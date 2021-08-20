keccak

This module provides native bindings to Keccak sponge function family from Keccak Code Package. In browser pure JavaScript implementation will be used.

Usage

You can use this package as node Hash.

const createKeccakHash = require ( 'keccak' ) console .log(createKeccakHash( 'keccak256' ).digest().toString( 'hex' )) console .log(createKeccakHash( 'keccak256' ).update( 'Hello world!' ).digest( 'hex' ))

Also object has two useful methods: _resetState and _clone

const createKeccakHash = require ( 'keccak' ) console .log(createKeccakHash( 'keccak256' ).update( 'Hello World!' )._resetState().digest( 'hex' )) const hash1 = createKeccakHash( 'keccak256' ).update( 'Hello' ) const hash2 = hash1._clone() console .log(hash1.digest( 'hex' )) console .log(hash1.update( ' world!' ).digest( 'hex' )) console .log(hash2.update( ' world!' ).digest( 'hex' ))

Why I should use this package?

I thought it will be popular question, so I decide write explanation in readme.

I know a few popular packages on npm related with Keccak:

LICENSE

This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.