Changelog

Keep a Changelog library for Node & Deno

Deno package to parse and generate changelogs following the keepachangelog format.

Usage in Node

import { parser } from "keep-a-changelog" ; import fs from "fs" ; const changelog = parser(fs.readFileSync( "CHANGELOG.md" , "UTF-8" )); console .log(changelog.toString());

Usage in Deno

import { parser } from "https://deno.land/x/changelog@2.0.0/mod.ts" ; const changelog = parser( await Deno.readTextFile( "CHANGELOG.md" )); console .log(changelog.toString());

Create a new changelog

import { Changelog, Release } from "https://deno.land/x/changelog@2.0.0/mod.ts" ; const changelog = new Changelog( "My project" ) .addRelease( new Release( "0.1.0" , "2017-12-06" ) .added( "New awesome feature" ) .added( "New other awesome feature" ) .fixed( "Bug #3" ) .removed( "Drop support for X" ), ) .addRelease( new Release( "0.2.0" , "2017-12-09" ) .security( "Fixed security vulnerability" ) .deprecated( "Feature X is deprecated" ), ); console .log(changelog.toString());

Custom tag names

By default, the tag names are v + version number. For example, the tag for the version 2.4.9 is v2.4.9 . To change this behavior, set a new tagNameBuilder :

const changelog = new Changelog(); changelog.tagNameBuilder = ( release ) => `version- ${release.version} ` ;

Custom Change Types

By default and according to the keepachangelog format, the change types are Added , Changed , Deprecated , Removed , Fixed , and Security .

In case you'd like add another type in order to use is in your changelog, you basically need to extend the Release class to support new types. Additionally, you have to tell the parser that it should create instances of your new extended Release in order to parse your changelog correctly.

For example, we would like to add a type Maintenance . Extend the provided Release class:

class CustomRelease extends Release { constructor (version, date, description) { super (version, date, description); const newChangeTypes = [ [ "maintenance" , []], ]; this .changes = new Map ([...this.changes, ...newChangeTypes]); } maintenance(change) { return this .addChange( "maintenance" , change); } }

And once you want to use the parser:

const releaseCreator = ( ver, date, desc ) => new CustomRelease(ver, date, desc); const changelog = parser(changelogTextContent, { releaseCreator });

Cli

This library provides the changelog command to normalize the changelog format. It reads the CHANGELOG.md file and override it with the new format:

Install the library as script

Deno:

deno install --allow-read --allow-write --name changelog https://deno.land/x/changelog/bin.ts

Node:

npm install keep -a -changelog -g

Run the script:

changelog

To use other file name:

changelog --file=History.md

To generate an empty new CHANGELOG.md file:

changelog --init

You can release automatically the latest "Unreleased" version:

changelog --release

And return the latest released version:

changelog --latest-release > 0.3.1

Available options: