Keen-Slider is a free library agnostic touch slider with native touch/swipe behavior and great performance. It comes with no dependencies, typescript support, multitouch support and is compatible with all common browsers including IE 10. Furthermore it comes with a React Hook, a React Native Hook and a Vue 3 Composition Function for easier use.
one of the best html slider library for react app also support vue and angular. easy to use with amazing feature like you can add text, image, buttons and may more . very powerful and optimized library for every device and responsive too. easy to use and easy to implement.
This is a lightweight but performance library. If you are using react, the 'useKeenSlider' hook is your best choice. The documentation is short but helpful, I'll use this slider for load-time critical project.