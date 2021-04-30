A JavaScript data visualization library for Keen.

Install with NPM

npm install keen-dataviz --save

Live Demos

Chart types

Built-in themes and color palettes

Custom CSS theme builder

https://github.com/keen/theme-builder - Live Demo

Example

import KeenDataviz from 'keen-dataviz' ; import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; import 'keen-dataviz/dist/keen-dataviz.css' ; const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#my-chart-div' , title : 'New Customers per Week' , subtitle : 'chart subtitle' , }); const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_7_days' , interval : 'daily' }) .then( results => { chart .render(results); }) .catch( error => { chart .message(error.message); });

React Component

https://github.com/keen/keen-react-charts

Webpack boilerplate

https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz-webpack-boilerplate

Install with CDN

Include keen-dataviz.js and keen-dataviz.css within your page or project.

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < script crossorigin src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-analysis@3" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-dataviz@3/dist/keen-dataviz.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script crossorigin src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-dataviz@3/dist/keen-dataviz.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < div id = "some_container" > </ div > < style > #some_container { width : 400px ; height : 250px ; } </ style > < script > const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container: '#some_container' , title: 'New Customers per Week' }); const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ analysisType: 'count' , eventCollection: 'pageviews' , timeframe: 'this_14_days' , interval: 'daily' }) .then( function (results) { chart .render(results); }) .catch( function (error) { chart .message(error.message); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Configuration

Chart type

Specify the visualization type. If no type is set, the library will automatically set the best option.

Full list of the supported chart types

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , type : 'area' });

Date formatting is possible by passing either a string or function to dateFormat . In either case, this value will be set as the axis.x.tick.format configuration property. As a built-in feature of C3.js, functions are used as an iterator, receiving the date for each interval in milliseconds.

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , dateFormat : '%Y-%m' }); const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , dateFormat : function ( ms ) { const date = new Date (ms); return date.getFullYear(); } });

Date Localization: Dates will be localized to the browser's timezone by default. This is generally desirable, but there are some instances where you may wish to retain the timezones that are returned by the API. You can disable this behavior in any C3.js-based visualization by setting axis.x.localtime to false :

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , axis : { x : { localtime : false } } });

Multiple query results on one chart

const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); const queryPageviews = client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_30_days' , interval : 'daily' }); const queryFormSubmissions = client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'form_submissions' , timeframe : 'this_30_days' , interval : 'daily' }); client .run([queryPageviews, queryFormSubmissions]) .then( results => { const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , results, labelMapping : { 'pageviews count' : 'Pageviews' , 'form_submissions count' : 'Forms collected' } }); }) .catch( err => { console .error(err); });

Refresh every 1 minute

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , clearOnRender : true , transition : { duration : 0 } }); const fetchResultsAndRender = () => { client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'previous_60_minutes' , interval : 'minutely' }) .then( results => { chart.render(results); }); }; const intervalTime = 60 * 1000 ; setInterval( () => { fetchResultsAndRender(); }, intervalTime); fetchResultsAndRender();

C3 options

All of the options are passed to C3. See https://c3js.org/reference.html

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , axis : { x : { localtime : false } }, transition : { duration : 3000 }, zoom : { enabled : true }, grid : { x : { show : true }, y : { show : true } }, size : { }, onrendered : () => { } });

Hide the Title

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , title : false });

Legend

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , legend : { show : true , position : 'right' , alignment : 'center' , label : { textMaxLength : 12 }, pagination : { offset : 0 , limit : 5 }, tooltip : { show : true , pointer : true }, } });

Legend sort

Default method of sorting is by column name ASC. You can use your own sorting function

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , legend : { show : true , position : 'right' , sort : function ( columns ) { const columnsSorted = []; columns.forEach( column => { if (column[ 0 ] !== 'x' ) { let sumOfValues = column.slice( 1 ).reduce( ( acc = 0 , item ) => { return acc + item; }); columnsSorted.push({ columnName : column[ 0 ], columnSum : sumOfValues}); } }); columnsSorted.sort( function ( a, b ) { return b.columnSum - a.columnSum; }); return columnsSorted.map( item => item.columnName); } } });

Custom colors

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , colors : [ '#1167c5' , 'green' , '#000000' ] });

Color Palettes

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , palette : 'autocollector' });

Color mapping

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , colorMapping : { 'some_label_1' : '#c51111' , 'some_label_2' : '#11c53b' } });

Label mapping

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , labelMapping : { 'long_complex_key_name' : 'Human readable label' , } });

Label mapping RegExp

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , labelMappingRegExp : [ [ /anytext/ , 'Purchases' ], [ /lorem ipsum/gi , 'Visits' ] ] });

Label mapping dimensions: Column, Row, Both

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , labelMapping : { 'long_complex_key_name' : 'Human readable label' , }, labelMappingDimension : 'column' });

Error mapping

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , errorMapping : { 'No data to display' : 'my custom message 123' } });

Hide error messages

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , showErrorMessages : false });

Custom labels for funnels

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , labels : [ 'Step 1' , 'Step 2' , 'Step 3' ] });

Render results

By default you can pass results with a configuration object

const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_160_days' }) .then( results => { const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , results }); }) .catch( err => { });

The same, but with render function:

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , showLoadingSpinner : true }); const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_30_days' }) .then( results => { chart.render(results); }) .catch( err => { });

Render as a Promise

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , renderAsPromise : true }); chart .render(results) .then({ }) .catch( err => { });

Loading spinner animation (aka prepare())

Long query response time? Use a loading spinner to let users know, that data is loading.

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , showLoadingSpinner : true }); const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_160_days' }) .then( results => { chart.render(results); }) .catch( err => { });

Sort groups

Determine how groupBy results are sorted ( asc for ascending, desc for descending).

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , sortGroups : 'asc' });

Sort intervals

Determine how interval results are sorted ( asc for ascending, desc for descending).

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , sortIntervals : 'desc' });

Stacked chart

Create a stacked chart, used to break down and compare parts of a whole.

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , stacking : 'normal' });

Sparkline chart

Create chart without axis, grid and legend

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , sparkline : true })

Extraction Table Columns Order

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , table : { columns : [ 'favourite_fruit' , 'user.email' , 'keen.created_at' ] } });

Extraction Table Pagination

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , table : { pagination : { limit : 10 } } });

Custom data parser

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , }); const result = { 'clicks' : [ 3 , 14 , 7 , 22 , 11 , 55 , 11 , 22 ], 'views' : [ 14 , 58 , 11 , 32 , 11 , 23 , 45 , 66 ] }; function customParser ( data ) { const ds = new KeenDataset(); Object .keys(data).forEach( dataKey => { ds.appendColumn(dataKey); data[dataKey].forEach( ( item, itemIndex ) => { ds.set([dataKey, itemIndex+ 1 ], item); }); }); return ds; } chart .render(customParser(result));

Mapping values of a table column

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , type : 'table' , table : { mapValues : { 'keen.timestamp' : ( value ) => { return value.toUpperCase(); } } } })

Chart render only when visible

const chart = new KeenDataviz({ container : '#some_container' , renderOnVisible : true })

Partial interval visual indicator

By default, it's enabled for all charts with relative time frames starting with this_ eg. this_x_hours. To hide it, use a configuration property:

partialIntervalIndicator: false

Deprecation warnings

You can turn off deprecation warnings with

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({ container : '#container' , showDeprecationWarnings : false });

Download results

You can add button to enable download results from chart.

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({ container : '#container' , ui : { buttons : { download : { label : 'Download as a JPG file' , type : 'jpg' , } } } });

Save charts as JPG/PNG files

chart.exportImage(); chart.exportImage({ quality : 1 , bgcolor : 'blue' });

Export data to a file

chart.exportData(); chart.exportData( 'csv' );

Execution metadata

You can easily show execution metadata if it's available. By defualt this option is set to true.

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({ container : '#container' , ui : { executionMetadata : true } });

Copy to clipboard

By default this feature is switched on. When you click on a point on the chart the result's value is copied to clipboard. When you select a group of points then sum of their values are copied.

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({ container : '#container' , utils : { clickToCopyToClipboard : false , } });

Advanced usage:

Additional resources:

Support:

Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at team@keen.io. We're always happy to help, or just hear what you're building! Here are a few other resources worth checking out:

Learn more about the Dataviz API

Contributing

This is an open source project and we love involvement from the community! Hit us up with pull requests and issues. The more contributions the better!

Learn about contributing to this project.

Custom builds

Run the following commands to install and build this project: