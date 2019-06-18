Keen JavaScript SDK

If you haven’t done so already, login to Keen to create a project. The Project ID and API Keys are available on the Access page of the Project Console.

Keen Tracking JS

A JavaScript tracking library for Keen. Track events, user actions, clicks, pageviews, conversions and more!

https://github.com/keen/keen-tracking.js

Keen Analysis JS

A JavaScript client for Keen. Make queries with ease!

https://github.com/keen/keen-analysis.js

Keen Dataviz JS

A JavaScript data visualization library for Keen. Create amazing interactive charts!

https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz.js

Keen Explorer JS

https://github.com/keen/explorer

Keen-js deprecated versions

Previous versions and their documentation are available as branches of this repo.

