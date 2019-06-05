Real time code sharing for your lectures and presentations.

What is keppler

Start keppler inside your project folder, share the URL with your audience and start coding. Any time you save a file, viewers will receive those changes. They can browse through the files, go back in history, copy the code, download the project, preview images, chat with other viewers, ask the presenter to slow down, etc.

User instructions

1 - Install Keppler globally

You must have NodeJS and NPM already installed. In your console, run:

(You may need to add sudo at start)

npm install -g keppler

2 - Launch Keppler inside your project folder

In your console, navigate to your project folder. Then launch Keppler:

cd ./my-awesome-project keppler

Keppler should open in your default browser and start watching any changes you make inside the folder.

3 - Share the URL with your audience

Simply share the URL that should appear and your audience will have access to your code through Keppler. By default, you must be on the same network.

Configuration

You can add configuration arguments when calling Keppler.

keppler "My project" --debug 0 --port 1234 --exclude "node_modules/**" --open true --test true --limit 200 --max-file-size 99999

And you can use shortcuts for those same arguments.

keppler "My project" -d 0 -p 1234 -e "node_modules/**" -oti -l 200 -m 99999

All those arguments are optional. You can simply run Keppler.

keppler

Arguments list

Debug level parameter --debug shortcut --d default value (number) 1 description How much logs should be shown

0 : almost no log

1 : primary logs

2 : too much logs

parameter --name shortcut -n default value (string) folder name description Project name

(you can simply add a string after keppler keyword like keppler "My project" )

parameter --exclude shortcut -e default value (string) **/.DS_Store,**/node_modules/**,**/vendor/**,**/.git,**/.vscode,**/.env,**/.log,.idea/**,**/*___jb_old___,**/*___jb_tmp___ description List of paths to exclude (glob pattern with comma seperation)

parameter --open shortcut -o default value (bool) true description Open Keppler in default browser

parameter --test shortcut -t default value (bool) false description Start a test project with demo contents

⚠️ Only for development purpose

parameter --limit shortcut -l default value (number) 99 description Limit of files above which nothing will be sent at start

⚠️ Too much files may cause issues

parameter --max-file-size shortcut -m default value (number) 99999 description Maximum file size in octets

(99999 ≈ 100ko)

parameter --server shortcut -s default value (bool) false description Start keppler server only

(if you want to run an online instance)

parameter --host shortcut -h default value (string)`` description Server host

(if you want to connect to an online instance)

parameter --port shortcut -p default value (number) 1571 description Server port

Online instance

You can run Keppler online. Anyone with access to the server will be able to see the projects without having to be on the same network as you.

Keppler doesn't provide any host solution. You'll have to use your own server.

On the server

Install Node.js

Install keppler

npm install -g keppler

Start a keppler instance with the --server parameter

keppler --server

On you local machine

Start keppler with the --host parameter and server domain as the value

keppler " My awesome project " --host 12 .34 .56 .78

Features

Work in any modern browser

File tree

Fuzzy search

File history/versions

File versions differences

Easy copy to clipboard

Accessible by anyone on the same network

App like design

Syntax coloring

Multiple projects in one Keppler instance

Chat with other viewers and associate specific files and lines with your messages

Open in default browser

Download file button

Download project button

Alert button

Tooltips

Online support

Developer instructions

Structure

/app/ : Keppler front part /bin/ : Main folder only containing index.js that will run what's located in /lib/ folder /lib/ : Keppler application classes /resources/ : Random resources (not directly use) /site/ : Website /text/ : Demo folder

Tasks

Installation

npm install

Keppler application

npm run demo-folder : To run the Keppler application with a demo project located in /test/

: To run the Keppler application with a demo project located in npm run app-dev : To run the Keppler front part (you'll need to run keppler application in order to have the front to connect to something)

: To run the Keppler front part (you'll need to run keppler application in order to have the front to connect to something) npm run app-build : To build the front part

: To build the front part npm run dev : To run both demo-folder and app-dev

Website

npm run site-dev : To run the website

: To run the website npm run site-build : To build the website

: To build the website npm run site-deploy : To deploy the website to GitHub Pages

Requirements

Install EditorConfig on your editor

Install ESLint on your editor

Deployment

npm run app-build to build the app

to build the app npm version major|minor|patch to update the version (will create a commit)

to update the version (will create a commit) git commit --amend to update the commit message and add :bookmark: at the beginning (GitMoji)

to update the commit message and add at the beginning (GitMoji) git push to push to GitHub

to push to GitHub npm publish to send to NPM (you need to be logged in and have the right to update Keppler on NPM)

Credits

Development

Bruno Simon (GitHub, Twitter, Site)

UX / UI