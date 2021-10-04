A JavaScript Client for Keen.

Installation

Install this package from NPM Recommended

npm install keen-analysis --save

Public CDN

< script crossorigin src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-analysis@3/dist/keen-analysis.min.js" > </ script >

Project ID & API Keys

Login to Keen IO to create a project and grab the Project ID and Read Key from your project's Access page.

To run keen-analysis on your localhost you need to grab your access keys and update config.js file.

const demoConfig = { projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' , writeKey : 'YOUR_WRITE_KEY' , masterKey : 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY' , };

Getting started

The following examples demonstrate how to get up and running quickly with our API. This SDK can also contains basic HTTP wrappers that can be used to interact with every part of our platform.

If any of this is confusing, join our Slack community or send us a message.

Looking for tracking capabilities? Check out keen-tracking.js.

Upgrading from an earlier version of keen-js? Read this.

Setup and Running a Query

Create a new client instance with your Project ID and Read Key, and use the .query() method to execute an ad-hoc query. This client instance is the core of the library and will be required for all API-related functionality.

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_31_days' }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Important: the res response object returned in the example above will also include a query object containing the analysis_type and query parameters shaping the request. This query information is artificially appended to the response by this SDK, as this information is currently only provided by the API for saved queries. Why? Query parameters are extremely useful for intelligent response handling downstream, particularly by our own automagical visualization capabilities in keen-dataviz.js.

Async Await example

const getPageviews = async () => { try { const result = await client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_31_days' }); console .log( 'Result' , result); return result; } catch (error) { console .log( 'Error' , error); } }

Cache queries in the client

Client-side (browser) caching is based on IndexedDB API.

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , masterKey : 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY' , cache : { maxAge : 60 * 1000 } }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_31_days' , cache : { maxAge : 10 * 1000 } }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { }); client .query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_14_days' , cache : false }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Local Queries

The Local Query Experimental Feature allows you to run queries on already browser-side-cached or file-stored data. This feature is available only in the NPM version of the library.

Local Query on the browser cache

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; import localQuery from 'keen-analysis/dist/modules/localQuery' ; client .query({ analysisType : 'extraction' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_30_days' , cache : { maxAge : 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 } }) .then( responseJSON => { localQuery({ data : responseJSON, analysisType : 'count' , timeframe : 'this_7_days' , debug : true }) .then( localQueryResponseJSON => { }) .catch( localQueryError => { console .log(localQueryError); }); });

Local Query on the file

import localQuery from 'keen-analysis/dist/modules/localQuery' ; localQuery({ file : 'dummy-data.csv' , analysisType : 'count' , timeframe : 'this_14_days' }) .then( localQueryResponseJSON => { }) .catch( localQueryError => { });

The Local Query configuration

localQuery({ data : responseJSON, file : 'dummy-data.csv' , analysisType : 'count' , timeframe : 'this_7_days' , debug : true , onOutOfTimeframeRange : () => {}, }) .then( localQueryResponseJSON => { }) .catch( localQueryError => { });

Local Query in the Node.js environment

const KeenAnalysis = require ( 'keen-analysis' ); const localQuery = require ( 'keen-analysis/dist/node/modules/localQuery' ).default;

Create a Saved Query

API reference: Saved Query

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , masterKey : 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY' }); client .put({ url : client.url( 'queries' , 'saved' , 'daily-pageviews-this-14-days' ), api_key : client.config.masterKey, params : { refreshRate : 60 * 60 * 4 , query : { analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_14_days' }, metadata : { displayName : 'Daily pageviews (this 14 days)' , visualization : { chartType : "metric" } } } }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Read Saved/Cached Queries

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ savedQueryName : 'pageviews-this-14-days' }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

List Saved Queries

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , masterKey : 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY' }); client .get({ url : client.url( 'queries' , 'saved' ), api_key : client.config.masterKey }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Create Cached Datasets

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'PROJECT_ID' , masterKey : 'MASTER_KEY' }); const newDatasetName = 'my-first-dataset' ; client .put({ url : client.url( 'datasets' , newDatasetName), api_key : client.config.masterKey, params : { displayName : 'Count Daily Product Purchases Over $100 by Country' , query : { analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'purchases' , filters : [ { propertyName : 'price' , operator : 'gte' , propertyValue : 100 } ], groupBy : 'ip_geo_info.country' , interval : 'daily' , timeframe : 'this_500_days' }, indexBy : 'product.id' } }) .then( res => { console .log( 'res' , res); }) .catch( err => { });

Read Cached Datasets

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); client .query({ datasetName : 'my-cached-dataset' , indexBy : 'customer.id' , timeframe : 'this_7_days' }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Cancel query

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); const queryPageviews = client.query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_31_days' }); queryPageviews.abort();

Timeout of the queries

Fetch API doesn't support timeout, but we can fix that

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); const queryPageviews = client.query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_31_days' }); setTimeout( () => { queryPageviews.abort(); }, 1000 * 10 ); queryPageviews .then( res => { console .log( 'response' , res); }) .catch( err => { console .log( 'error' , err); });

Running multiple queries at once

client.run() will Promise.all array of queries. Please note, that in general, we recommend running queries independently of each other. This example is useful if you are rendering many results on one Keen-dataviz.js chart object.

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' }); const queryPageviews = client.query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_14_days' }); const queryFormSubmissions = client.query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'form_submissions' , timeframe : 'this_14_days' }); client .run([queryPageviews, queryFormSubmissions]) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Parsing query results

resultParsers is an array of functions and the response from API will be parsed by each function.

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' , resultParsers : [ ( value ) => { return Math .round(value); } ] }); client.query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_3_months' }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

Optimise queries

Read the execution metadata to optimise queries and reduce your bill.

client.query({ analysisType : 'count' , eventCollection : 'pageviews' , timeframe : 'this_3_months' , includeMetadata : true }) .then( res => { }) .catch( err => { });

For multiple queries you can define includeMetadata in client constructor and this will be propagated to all queries.

import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis' ; const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId : 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID' , readKey : 'YOUR_READ_KEY' , includeMetadata : true , });

Custom Host

You can set a custom domain for requests

const client = new KeenAnalysis({ projectId: 'PROJECT_ID' , readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY' , host: 'somehost.com' });

Client instance methods

The following HTTP methods are exposed on the client instance:

.get(object)

.post(object)

.put(object)

.del(object)

These HTTP methods take a single argument and return a promise for the asynchronous response.

CamelCase conversion

All of the parameters provided in the camelCase format will be automatically converted into an API-digestible under_score format.

Upgrading from keen-js

There are several breaking changes from earlier versions of keen-js.

All new HTTP methods: keen-js supports generic HTTP methods ( .get() , .post() , .put() , and .del() ) for interacting with various API resources. The new Promise-backed design of this SDK necessitated a full rethinking of how these methods behave.

keen-js supports generic HTTP methods ( , , , and ) for interacting with various API resources. The new Promise-backed design of this SDK necessitated a full rethinking of how these methods behave. Keen.Request object has been removed: this object is no longer necessary for managing query requests.

this object is no longer necessary for managing query requests. Redesigned implementation of client.url() : This method previously included https://api.keen.io/3.0/projects/PROJECT_ID plus a path argument ('/events/whatever'). This design severely limited its utility, so we've revamped this method.

This method now references an internal collection of resource paths, and constructs URLs using client configuration properties like host and projectId :

const url = client.url( 'projectId' );

Default resources:

'base': ' {protocol} :// {host} ',

:// ', 'version': ' {protocol} :// {host} /3.0',

:// /3.0', 'projects': ' {protocol} :// {host} /3.0/projects',

:// /3.0/projects', 'projectId': ' {protocol} :// {host} /3.0/projects/ {projectId} ',

:// /3.0/projects/ ', 'queries': ' {protocol} :// {host} /3.0/projects/ {projectId} /queries'

:// /3.0/projects/ /queries' 'datasets': ' {protocol} :// {host} /3.0/projects/ {projectId} /datasets'

Non-matching strings will be appended to the base resource, like so:

const url = client.url( '/3.0/projects' );

You can also pass in an object to append a serialized query string to the result, like so:

const url = client.url( 'events' , { api_key : 'YOUR_API_KEY' });

Resources can be returned or added with the client.resources() method, like so:

client.resources() client.resources({ 'new' : '{protocol}://analytics.mydomain.com/my-custom-endpoint/{projectId}' }); client.url( 'new' );

Contributing

This is an open source project and we love involvement from the community! Hit us up with pull requests and issues.

Learn more about contributing to this project.

Support

Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at team@keen.io. We're always happy to help, or just hear what you're building! Here are a few other resources worth checking out:

Custom builds

Run the following commands to install and build this project: