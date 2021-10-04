A JavaScript Client for Keen.
Install this package from NPM Recommended
npm install keen-analysis --save
Public CDN
<script crossorigin src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/keen-analysis@3/dist/keen-analysis.min.js"></script>
Login to Keen IO to create a project and grab the Project ID and Read Key from your project's Access page.
To run keen-analysis on your localhost you need to grab your access keys and update
config.js file.
const demoConfig = {
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY',
writeKey: 'YOUR_WRITE_KEY',
masterKey: 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY',
};
The following examples demonstrate how to get up and running quickly with our API. This SDK can also contains basic HTTP wrappers that can be used to interact with every part of our platform.
If any of this is confusing, join our Slack community or send us a message.
Looking for tracking capabilities? Check out keen-tracking.js.
Upgrading from an earlier version of keen-js? Read this.
Create a new
client instance with your Project ID and Read Key, and use the
.query() method to execute an ad-hoc query. This client instance is the core of the library and will be required for all API-related functionality.
// Browsers
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
// Node.js
// const KeenAnalysis = require('keen-analysis');
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});
client
.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_31_days'
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results, e.g. visualise them with https://github.com/keen/keen-dataviz.js
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
Important: the
res response object returned in the example above will also include a
query object containing the
analysis_type and query parameters shaping the request. This query information is artificially appended to the response by this SDK, as this information is currently only provided by the API for saved queries. Why? Query parameters are extremely useful for intelligent response handling downstream, particularly by our own automagical visualization capabilities in keen-dataviz.js.
const getPageviews = async () => {
try {
const result = await client
.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_31_days'
});
console.log('Result', result);
return result;
} catch (error) {
console.log('Error', error);
}
}
Client-side (browser) caching is based on IndexedDB API.
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
// set global caching of all queries *Optional*
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
masterKey: 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY',
cache: {
maxAge: 60 * 1000 // cache for 1 minute
}
});
// or set custom caching for a specific query *Optional*
client
.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_31_days',
cache: {
maxAge: 10 * 1000 // [ms]
}
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
// don't cache a specific query, even if the global caching is on
client
.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_14_days',
cache: false
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
The Local Query Experimental Feature allows you to run queries on already browser-side-cached or file-stored data. This feature is available only in the NPM version of the library.
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
import localQuery from 'keen-analysis/dist/modules/localQuery';
client
.query({
analysisType: 'extraction', // IMPORTANT
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_30_days',
cache: {
// cache the result in the browser for 1 day
maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24
}
})
.then(responseJSON => {
localQuery({
data: responseJSON,
// now run any query that you would normally run
// for example
analysisType: 'count',
timeframe: 'this_7_days',
debug: true // OPTIONAL: see the details of each query in your console
})
.then(localQueryResponseJSON => {
// handle results, for example pass them to keen-dataviz
})
.catch(localQueryError => {
console.log(localQueryError);
});
});
import localQuery from 'keen-analysis/dist/modules/localQuery';
localQuery({
file: 'dummy-data.csv', // .csv or .json file
analysisType: 'count',
timeframe: 'this_14_days'
})
.then(localQueryResponseJSON => {
// handle results
})
.catch(localQueryError => {
// handle error
});
localQuery({
/*
Define the data source
The Local Query accepts all of the Extraction query results
*/
data: responseJSON, // response from the Browser's cache or Keen's API
// OR
file: 'dummy-data.csv', // .csv or .json files
/*
Use standard query parameters - https://keen.io/docs/api/#analyses
*/
analysisType: 'count',
timeframe: 'this_7_days', // optional
// filter, interval, limit etc...
/*
Optional
*/
debug: true, // see the details of each query in your console
onOutOfTimeframeRange: () => {}, // load more data from API or ignore
})
.then(localQueryResponseJSON => {
// handle results
})
.catch(localQueryError => {
// handle error
});
const KeenAnalysis = require('keen-analysis');
// import from Node.js modules:
const localQuery = require('keen-analysis/dist/node/modules/localQuery').default;
API reference: Saved Query
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
masterKey: 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY'
});
// Create or Update a saved query
client
.put({
url: client.url('queries', 'saved', 'daily-pageviews-this-14-days'),
api_key: client.config.masterKey,
params: {
refreshRate: 60 * 60 * 4, // API will refresh result of this query every 4 hours
query: {
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_14_days'
},
metadata: {
displayName: 'Daily pageviews (this 14 days)',
/*
If you plan to use this saved query inside Explorer set the default visualization.
We suggest using "metric" for a single value, "area" for intervals
*/
visualization: {
chartType: "metric"
}
}
}
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});
// read already saved query
client
.query({
savedQueryName: 'pageviews-this-14-days'
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
masterKey: 'YOUR_MASTER_KEY'
});
// Retrieve all saved queries
client
.get({
url: client.url('queries', 'saved'),
api_key: client.config.masterKey
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'PROJECT_ID',
masterKey: 'MASTER_KEY'
});
const newDatasetName = 'my-first-dataset';
client
.put({
url: client.url('datasets', newDatasetName),
api_key: client.config.masterKey,
params: {
displayName: 'Count Daily Product Purchases Over $100 by Country',
query: {
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'purchases',
filters: [
{
propertyName: 'price',
operator: 'gte',
propertyValue: 100
}
],
groupBy: 'ip_geo_info.country',
interval: 'daily',
timeframe: 'this_500_days'
},
indexBy: 'product.id'
}
})
.then(res => {
console.log('res', res);
// Handle response
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle error
});
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});
client
.query({
datasetName: 'my-cached-dataset',
indexBy: 'customer.id',
timeframe: 'this_7_days'
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});
const queryPageviews = client.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_31_days'
});
// cancel
queryPageviews.abort();
/*
query.then(res => {
console.log(res);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
*/
Fetch API doesn't support timeout, but we can fix that
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});
const queryPageviews = client.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_31_days'
});
// cancel after 10 seconds
setTimeout(() => {
queryPageviews.abort();
}, 1000 * 10);
queryPageviews
.then(res => {
console.log('response', res);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log('error', err);
});
client.run() will
Promise.all array of queries.
Please note, that in general, we recommend running queries independently of each other.
This example is useful if you are rendering many results on one Keen-dataviz.js chart object.
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY'
});
const queryPageviews = client.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_14_days'
});
const queryFormSubmissions = client.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'form_submissions',
timeframe: 'this_14_days'
});
// promise all
client
.run([queryPageviews, queryFormSubmissions])
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
resultParsers is an array of functions and the response from API will be parsed by each function.
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY',
resultParsers: [
(value) => {
return Math.round(value); // or eg. value.toPrecision(2)
}
]
});
client.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_3_months'
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
Read the execution metadata to optimise queries and reduce your bill.
client.query({
analysisType: 'count',
eventCollection: 'pageviews',
timeframe: 'this_3_months',
includeMetadata: true
})
.then(res => {
// Handle results
})
.catch(err => {
// Handle errors
});
For multiple queries you can define
includeMetadata in client constructor and this will be propagated to all queries.
import KeenAnalysis from 'keen-analysis';
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'YOUR_PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY',
includeMetadata: true,
});
You can set a custom domain for requests
const client = new KeenAnalysis({
projectId: 'PROJECT_ID',
readKey: 'YOUR_READ_KEY',
host: 'somehost.com'
});
The following HTTP methods are exposed on the client instance:
.get(object)
.post(object)
.put(object)
.del(object)
These HTTP methods take a single argument and return a promise for the asynchronous response.
All of the parameters provided in the camelCase format will be automatically converted into an API-digestible under_score format.
There are several breaking changes from earlier versions of keen-js.
.get(),
.post(),
.put(), and
.del()) for interacting with various API resources. The new Promise-backed design of this SDK necessitated a full rethinking of how these methods behave.
Keen.Request object has been removed: this object is no longer necessary for managing query requests.
client.url(): This method previously included
https://api.keen.io/3.0/projects/PROJECT_ID plus a
path argument ('/events/whatever'). This design severely limited its utility, so we've revamped this method.
This method now references an internal collection of resource paths, and constructs URLs using client configuration properties like
host and
projectId:
const url = client.url('projectId');
// Renders {protocol}://{host}/3.0/projects/{projectId}
// Returns https://api.keen.io/3.0/projects/PROJECT_ID
Default resources:
{protocol}://
{host}',
{protocol}://
{host}/3.0',
{protocol}://
{host}/3.0/projects',
{protocol}://
{host}/3.0/projects/
{projectId}',
{protocol}://
{host}/3.0/projects/
{projectId}/queries'
{protocol}://
{host}/3.0/projects/
{projectId}/datasets'
Non-matching strings will be appended to the
base resource, like so:
const url = client.url('/3.0/projects');
// Returns https://api.keen.io/3.0/projects
You can also pass in an object to append a serialized query string to the result, like so:
const url = client.url('events', { api_key: 'YOUR_API_KEY' });
// Returns https://api.keen.io/3.0/projects/PROJECT_ID/events?api_key=YOUR_API_KEY
Resources can be returned or added with the
client.resources() method, like so:
client.resources()
// Returns client.config.resources object
client.resources({
'new': '{protocol}://analytics.mydomain.com/my-custom-endpoint/{projectId}'
});
client.url('new');
// Returns 'https://analytics.mydomain.com/my-custom-endpoint/PROJECT_ID'
This is an open source project and we love involvement from the community! Hit us up with pull requests and issues.
Learn more about contributing to this project.
Need a hand with something? Shoot us an email at team@keen.io. We're always happy to help, or just hear what you're building! Here are a few other resources worth checking out:
Run the following commands to install and build this project:
# Clone the repo
$ git clone https://github.com/keen/keen-analysis.js.git && cd keen-analysis.js
# Install project dependencies
$ npm install
# Build project with Webpack
$ npm run build
# Build and launch to view demo page
$ npm run start
# Run Jest tests
$ npm run test