openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

keen-dataviz

by keen
3.15.5 (see all)

Data Visualization Charting Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

keen-dataviz.js

A JavaScript data visualization library for Keen.

Slack

Install with NPM

npm install keen-dataviz --save

Live Demos

Chart types

Built-in themes and color palettes

Custom CSS theme builder

https://github.com/keen/theme-builder - Live Demo

Example

import KeenDataviz from 'keen-dataviz';
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis'; // API client

import 'keen-dataviz/dist/keen-dataviz.css';
/*
  Webpack users: to include CSS files in your project please install
  https://github.com/webpack-contrib/css-loader
  https://github.com/webpack-contrib/style-loader
  Here's an example: https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz-webpack-boilerplate
*/

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  // Required:
  container: '#my-chart-div', // querySelector

  // Optional:
  title: 'New Customers per Week',
  subtitle: 'chart subtitle',
});

// use keen-analysis.js to run a query
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
  projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
  readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});

client
  .query({
    analysisType: 'count',
    eventCollection: 'pageviews',
    timeframe: 'this_7_days',
    interval: 'daily'
  })
  .then(results => {
    chart
      .render(results);
  })
  .catch(error => {
    chart
      .message(error.message);
  });

React Component

https://github.com/keen/keen-react-charts

Webpack boilerplate

https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz-webpack-boilerplate

Install with CDN

Include keen-dataviz.js and keen-dataviz.css within your page or project.

<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <script crossorigin src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-analysis@3"></script>
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-dataviz@3/dist/keen-dataviz.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
    <script crossorigin src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-dataviz@3/dist/keen-dataviz.min.js"></script>
  </head>
  <body>
    <!-- DOM Element -->
    <div id="some_container"></div>
    
    <style>
      #some_container {
        width: 400px;
        height: 250px;
      }
    </style>

    <!-- Create and Render -->
    <script>
      const chart = new KeenDataviz({
        container: '#some_container',
        title: 'New Customers per Week'
      });

      const client = new KeenAnalysis({
        projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
        readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
      });

      client
        .query({
          analysisType: 'count',
          eventCollection: 'pageviews',
          timeframe: 'this_14_days',
          interval: 'daily'
        })
        .then(function(results){
          chart
            .render(results);
        })
        .catch(function(error){
          chart
            .message(error.message);
        });
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Configuration

Chart type

Specify the visualization type. If no type is set, the library will automatically set the best option.

Full list of the supported chart types

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  type: 'area'
});

Date Format

Date formatting is possible by passing either a string or function to dateFormat. In either case, this value will be set as the axis.x.tick.format configuration property. As a built-in feature of C3.js, functions are used as an iterator, receiving the date for each interval in milliseconds.

// Use a string template
const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  dateFormat: '%Y-%m'
});

// .. or a function
const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  dateFormat: function(ms){
    const date = new Date(ms);
    return date.getFullYear();
  }
});

Date Localization: Dates will be localized to the browser's timezone by default. This is generally desirable, but there are some instances where you may wish to retain the timezones that are returned by the API. You can disable this behavior in any C3.js-based visualization by setting axis.x.localtime to false:

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  axis: {
    x: {
      localtime: false
    }
  }
});

Multiple query results on one chart

const client = new KeenAnalysis({
  projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
  readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});

const queryPageviews = client
  .query({
    analysisType: 'count',
    eventCollection: 'pageviews',
    timeframe: 'this_30_days',
    interval: 'daily'
  });

const queryFormSubmissions = client
  .query({
    analysisType: 'count',
    eventCollection: 'form_submissions',
    timeframe: 'this_30_days',
    interval: 'daily'
  });

client
  .run([queryPageviews, queryFormSubmissions])
  .then(results => {
    const chart = new KeenDataviz({
      container: '#some_container',
      results,
      // optional
      labelMapping: {
        'pageviews count': 'Pageviews',
        'form_submissions count': 'Forms collected'
      }
      // or labelMapping RegExp
    });
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // Handle errors
    console.error(err);
  });

Refresh every 1 minute

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container',
  clearOnRender: true, // clear c3
  transition: {
    duration: 0 // to avoid animation during re-render
  }
});

const fetchResultsAndRender = () => {
  client
    .query({
      analysisType: 'count',
      eventCollection: 'pageviews',
      timeframe: 'previous_60_minutes',
      interval: 'minutely'
    })
    .then(results => {
      chart.render(results);
    });
};

const intervalTime = 60 * 1000; // every minute, because query interval is "minutely"

setInterval( () => {
  fetchResultsAndRender();
}, intervalTime);

fetchResultsAndRender(); // initial fetch and render

C3 options

All of the options are passed to C3. See https://c3js.org/reference.html

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required

  // c3 options example, read more https://c3js.org/reference.html
  axis: {
    x: {
      localtime: false
    }
  },
  transition: {
    duration: 3000
  },
  zoom: {
    enabled: true
  },
  grid: {
    x: {
      show: true
    },
    y: {
      show: true
    }
  },
  size: {
    // https://c3js.org/reference.html#size-width
    // It's better to control the size using the CSS of the container HTML element
  },
  onrendered: () => {
    // do something when the chart is ready... https://c3js.org/reference.html#onrendered
  }
});

Hide the Title

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  title: false
});

Legend

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required

  // default values
  legend: {
    show: true,
    position: 'right', // top, bottom, left, right
    alignment: 'center', // vertical alignment: ['top', 'middle', 'bottom'], horizontal alignment: ['left', 'center', 'right'];
    label: {
      textMaxLength: 12
    },
    pagination: {
      offset: 0, // start from
      limit: 5 // items per page
    },
    tooltip: {
      show: true,
      pointer: true
    },

    // sort: (columns) => { return columns; } // custom sorting function
  }
});

Legend sort

Default method of sorting is by column name ASC. You can use your own sorting function

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required

  // default values
  legend: {
    show: true,
    position: 'right', // top, bottom, left, right

    sort: function (columns) {
      const columnsSorted = [];
      columns.forEach(column => {
        if (column[0] !== 'x') {
          let sumOfValues = column.slice(1).reduce((acc = 0, item) => {
            return acc + item;
          });
          columnsSorted.push({ columnName: column[0], columnSum: sumOfValues});
        }
      });

      // let's sort by SUM, DESC
      columnsSorted.sort(function(a, b) {
        return b.columnSum - a.columnSum;
      });

      return columnsSorted.map(item => item.columnName);
    }
  }
});

Custom colors

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  colors: ['#1167c5', 'green', '#000000']
});

Color Palettes

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  palette: 'autocollector' // autocollector | modern | dracula
});

Color mapping

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  colorMapping: {
    'some_label_1': '#c51111', // column - color
    'some_label_2': '#11c53b'
  }
});

Label mapping

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  labelMapping: {
    'long_complex_key_name': 'Human readable label',
  }
});

Label mapping RegExp

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  labelMappingRegExp: [
    [/anytext/, 'Purchases'],
    [/lorem ipsum/gi, 'Visits']
  ]
});

Label mapping dimensions: Column, Row, Both

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  labelMapping: {
    'long_complex_key_name': 'Human readable label',
  },
  labelMappingDimension: 'column' // column, row, both
});

Error mapping

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  errorMapping: {
    'No data to display': 'my custom message 123'
  }
});

Hide error messages

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  showErrorMessages: false
});

Custom labels for funnels

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  labels: [
    'Step 1',
    'Step 2',
    'Step 3'
  ]
});

Render results

By default you can pass results with a configuration object

const client = new KeenAnalysis({
  projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
  readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});

// execute some query
client
  .query({
    analysisType: 'count',
    eventCollection: 'pageviews',
    timeframe: 'this_160_days'
  })
  .then(results => {
    const chart = new KeenDataviz({
      container: '#some_container', // required
      results
    });
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // Handle errors
  });

The same, but with render function:

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  showLoadingSpinner: true
});

const client = new KeenAnalysis({
  projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
  readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});

// execute some query
client
  .query({
    analysisType: 'count',
    eventCollection: 'pageviews',
    timeframe: 'this_30_days'
  })
  .then(results => {
    // Handle results
    chart.render(results);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // Handle errors
  });

Render as a Promise

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  renderAsPromise: true
});

chart
  .render(results)
  .then({
    // do something after rendering is complete
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // handle render error
  });

Loading spinner animation (aka prepare())

Long query response time? Use a loading spinner to let users know, that data is loading.

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  showLoadingSpinner: true
});

const client = new KeenAnalysis({
  projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
  readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});

// execute some query
client
  .query({
    analysisType: 'count',
    eventCollection: 'pageviews',
    timeframe: 'this_160_days'
  })
  .then(results => {
    // Handle results
    chart.render(results);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    // Handle errors
  });

Sort groups

Determine how groupBy results are sorted (asc for ascending, desc for descending).

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  sortGroups: 'asc'
});

Sort intervals

Determine how interval results are sorted (asc for ascending, desc for descending).

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  sortIntervals: 'desc'
});

Stacked chart

Create a stacked chart, used to break down and compare parts of a whole.

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  stacking: 'normal' // 'normal' - stacked chart
                     // 'percent' - 100% stacked chart
});

Sparkline chart

Create chart without axis, grid and legend

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
    container: '#some_container', // required
    sparkline: true
  })

Extraction Table Columns Order

/*
 dummy event model
 {
   user: {
     email: 'john@doe.com'
   },
   favourite_fruit: 'Avocado'
 }
*/
const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  table: {
    columns: ['favourite_fruit', 'user.email', 'keen.created_at'] // custom order of the columns
  }
});

Extraction Table Pagination

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
  table: {
    pagination: {
      limit: 10 // items per page
    }
  }
});

Custom data parser

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
  container: '#some_container', // required
});

// dummy result
const result = {
  'clicks': [3, 14, 7, 22, 11, 55, 11, 22],
  'views': [14, 58, 11, 32, 11, 23, 45, 66]
};

function customParser(data){
    const ds = new KeenDataset();
    Object.keys(data).forEach(dataKey => {
      ds.appendColumn(dataKey);
      data[dataKey].forEach((item, itemIndex) => {
        ds.set([dataKey, itemIndex+1], item);
      });
    });
    return ds;
}

chart
  .render(customParser(result));

Mapping values of a table column

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
    container: '#some_container', // required
    type: 'table',
    table: {
      mapValues: {
        'keen.timestamp': (value) => {
          return value.toUpperCase();
        }
      }
    }
  })

Chart render only when visible

const chart = new KeenDataviz({
    container: '#some_container', // required
    renderOnVisible: true
  })

Partial interval visual indicator

By default, it's enabled for all charts with relative time frames starting with this_ eg. this_x_hours. To hide it, use a configuration property:

partialIntervalIndicator: false

Deprecation warnings

You can turn off deprecation warnings with

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({
  container: '#container', // required
  showDeprecationWarnings: false
});

Download results

You can add button to enable download results from chart.

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({
  container: '#container', // required
  ui: {
    buttons: {
      download: {
        label: 'Download as a JPG file', // optional - by default it's just "Download"
        type: 'jpg',  // optional - by default it's 'json', supported types ['jpg', 'jpeg', 'png', 'csv', 'json']
      }
    }
  }
});

Save charts as JPG/PNG files

// method by default generates a PNG image
chart.exportImage();

// if quality provided then JPEG is generated
// quality - a number between 0 to 1 indicating image quality (quality = 0 generates PNG image)
// bgcolor - a string value for background color, any valid CSS color value (defaults to '#fff')
chart.exportImage({ quality: 1, bgcolor: 'blue' });

Export data to a file

// method by default generates a JSON file
chart.exportData();

// supported formats : 'json', 'csv'
chart.exportData('csv');

Execution metadata

You can easily show execution metadata if it's available. By defualt this option is set to true.

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({
  container: '#container', // required
  ui: {
    executionMetadata: true // default
  }
});

Copy to clipboard

By default this feature is switched on. When you click on a point on the chart the result's value is copied to clipboard. When you select a group of points then sum of their values are copied.

const chart = new Keen.Dataviz({
  container: '#container', // required
  utils: {
    clickToCopyToClipboard: false, 
  }
});

Advanced usage:

Additional resources:

Support:

Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at team@keen.io. We're always happy to help, or just hear what you're building! Here are a few other resources worth checking out:

Learn more about the Dataviz API

Contributing

This is an open source project and we love involvement from the community! Hit us up with pull requests and issues. The more contributions the better!

Learn about contributing to this project.

Custom builds

Run the following commands to install and build this project:

# Clone the repo
$ git clone https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz.js.git && cd keen-dataviz.js

# Install project dependencies
$ npm install

# Build project with Webpack
$ npm run build

# Build and launch to view demo page
$ npm run start

# Run Jest tests
$ npm run test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial