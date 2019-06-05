Real time code sharing for your lectures and presentations.
Start keppler inside your project folder, share the URL with your audience and start coding. Any time you save a file, viewers will receive those changes. They can browse through the files, go back in history, copy the code, download the project, preview images, chat with other viewers, ask the presenter to slow down, etc.
You must have NodeJS and NPM already installed. In your console, run:
(You may need to add
sudo at start)
npm install -g keppler
In your console, navigate to your project folder. Then launch Keppler:
cd ./my-awesome-project
keppler
Keppler should open in your default browser and start watching any changes you make inside the folder.
Simply share the URL that should appear and your audience will have access to your code through Keppler. By default, you must be on the same network.
You can add configuration arguments when calling Keppler.
keppler "My project" --debug 0 --port 1234 --exclude "node_modules/**" --open true --test true --limit 200 --max-file-size 99999
And you can use shortcuts for those same arguments.
keppler "My project" -d 0 -p 1234 -e "node_modules/**" -oti -l 200 -m 99999
All those arguments are optional. You can simply run Keppler.
keppler
Arguments list
|Debug level
|parameter
--debug
|shortcut
--d
|default value
|(number)
1
|description
|How much logs should be shown
0: almost no log
1: primary logs
2: too much logs
|parameter
--name
|shortcut
-n
|default value
|(string) folder name
|description
|Project name
(you can simply add a string after
keppler keyword like
keppler "My project")
|parameter
--exclude
|shortcut
-e
|default value
|(string)
**/.DS_Store,**/node_modules/**,**/vendor/**,**/.git,**/.vscode,**/.env,**/.log,.idea/**,**/*___jb_old___,**/*___jb_tmp___
|description
|List of paths to exclude (glob pattern with comma seperation)
|parameter
--open
|shortcut
-o
|default value
|(bool)
true
|description
|Open Keppler in default browser
|parameter
--test
|shortcut
-t
|default value
|(bool)
false
|description
|Start a test project with demo contents
⚠️ Only for development purpose
|parameter
--limit
|shortcut
-l
|default value
|(number)
99
|description
|Limit of files above which nothing will be sent at start
⚠️ Too much files may cause issues
|parameter
--max-file-size
|shortcut
-m
|default value
|(number)
99999
|description
|Maximum file size in octets
(99999 ≈ 100ko)
|parameter
--server
|shortcut
-s
|default value
|(bool)
false
|description
|Start keppler server only
(if you want to run an online instance)
|parameter
--host
|shortcut
-h
|default value
|(string)``
|description
|Server host
(if you want to connect to an online instance)
|parameter
--port
|shortcut
-p
|default value
|(number)
1571
|description
|Server port
You can run Keppler online. Anyone with access to the server will be able to see the projects without having to be on the same network as you.
Keppler doesn't provide any host solution. You'll have to use your own server.
Install Node.js
Install keppler
npm install -g keppler
Start a keppler instance with the
--server parameter
keppler --server
Start keppler with the
--host parameter and server domain as the value
keppler "My awesome project" --host 12.34.56.78
/app/: Keppler front part
/bin/: Main folder only containing
index.js that will run what's located in
/lib/ folder
/lib/: Keppler application classes
/resources/: Random resources (not directly use)
/site/: Website
/text/: Demo folder
Installation
npm install
Keppler application
npm run demo-folder: To run the Keppler application with a demo project located in
/test/
npm run app-dev: To run the Keppler front part (you'll need to run keppler application in order to have the front to connect to something)
npm run app-build: To build the front part
npm run dev: To run both
demo-folder and
app-dev
Website
npm run site-dev: To run the website
npm run site-build: To build the website
npm run site-deploy: To deploy the website to GitHub Pages
npm run app-build to build the app
npm version major|minor|patch to update the version (will create a commit)
git commit --amend to update the commit message and add
:bookmark: at the beginning (GitMoji)
git push to push to GitHub
npm publish to send to NPM (you need to be logged in and have the right to update Keppler on NPM)