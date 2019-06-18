openbase logo
keen-js

by keen
6.0.1 (see all)

https://keen.io/ JavaScript SDKs. Track users and visualise the results. Demo http://keen.github.io/keen-dataviz.js/

Deprecated!
please use the standalone packages: keen-tracking, keen-analysis, keen-dataviz

Readme

Keen JavaScript SDK

Get API Keys

If you haven’t done so already, login to Keen to create a project. The Project ID and API Keys are available on the Access page of the Project Console.

Keen Tracking JS

A JavaScript tracking library for Keen. Track events, user actions, clicks, pageviews, conversions and more!

https://github.com/keen/keen-tracking.js

Keen Analysis JS

A JavaScript client for Keen. Make queries with ease!

https://github.com/keen/keen-analysis.js

Keen Dataviz JS

A JavaScript data visualization library for Keen. Create amazing interactive charts!

https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz.js

Keen Explorer JS

https://github.com/keen/explorer

Keen-js deprecated versions

Previous versions and their documentation are available as branches of this repo.

Support

Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at team@keen.io. We're always happy to help, or just hear what you're building! Here are a few other resources worth checking out:

