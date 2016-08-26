Deprecation notice!

We have consolidated our JS-powers with the release of keen-js v3.2 (Release notes). All functionality from this project has been moved over, along with a bunch of new goodies.

Install keen-js

$ npm install keen-js

Minor changes in client instantiation:

var client = Keen.configure({}); var client = new Keen({});

Scoped key en/decryption has also moved, but is documented here.

This repo will remain active for documentation purposes, but all issues, feature requests, general questions, thoughts, concerns, hopes and dreams should all happen within the keen-js project going forward.

If I've missed any important notes that would make the switch easier, please hit me with an email or a tweet!

Documentation below is for the original (now deprecated) KeenClient-Node SDK

Keen IO - NodeJS

Keen IO is an online service to collect, analyze, and visualize your data.

Getting Started

Use npm to install!

npm install keen.io

Examples

Initialization

var Keen = require ( 'keen.io' ); var client = Keen.configure({ projectId : "<project_id>" , writeKey : "<write_key>" , readKey : "<read_key>" , masterKey : "<master_key>" });

You can also have multiple instances if you are connecting to multiple KeenIO accounts in the one project (probably edge case).

var Keen = require ( 'keen.io' ); var client1 = Keen.configure({...}); var client2 = Keen.configure({...});

In the future there will be the ability to pass options into the initialisation such as batching inserts, etc. The structure of this hasn't been defined yet but will look something like the following.

var Keen = require ( 'keen.io' ); var client = Keen.configure({ projectId : "<project_id>" , batchEventInserts : 30 });

Send Events

var Keen = require ( "keen.io" ); var client = Keen.configure({ projectId : "<project_id>" , writeKey : "<write_key>" }); client.addEvent( "my event collection" , { "property name" : "property value" }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .log( "Oh no, an error!" ); } else { console .log( "Hooray, it worked!" ); } }); client.addEvents({ "my first event collection" : [{ "property name" : "property value" }, ...], "my second event collection" : [{ "property name2" : "property value 2" }] }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .log( "Oh no, an error!" ); } else { console .log( "Hooray, it worked!" ); } });

Generate Scoped Key

var Keen = require ( "keen.io" ); var apiKey = "YOUR_API_KEY" ; var scopedKey = Keen.encryptScopedKey(apiKey, { "allowed_operations" : [ "read" ], "filters" : [{ "property_name" : "account.id" , "operator" : "eq" , "property_value" : "123" }] }); var client = Keen.configure({ projectId : "<project_id>" ; readKey: scopedKey });

Queries

Analyses are first-class citizens, complete with parameter getters and setters.

The <Client>.run method is available on each configured client instance to run one or many analyses on a given project. Read more about running multiple analyses below.

Format:

var your_analysis = new Keen.Query(analysisType, params);

Example Usage

var Keen = require ( 'keen.io' ); var client = Keen.configure({ projectId : "your_project_id" , readKey : "your_read_key" }); var count = new Keen.Query( "count" , { event_collection : "pageviews" , group_by : "property" , timeframe : "this_7_days" }); client.run(count, function ( err, response ) { if (err) return console .log(err); });

Query Analysis Types

All of the following analyses require an event_collection parameter. Some analyses have additional requirements, which are noted below.

count

count_unique

sum requires a target_property parameter, where value is an integer

average requires a target_property parameter, where value is an integer

maximum requires a target_property parameter, where value is an integer

minimum requires a target_property parameter, where value is an integer

select_unique requires a target_property parameter

extraction

A note about extractions: supply an optional email attribute to be notified when your extraction is ready for download. If email is not specified, your extraction will be processed synchronously and your data will be returned as JSON.

Keen.Funnel requires a steps attribute

A note about funnels: funnels require a steps as an array of objects. Each step requires an event_collection and actor_property parameter.

var funfunfunnel = new Keen.Query( 'funnel' , { steps : [ { event_collection : "view_landing_page" , actor_property : "user.id" }, { event_collection : "signed_up" , actor_property : "user.id" }, ], timeframe : "this_6_months" });

Learn more about funnels in the API reference

Run multiple analyses at once

The <Client>.run method accepts an individual analysis or array of analyses. In the latter scenario, the callback is fired once all requests have completed without error. Query results are then returned in a correctly sequenced array.

Query results are also attached to the query object itself, and can be referenced as this.data .

var avg_revenue = new Keen.Query( "average" , { event_collection : "purchase" , target_property : "price" , group_by : "geo.country" }); var max_revenue = new Keen.Query( "maximum" , { event_collection : "purchase" , target_property : "price" , group_by : "geo.country" }); var mashup = client.run([avg_revenue, max_revenue], function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .log(err); });

Get/Set Parameters and Refresh Queries

avg_revenue.set({ timeframe : "this_21_days" }); max_revenue.set({ timeframe : "this_21_days" }); mashup.refresh();

Future module updates are planned to introduce the remaining API calls. You can see some sketches for these in the examples directory. Also, as mentioned above, specifying options when creating an instance to configure the behaviour of the instance (ie, batching event submissions).

Contributing

This is an open source project and we love involvement from the community! Hit us up with pull requests and issues.

The aim is to build up this module to completely represent the API provided by Keen IO, which is quite extensive. The more contributions the better!

Further Reading

Keen IO - Website

Keen IO - API Technical Reference

Release History

Update dependencies.

Support generating Scoped Keys.

Change error for blank write key.

Add write/read keys.

Reworked interface - not backwards compatible with 0.0.0!

First release.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.