be compromised if you do. principalDetails(service, hostname, [callback]) ⇒ Promise This function returns the service principal for the server given a service type and hostname. Details are looked up via the /etc/keytab file. initializeClient(service, [options], [callback]) ⇒ Promise Initializes a context for client-side authentication with the given service principal. initializeServer(service, [callback]) ⇒ Promise Initializes a context for server-side authentication with the given service principal.

KerberosClient

Properties

Name Type Description username string The username used for authentication response string The last response received during authentication steps responseConf string Indicates whether confidentiality was applied or not (GSSAPI only) contextComplete boolean Indicates that authentication has successfully completed or not

Param Type Description challenge string A string containing the base64-encoded server data (which may be empty for the first step) [callback] function

Processes a single kerberos client-side step using the supplied server challenge.

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



Param Type Description challenge string The response returned after calling unwrap [options] object Optional settings [options.user] string The user to authorize [callback] function

Perform the client side kerberos wrap step.

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



Param Type Description challenge string A string containing the base64-encoded server data [callback] function

Perform the client side kerberos unwrap step

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



KerberosServer

Properties

Name Type Description username string The username used for authentication response string The last response received during authentication steps targetName string The target used for authentication contextComplete boolean Indicates that authentication has successfully completed or not

Param Type Description challenge string A string containing the base64-encoded client data [callback] function

Processes a single kerberos server-side step using the supplied client data.

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



Param Type Description username string The Kerberos user name. If no realm is supplied, then the defaultRealm will be used. password string The password for the user. service string The Kerberos service to check access for. [defaultRealm] string The default realm to use if one is not supplied in the user argument. [callback] function

This function provides a simple way to verify that a user name and password match those normally used for Kerberos authentication. It does this by checking that the supplied user name and password can be used to get a ticket for the supplied service. If the user name does not contain a realm, then the default realm supplied is used.

For this to work properly the Kerberos must be configured properly on this machine. That will likely mean ensuring that the edu.mit.Kerberos preference file has the correct realms and KDCs listed.

IMPORTANT: This method is vulnerable to KDC spoofing attacks and it should only be used for testing. Do not use this in any production system - your security could be compromised if you do.

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



Param Type Description service string The Kerberos service type for the server. hostname string The hostname of the server. [callback] function

This function returns the service principal for the server given a service type and hostname.

Details are looked up via the /etc/keytab file.

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



Param Type Description service string A string containing the service principal in the form 'type@fqdn' (e.g. 'imap@mail.apple.com'). [options] object Optional settings [options.principal] string Optional string containing the client principal in the form 'user@realm' (e.g. 'jdoe@example.com'). [options.gssFlags] number Optional integer used to set GSS flags. (e.g. GSS_C_DELEG_FLAG [options.mechOID] number Optional GSS mech OID. Defaults to None (GSS_C_NO_OID). Other possible values are GSS_MECH_OID_KRB5 , GSS_MECH_OID_SPNEGO . [callback] function

Initializes a context for client-side authentication with the given service principal.

Returns: Promise - returns Promise if no callback passed



Param Type Description service string A string containing the service principal in the form 'type@fqdn' (e.g. 'imap@mail.apple.com'). [callback] function

Initializes a context for server-side authentication with the given service principal.