Keep a Changelog library for Node & Deno
Deno package to parse and generate changelogs following the keepachangelog format.
import { parser } from "keep-a-changelog";
import fs from "fs";
//Parse a changelog file
const changelog = parser(fs.readFileSync("CHANGELOG.md", "UTF-8"));
//Generate the new changelog string
console.log(changelog.toString());
import { parser } from "https://deno.land/x/changelog@2.0.0/mod.ts";
//Parse a changelog file
const changelog = parser(await Deno.readTextFile("CHANGELOG.md"));
//Generate the new changelog string
console.log(changelog.toString());
import { Changelog, Release } from "https://deno.land/x/changelog@2.0.0/mod.ts";
const changelog = new Changelog("My project")
.addRelease(
new Release("0.1.0", "2017-12-06")
.added("New awesome feature")
.added("New other awesome feature")
.fixed("Bug #3")
.removed("Drop support for X"),
)
.addRelease(
new Release("0.2.0", "2017-12-09")
.security("Fixed security vulnerability")
.deprecated("Feature X is deprecated"),
);
console.log(changelog.toString());
By default, the tag names are
v + version number. For example, the tag for the
version
2.4.9 is
v2.4.9. To change this behavior, set a new
tagNameBuilder:
const changelog = new Changelog();
changelog.tagNameBuilder = (release) => `version-${release.version}`;
By default and according to the
keepachangelog format, the change types
are
Added,
Changed,
Deprecated,
Removed,
Fixed, and
Security.
In case you'd like add another type in order to use is in your changelog, you
basically need to extend the
Release class to support new types. Additionally,
you have to tell the
parser that it should create instances of your new
extended
Release in order to parse your changelog correctly.
For example, we would like to add a type
Maintenance. Extend the provided
Release class:
class CustomRelease extends Release {
constructor(version, date, description) {
super(version, date, description);
// add whatever types you want - in lowercase
const newChangeTypes = [
["maintenance", []],
];
this.changes = new Map([...this.changes, ...newChangeTypes]);
}
// for convenience, add a new method to add change of type 'maintanance'
maintenance(change) {
return this.addChange("maintenance", change);
}
}
And once you want to use the parser:
const releaseCreator = (ver, date, desc) => new CustomRelease(ver, date, desc);
const changelog = parser(changelogTextContent, { releaseCreator });
This library provides the
changelog command to normalize the changelog format.
It reads the CHANGELOG.md file and override it with the new format:
Deno:
deno install --allow-read --allow-write --name changelog https://deno.land/x/changelog/bin.ts
Node:
npm install keep-a-changelog -g
Run the script:
changelog
To use other file name:
changelog --file=History.md
To generate an empty new CHANGELOG.md file:
changelog --init
You can release automatically the latest "Unreleased" version:
changelog --release
And return the latest released version:
changelog --latest-release
> 0.3.1
Available options:
|Option
|Description
--file
|The markdown file of the changelog. The default value is
CHANGELOG.md.
--url
|The base url used to build the diff urls of the different releases. It is taken from the existing diff urls in the markdown. If no urls are found, try to catch it using the url of the git remote repository.
--https
|Set to false to use
http instead
https in the url (
--https=false).
--init
|Init a new empty changelog file.
--latest-release
|Print the latest release version.
--release
|Updated the latest unreleased version with the current date.
--quiet
|Do not output error messages