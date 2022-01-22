openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ks

keen-slider

by Eric Beyer
6.3.5 (see all)

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.8K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Lazy Load, Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker, Vanilla JavaScript Swipe, Vanilla JavaScript Carousel

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
sahebrao72
movila

Top Feedback

3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge

Readme

Keen-Slider

npm version Build Status

Keen-Slider is a free library agnostic touch slider with native touch/swipe behavior and great performance. It comes with no dependencies, typescript support, multitouch support and is compatible with all common browsers including IE 10. Furthermore it comes with a React Hook, a React Native Hook and a Vue 3 Composition Function for easier use.

this is webp this is webp

this is webp this is webp

Getting Started

Contributing

Please open an issue if you find a bug or need some help. You are also free to create a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
sahebrao7268 Ratings76 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

one of the best html slider library for react app also support vue and angular. easy to use with amazing feature like you can add text, image, buttons and may more . very powerful and optimized library for every device and responsive too. easy to use and easy to implement.

0
movila16 Ratings4 Reviews
5 months ago
Performant
Bleeding Edge

This is a lightweight but performance library. If you are using react, the 'useKeenSlider' hook is your best choice. The documentation is short but helpful, I'll use this slider for load-time critical project.

0
Alexander G.1 Rating0 Reviews
Hobby and Professional Programmer
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

vl
vanilla-lazyloadLazyLoad is a lightweight, flexible script that speeds up your website by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, backgrounds, videos, iframes and scripts to when they will enter the viewport. Written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages IntersectionObserver, supports responsive images and enables native lazy loading.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
62K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
laz
lazysizesHigh performance and SEO friendly lazy loader for images (responsive and normal), iframes and more, that detects any visibility changes triggered through user interaction, CSS or JavaScript without configuration.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
261K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
lap
loading-attribute-polyfillFast and lightweight dependency-free vanilla JavaScript polyfill for native lazy loading / the awesome loading='lazy'-attribute.
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
3K
loz
lozad🔥 Highly performant, light ~1kb and configurable lazy loader in pure JS with no dependencies for responsive images, iframes and more
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
34K
bla
blazyHey, be lazy! bLazy.JS is a lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images. It's working in all modern browsers including IE7+.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
32K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
keen-slider.ioExamples | Keen-SliderSimple and advanced examples of what you can build with keen-slider.
Tutorial
keen-slider.ioDocumentation | Keen-SliderDocumentation of the installation and usage of keen-slider library.
keen-slider examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iokeen-slider examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use keen-slider by viewing and forking keen-slider example apps on CodeSandbox
Feature-rich Framework-agnostic Touch Slider Library - keen-slider | CSS Script
www.cssscript.com2 months agoFeature-rich Framework-agnostic Touch Slider Library - keen-slider | CSS Scriptkeen-slider is a multifunctional, framework-agnostic slider library that can be used to transition between any elements with touch & drag events.
Free Library Agnostic Touch Slider with Swipe | keen-slider
webcodeflow.com3 months agoFree Library Agnostic Touch Slider with Swipe | keen-sliderkeen-slider is a free neutral touch slider for the library with original swiper/scroll behavior and great performance. It does not come with any dependencies.