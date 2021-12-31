Keen UI

Keen UI is a Vue.js UI library with a simple API, inspired by Google's Material Design.

Keen UI is not a CSS framework. Therefore, it doesn't include styles for a grid system, typography, etc. Instead, the focus is on interactive components that require Javascript. You should be able to use Keen UI with any page layout, structure, or CSS framework.

Documentation and demo

http://josephuspaye.github.io/Keen-UI/

Requirements

Vue.js (^v2.1.4) - use keen-ui@0.8.9 for Vue 1.x support.

Optional

Browser support

IE 10+ (due to Flexbox support).

Installation

npm install keen-ui --save

Usage

CSS Reset

Before using Keen UI, ensure that the following CSS resets are applied to your site.

*, * ::before , * ::after { box-sizing : border-box; } html { font-size : 100% ; }

You can add the reset to your stylesheet (before other styles). If you are using a CSS framework, check to see if the framework already includes a reset (most CSS frameworks do). The root font size set on <html> can be customized to globally resize the components.

ES6

Use as a Vue plugin (globally registers all components):

import Vue from 'vue' ; import KeenUI from 'keen-ui' ; import 'keen-ui/dist/keen-ui.css' ; Vue.use(KeenUI); new Vue({ components : { } });

Use individual components:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { UiAlert, UiButton } from 'keen-ui' ; new Vue({ components : { UiAlert, UiButton } });

Script tag

First, add a stylesheet link to the Keen UI CSS file in dist/keen-ui.min.css . Then, add a script tag pointing to dist/keen-ui.min.js after adding Vue.

If Keen UI detects the global Vue object, all components will be registered automatically. The components will also be made available globally via window.KeenUI .

Example:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/keen-ui.min.css" > < div id = "app" > < ui-button > Hello world! </ ui-button > </ div > < script src = "path/to/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/keen-ui.min.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , components: { } }); </ script >

Customization

You can customize many aspects of Keen UI, including theme colors, component sizes, default props, and more.

See Customization.

Using standalone components

Each component is built into a standalone file with the necessary CSS included. You can use these individual standalone components without importing the rest of the library. The standalone components are located in the lib/ folder.

NOTE: Standalone component files each contain their own dependencies, and many contain overlapping dependencies. As a result, using multiple standalone files may increase the size of your bundle due to duplicate code.

import Vue from 'vue' ; import 'keen-ui/src/bootstrap' ; import UiButton from 'keen-ui/lib/UiButton' ; new Vue({ components : { UiButton } });

Licence

Keen UI is open source and released under the MIT Licence.

Copyright (c) 2019 Josephus Paye II.