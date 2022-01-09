openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kac

keep-a-changelog

by Oscar Otero
2.0.0 (see all)

Node & Deno package to parse and generate changelogs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Changelog

Keep a Changelog library for Node & Deno

Deno package to parse and generate changelogs following the keepachangelog format.

Usage in Node

import { parser } from "keep-a-changelog";
import fs from "fs";

//Parse a changelog file
const changelog = parser(fs.readFileSync("CHANGELOG.md", "UTF-8"));

//Generate the new changelog string
console.log(changelog.toString());

Usage in Deno

import { parser } from "https://deno.land/x/changelog@2.0.0/mod.ts";

//Parse a changelog file
const changelog = parser(await Deno.readTextFile("CHANGELOG.md"));

//Generate the new changelog string
console.log(changelog.toString());

Create a new changelog

import { Changelog, Release } from "https://deno.land/x/changelog@2.0.0/mod.ts";

const changelog = new Changelog("My project")
  .addRelease(
    new Release("0.1.0", "2017-12-06")
      .added("New awesome feature")
      .added("New other awesome feature")
      .fixed("Bug #3")
      .removed("Drop support for X"),
  )
  .addRelease(
    new Release("0.2.0", "2017-12-09")
      .security("Fixed security vulnerability")
      .deprecated("Feature X is deprecated"),
  );

console.log(changelog.toString());

Custom tag names

By default, the tag names are v + version number. For example, the tag for the version 2.4.9 is v2.4.9. To change this behavior, set a new tagNameBuilder:

const changelog = new Changelog();
changelog.tagNameBuilder = (release) => `version-${release.version}`;

Custom Change Types

By default and according to the keepachangelog format, the change types are Added, Changed, Deprecated, Removed, Fixed, and Security.

In case you'd like add another type in order to use is in your changelog, you basically need to extend the Release class to support new types. Additionally, you have to tell the parser that it should create instances of your new extended Release in order to parse your changelog correctly.

For example, we would like to add a type Maintenance. Extend the provided Release class:

class CustomRelease extends Release {
  constructor(version, date, description) {
    super(version, date, description);
    // add whatever types you want - in lowercase
    const newChangeTypes = [
      ["maintenance", []],
    ];

    this.changes = new Map([...this.changes, ...newChangeTypes]);
  }
  // for convenience, add a new method to add change of type 'maintanance'
  maintenance(change) {
    return this.addChange("maintenance", change);
  }
}

And once you want to use the parser:

const releaseCreator = (ver, date, desc) => new CustomRelease(ver, date, desc);
const changelog = parser(changelogTextContent, { releaseCreator });

Cli

This library provides the changelog command to normalize the changelog format. It reads the CHANGELOG.md file and override it with the new format:

Install the library as script

Deno:

deno install --allow-read --allow-write --name changelog https://deno.land/x/changelog/bin.ts

Node:

npm install keep-a-changelog -g

Run the script:

changelog

To use other file name:

changelog --file=History.md

To generate an empty new CHANGELOG.md file:

changelog --init

You can release automatically the latest "Unreleased" version:

changelog --release

And return the latest released version:

changelog --latest-release
> 0.3.1

Available options:

OptionDescription
--fileThe markdown file of the changelog. The default value is CHANGELOG.md.
--urlThe base url used to build the diff urls of the different releases. It is taken from the existing diff urls in the markdown. If no urls are found, try to catch it using the url of the git remote repository.
--httpsSet to false to use http instead https in the url (--https=false).
--initInit a new empty changelog file.
--latest-releasePrint the latest release version.
--releaseUpdated the latest unreleased version with the current date.
--quietDo not output error messages

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial