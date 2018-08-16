**This project is no longer active. Please check out TensorFlow.js.**
The Keras.js demos still work but is no longer updated.
Run Keras models in the browser, with GPU support using WebGL
Run Keras models in the browser, with GPU support provided by WebGL 2. Models can be run in Node.js as well, but only in CPU mode. Because Keras abstracts away a number of frameworks as backends, the models can be trained in any backend, including TensorFlow, CNTK, etc.
Library version compatibility: Keras 2.1.2
Check out the
demos/ directory for real examples running Keras.js in VueJS.