We have consolidated our JS-powers with the release of keen-js v3.2 (Release notes). All functionality from this project has been moved over, along with a bunch of new goodies.
Install keen-js
$ npm install keen-js
Minor changes in client instantiation:
// change this...
var client = Keen.configure({});
// ...into this
var client = new Keen({});
Scoped key en/decryption has also moved, but is documented here.
This repo will remain active for documentation purposes, but all issues, feature requests, general questions, thoughts, concerns, hopes and dreams should all happen within the keen-js project going forward.
If I've missed any important notes that would make the switch easier, please hit me with an email or a tweet!
Documentation below is for the original (now deprecated) KeenClient-Node SDK
Keen IO is an online service to collect, analyze, and visualize your data.
Use npm to install!
npm install keen.io
var Keen = require('keen.io');
// Configure instance. Only projectId and writeKey are required to send data.
var client = Keen.configure({
projectId: "<project_id>",
writeKey: "<write_key>",
readKey: "<read_key>",
masterKey: "<master_key>"
});
You can also have multiple instances if you are connecting to multiple KeenIO accounts in the one project (probably edge case).
var Keen = require('keen.io');
// Configure instance with API Key
var client1 = Keen.configure({...});
var client2 = Keen.configure({...});
In the future there will be the ability to pass options into the initialisation such as batching inserts, etc. The structure of this hasn't been defined yet but will look something like the following.
var Keen = require('keen.io');
// Configure instance with API Key and options
var client = Keen.configure({
projectId: "<project_id>",
batchEventInserts: 30
});
var Keen = require("keen.io");
var client = Keen.configure({
projectId: "<project_id>",
writeKey: "<write_key>"
});
// send single event to Keen IO
client.addEvent("my event collection", {"property name": "property value"}, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.log("Oh no, an error!");
} else {
console.log("Hooray, it worked!");
}
});
// send multiple events to Keen IO
client.addEvents({
"my first event collection": [{"property name": "property value"}, ...],
"my second event collection": [{"property name2": "property value 2"}]
}, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.log("Oh no, an error!");
} else {
console.log("Hooray, it worked!");
}
});
var Keen = require("keen.io");
var apiKey = "YOUR_API_KEY";
var scopedKey = Keen.encryptScopedKey(apiKey, {
"allowed_operations": ["read"],
"filters": [{
"property_name": "account.id",
"operator": "eq",
"property_value": "123"
}]
});
var client = Keen.configure({
projectId: "<project_id>";
readKey: scopedKey
});
Analyses are first-class citizens, complete with parameter getters and setters.
The
<Client>.run method is available on each configured client instance to run one or many analyses on a given project. Read more about running multiple analyses below.
Format:
var your_analysis = new Keen.Query(analysisType, params);
var Keen = require('keen.io');
var client = Keen.configure({
projectId: "your_project_id",
readKey: "your_read_key"
});
var count = new Keen.Query("count", {
event_collection: "pageviews",
group_by: "property",
timeframe: "this_7_days"
});
// Send query
client.run(count, function(err, response){
if (err) return console.log(err);
// response.result
});
All of the following analyses require an
event_collection parameter. Some analyses have additional requirements, which are noted below.
count
count_unique
sum requires a
target_property parameter, where value is an integer
average requires a
target_property parameter, where value is an integer
maximum requires a
target_property parameter, where value is an integer
minimum requires a
target_property parameter, where value is an integer
select_unique requires a
target_property parameter
extraction
A note about extractions: supply an optional
Keen.Funnel requires a
steps attribute
A note about funnels: funnels require a
steps as an array of objects. Each step requires an
event_collection and
actor_property parameter.
var funfunfunnel = new Keen.Query('funnel', {
steps: [
{
event_collection: "view_landing_page",
actor_property: "user.id"
},
{
event_collection: "signed_up",
actor_property: "user.id"
},
],
timeframe: "this_6_months"
});
Learn more about funnels in the API reference
The
<Client>.run method accepts an individual analysis or array of analyses. In the latter scenario, the callback is fired once all requests have completed without error. Query results are then returned in a correctly sequenced array.
Query results are also attached to the query object itself, and can be referenced as
this.data.
var avg_revenue = new Keen.Query("average", {
event_collection: "purchase",
target_property: "price",
group_by: "geo.country"
});
var max_revenue = new Keen.Query("maximum", {
event_collection: "purchase",
target_property: "price",
group_by: "geo.country"
});
var mashup = client.run([avg_revenue, max_revenue], function(err, res){
if (err) return console.log(err);
// res[0].result or this.data[0] (avg_revenue)
// res[1].result or this.data[1] (max_revenue)
});
// Based on previous example
// Update parameters
avg_revenue.set({ timeframe: "this_21_days" });
max_revenue.set({ timeframe: "this_21_days" });
// Re-run the query
mashup.refresh();
Future module updates are planned to introduce the remaining API calls. You can see some sketches for these in the examples directory. Also, as mentioned above, specifying options when creating an instance to configure the behaviour of the instance (ie, batching event submissions).
This is an open source project and we love involvement from the community! Hit us up with pull requests and issues.
The aim is to build up this module to completely represent the API provided by Keen IO, which is quite extensive. The more contributions the better!
Keen IO - API Technical Reference
Licensed under the MIT license.