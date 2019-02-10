[ ≡ | Motivation | Tutorial | Reference | About ]
This library provides a family of concepts and tools for managing state with lenses and Kefir.
Use of state and mutation is often considered error-prone and rightly so. Stateful concepts are inherently difficult, because, unlike stateless concepts, they include the concept of time: state changes over time. When state changes, computations based on state, including copies of state, may become invalid or inconsistent.
Using this library:
You can store state in first-class objects called Atoms.
You can declare decomposed first-class views of state using lenses and composed first-class views of state as Molecules.
You get consistent read-write access to state using get and modify operations at any point and through all views.
You can declare arbitrary dependent computations using observable combinators from Kefir as AbstractMutables are also Kefir properties.
You can mutate state through multiple views and multiple atomic modify operations in a transactional manner by holding event propagation from state changes.
You can avoid unnecessary recomputations, because program components can declare precisely the state they are interested in and views of state only propagate actual changes of state.
The rest of this README contains a tutorial to managing state using atoms and provides a reference manual for this library.
Let's write the very beginnings of a Shopping Cart UI using atoms with the
karet and via the
karet.util libraries.
Karet is simple library that allows one to embed Kefir observables into React VDOM. If this tutorial advances at a too fast a pace, then you might want to read a longer introduction to the approach.
This example is actually a stripped down version of the Karet Shopping Cart example that you can see live here.
So, how does one create a Shopping Cart UI?
Well, of course, the first thing is to write the classic counter component:
const Counter = ({count}) => (
<span>
<button onClick={U.doModify(count, R.dec)}>-</button>
{count}
<button onClick={U.doModify(count, R.inc)}>+</button>
</span>
)
The
Counter component displays a
count, which is supposed to refer to state
that contains an integer, and buttons labeled
- and
+ that decrement and
increment the
count using
modify.
As you probably know, a counter component such as the above is a typical first example that the documentation of any respectable front-end framework will give you. Until now you may have mistakenly thought that those are just toys.
The next thing is to write a component that can remove itself:
const Remove = ({removable}) => (
<button onClick={U.doRemove(removable)}>x</button>
)
The
Remove component gives you a button labeled
x that calls
remove on the
removable state given to it.
At this point it might be good idea to point out that both the previous
Counter component and the above
Remove component are
referentially transparent
aka pure functions. Furthermore, instances of
Counter and
Remove are
stateless. This actually applies to all components in this tutorial and most
components in real-world Calmm applications can also be pure functions whose
instantiations are stateless. First-class, decomposable, and observable state
makes it easy to store state outside of components and make the components
themselves pure and stateless.
Then we write a higher-order component that can display a list of items:
const Items = ({items, Item}) => (
<div>
{U.mapElemsWithIds(
'id',
(item, key) => (
<Item {...{key, item}} />
),
items
)}
</div>
)
The
Items component is given state named
items that is supposed to refer to
an array of objects. From that array it then produces an unordered list of
Item components, passing them an
item that corresponds to an element of the
items state array.
We haven't actually written anything shopping cart specific yet. Let's change that by writing a component for cart items:
const count = [L.removable('count'), 'count', L.defaults(0)]
const CartItem = ({item}) => (
<div>
<Remove removable={item} />
<Counter count={U.view(count, item)} />
{U.view('name', item)}
</div>
)
The
CartItem component is designed to work as
Item for the previous
Items
component. It is a simple component that is given state named
item that is
supposed to refer to an object containing
name and
count fields.
CartItem
uses the previously defined
Remove and
Counter components. The
Remove
component is simply passed the
item as the
removable. The
Counter
component is given a lensed
view of the
count. The
count lens makes it so that when the
count
property reaches
0 the whole item is removed.
This is important: By using a simple lens as an adapter, we could
plug
the previously defined
Counter component into the shopping cart state.
If this is the first time you encounter
partial lenses, then the
definition of
count may be difficult to understand, but it is not very complex
at all. It works like this. It looks at the incoming object and grabs all the
properties as
props. It then uses those to return a lens that, when written
through, will replace an object of the form
{...props, count: 0} with
undefined. This way, when the
count reaches
0, the whole item gets
removed. After working with partial lenses for some time you will be able to
write far more interesting lenses.
We are nearly done! We just need one more component for products:
const count = item => [
L.find(R.whereEq({id: L.get('id', item)})),
L.defaults(item),
'count',
L.defaults(0),
L.normalize(R.max(0))
]
const ProductItem = cart => ({item}) => (
<div>
<Counter count={U.view(count(item), cart)} />
{U.view('name', item)}
</div>
)
The
ProductItem component is also designed to work as an
Item for the
previous
Items component. Note that
ProductItem actually takes two curried
arguments. The first argument
cart is supposed to refer to cart state.
ProductItem also reuses the
Counter component. This time we give it another
non-trivial lens. The
count lens is a parameterized lens that is given an
item to put into the
cart.
We now have all the components to put together our shopping cart application. Here is a list of some Finnish delicacies:
const productsData = [
{id: 1, name: 'Sinertävä lenkki 500g'},
{id: 2, name: 'Maksainen loota 400g'},
{id: 3, name: 'Maidon tapainen 0.9l'},
{id: 4, name: 'Festi moka kaffe 500g'},
{id: 5, name: 'Niin hyvää ettei 55g'},
{id: 6, name: 'Suklaa Nipponi 37g'}
]
And, finally, here is our
Shop:
const Shop = ({cart, products}) => (
<div className="panels">
<div className="panel">
<h2>Products</h2>
<Items Item={ProductItem(cart)} items={products} />
</div>
<div className="panel">
<h2>Shopping Cart</h2>
<Items Item={CartItem} items={cart} />
</div>
</div>
)
The
Shop above uses the higher-order
Items component twice with different
Item components and different lists of
items.
For the purposes of this example we are done. Here is a summary:
We wrote several components such as
Counter,
Remove and
Items that are
not specific to the application in any way.
Each component is just one referentially transparent function that takes (possibly reactive variables as) parameters and returns VDOM.
We composed components together as VDOM expressions.
We used
Counter and
Items twice in different contexts.
When using
Counter we used lenses to decompose application specific state to
match the interface of the component.
Typically one only uses the default export
import Atom from 'kefir.atom'
of this library. It provides a convenience function that constructs a
new
instance of the
Atom class.
Atom(value)
Creates a new atom with the given initial value. For example:
const notEmpty = Atom('initial')
notEmpty.get()
// 'initial'
notEmpty.log()
// [property] <value:current> initial
Atom()
Creates a new atom without an initial value. For example:
const empty = Atom()
empty.get()
// undefined
empty.log()
empty.set('first')
// [property] <value> first
atom.get()
Synchronously computes the current value of the atom. For example:
const root = Atom({x: 1})
const x = root.view('x')
x.get()
// 1
Use of
get is discouraged: prefer to depend on an atom as you would with
ordinary Kefir properties.
When
get is called on an
AbstractMutable that has
a root
Atom that does not have a value,
get returns the
values of those
Atoms as
undefined. For example:
const empty = Atom()
const notEmpty = Atom('initial')
const both = new Molecule({empty, notEmpty})
both.get()
// { empty: undefined, notEmpty: 'initial' }
atom.modify(currentValue => newValue)
Conceptually applies the given function to the current value of the atom and replaces the value of the atom with the new value returned by the function. For example:
const root = Atom({x: 1})
root.modify(({x}) => ({x: x - 1}))
root.get()
// { x: 0 }
This is what happens with the basic
Atom implementation. What
actually happens is decided by the implementation of
AbstractMutable whose
modify method is ultimately
called. For example, the
modify operation of
LensedAtom
combines the function with its lens and uses the resulting function to
modify
its source. From the point of view of the caller the end result is the same as
with an
Atom. For example:
const root = Atom({x: 1})
const x = root.view('x')
x.modify(x => x - 1)
x.get()
// 0
root.get()
// { x: 0 }
atom.set(value)
atom.set(value) is equivalent to
atom.modify(() => value) and is
provided for convenience.
atom.remove()
atom.remove() is equivalent to
atom.set(), which is also equivalent
to
atom.set(undefined), and is provided for convenience. For example:
const items = Atom(['To be', 'Not to be'])
const second = items.view(1)
second.get()
// 'Not to be'
second.remove()
second.get()
// undefined
items.get()
// [ 'To be' ]
Calling
remove on a plain
Atom doesn't usually make sense,
but
remove can be useful with
LensedAtoms, where the
"removal" will then follow from the semantics of
remove on partial lenses.
atom.view(lens)
Creates a new
LensedAtom that provides a read-write view
with the lens from the original atom. Modifications to the lensed atom are
reflected in the original atom and vice verse. For example:
const root = Atom({x: 1})
const x = root.view('x')
x.set(2)
root.get()
// { x: 2 }
root.set({x: 3})
x.get()
// 3
One of the key ideas that makes lensed atoms work is the compositionality of
partial lenses. See the equations here:
L.compose. Those
equations make it possible not just to create lenses via composition (left hand
sides of equations), but also to create paths of lensed atoms (right hand sides
of equations). More concretely, both the
c in
const b = a.view(a_to_b_PLens)
const c = b.view(b_to_c_PLens)
and in
const c = a.view([a_to_b_PLens, b_to_c_PLens])
can be considered equivalent thanks to the compositionality equations of lenses.
Note that, for most intents and purposes,
view is a referentially transparent
function: it does not create new mutable state—it merely creates a
reference to existing mutable state.
holding(() => ...)
There is also a named import
holding
import {holding} from 'kefir.atom'
which is function that is given a thunk to call while holding the propagation of
events from changes to atoms. The thunk can
get,
set,
remove and
modify any number of atoms. After the thunk
returns, persisting changes to atoms are propagated. For example:
const xy = Atom({x: 1, y: 2})
const x = xy.view('x')
const y = xy.view('y')
x.log('x')
// x <value:current> 1
y.log('y')
// y <value:current> 2
holding(() => {
xy.set({x: 2, y: 1})
x.set(x.get() - 1)
})
// y <value> 1
The above diagram illustrates the subtype relationships between the basic concepts
of Kefir and the concepts added by this library
The classes
AbstractMutable,
Atom,
LensedAtom and
Molecule are provided
as named exports:
import {AbstractMutable, Atom, LensedAtom, Molecule} from 'kefir.atom'
Note that the default export is not the same as the named export
Atom.
There are use cases where you would want to create new subtypes of
AbstractMutable, but it seems unlikely that you
should inherit from the other classes.
AbstractMutable a :> Property a
AbstractMutable is the abstract base class or interface against which most
code using atoms is actually written. An
AbstractMutable is a Kefir
property that also
provides for ability to request to
modify the value of the
property.
AbstractMutables implicitly skip duplicates using Ramda's
identical function.
Note that we often abuse terminology and speak of
Atoms when we
should speak of
AbstractMutables, because
Atom is easier to
pronounce and is more concrete.
Atom a :> AbstractMutable a
An
Atom is a simple implementation of an
AbstractMutable that actually stores state. One can
create an
Atom directly by explicitly giving an initial value or one can
create an
Atom without an initial value.
The value stored by an
Atom must be treated as an immutable object.
Instead of mutating the value stored by an
Atom, one mutates the
Atom by
calling
modify, which makes the
Atom to refer to the new value.
Note that
Atom is not the only possible root implementation of
AbstractMutable. For example, it would be possible
to implement an
AbstractMutable whose state is
actually stored in an external database that can be observed and mutated by
multiple clients.
LensedAtom a :> AbstractMutable a
A
LensedAtom is an implementation of an
AbstractMutable that doesn't actually store state,
but instead refers to a part, specified using a
lens, of another
AbstractMutable. One creates
LensedAtoms by
calling the
view method of an
AbstractMutable.
Molecule a :> AbstractMutable (a where AbstractMutable x := x)
A
Molecule is a special partial implementation of an
AbstractMutable that is constructed from a template
of abstract mutables:
const xyA = Atom({x: 1, y: 2})
const xL = xyA.view('x')
const yL = xyA.view('y')
const xyM = new Molecule({x: xL, y: yL})
When read, either as a property or via
get, the abstract mutables in
the template are replaced by their values:
R.equals(xyM.get(), xyA.get())
// true
When written to, the abstract mutables in the template are written to with matching elements from the written value:
xyM.view('x').set(3)
xL.get()
// 3
yL.get()
// 2
The writes are performed
holding event propagation.
It is considered an error, and the effect is unpredictable, if the written value
does not match the template, aside from the positions of abstract mutables, of
course, which means that write operations,
set,
remove
and
modify, on
Molecules and lensed atoms created from molecules
are only partial.
Also, if the template contains multiple abstract mutables that correspond to the same underlying state, then writing through the template will give unpredictable results.
See CHANGELOG.
The implementations of the concepts provided by this library have been optimized for space at a fairly low level. The good news is that you can use atoms and lensed atoms with impunity. The bad news is that the implementation is tightly bound to the internals of Kefir. Should the internals change, this library will need to be updated as well.
The term "atom" is borrowed from Clojure and comes from the idea that one only performs "atomic", or race-condition free, operations on individual atoms.
The idea of combining atoms and lenses came from Bacon.Model, which we used initially.
Our use of atoms was initially shaped by a search of way to make it possible to program in ways similar to what could be done using Reagent and (early versions of) WebSharper UI.Next.