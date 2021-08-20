openbase logo
keccak

by cryptocoinjs
3.0.2

Keccak sponge function family

keccak

This module provides native bindings to Keccak sponge function family from Keccak Code Package. In browser pure JavaScript implementation will be used.

Usage

You can use this package as node Hash.

const createKeccakHash = require('keccak')

console.log(createKeccakHash('keccak256').digest().toString('hex'))
// => c5d2460186f7233c927e7db2dcc703c0e500b653ca82273b7bfad8045d85a470

console.log(createKeccakHash('keccak256').update('Hello world!').digest('hex'))
// => ecd0e108a98e192af1d2c25055f4e3bed784b5c877204e73219a5203251feaab

Also object has two useful methods: _resetState and _clone

const createKeccakHash = require('keccak')

console.log(createKeccakHash('keccak256').update('Hello World!')._resetState().digest('hex'))
// => c5d2460186f7233c927e7db2dcc703c0e500b653ca82273b7bfad8045d85a470

const hash1 = createKeccakHash('keccak256').update('Hello')
const hash2 = hash1._clone()
console.log(hash1.digest('hex'))
// => 06b3dfaec148fb1bb2b066f10ec285e7c9bf402ab32aa78a5d38e34566810cd2
console.log(hash1.update(' world!').digest('hex'))
// => throw Error: Digest already called
console.log(hash2.update(' world!').digest('hex'))
// => ecd0e108a98e192af1d2c25055f4e3bed784b5c877204e73219a5203251feaab

Why I should use this package?

I thought it will be popular question, so I decide write explanation in readme.

I know a few popular packages on npm related with Keccak:

LICENSE

This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.

