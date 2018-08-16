openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kj

keras-js

by Leon Chen
1.0.3 (see all)

Run Keras models in the browser, with GPU support using WebGL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

4.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

**This project is no longer active. Please check out TensorFlow.js.**
The Keras.js demos still work but is no longer updated.

Run Keras models in the browser, with GPU support using WebGL


Run Keras models in the browser, with GPU support provided by WebGL 2. Models can be run in Node.js as well, but only in CPU mode. Because Keras abstracts away a number of frameworks as backends, the models can be trained in any backend, including TensorFlow, CNTK, etc.

Library version compatibility: Keras 2.1.2

Interactive Demos

Check out the demos/ directory for real examples running Keras.js in VueJS.

  • Basic Convnet for MNIST
  • Convolutional Variational Autoencoder, trained on MNIST
  • Auxiliary Classifier Generative Adversarial Networks (AC-GAN) on MNIST
  • 50-layer Residual Network, trained on ImageNet
  • Inception v3, trained on ImageNet
  • DenseNet-121, trained on ImageNet
  • SqueezeNet v1.1, trained on ImageNet
  • Bidirectional LSTM for IMDB sentiment classification

Documentation

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jacob D.California51 Ratings0 Reviews
December 19, 2020
Leigh OlaLagos, Nigeria25 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer, Machine Learning afficionado
September 14, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial