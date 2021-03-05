openbase logo
kebab-case

by Joakim Carlstein
1.0.1 (see all)

Convert a string to kebab-case, i.e. its dash separated form

Popularity

Downloads/wk

177K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

kebab-case

NPM version

Convert a string to kebab-case, i.e. its dash separated form

The difference between kebab-case and e.g. dashify is that this module doesn't modify the string in any other way than transforming uppercased letters to their lowercased counterparts prefixed with -. Thanks to this there's also a reverse function to do the opposite, i.e. get back the original value.

This is used in Unistyle to transform JavaScript CSS properties to their CSS counterparts without losing a possible browser prefix, e.g: WebkitTransform -> -webkit-transform.

Installation

Install kebab-case using npm:

npm install --save kebab-case

Usage

Module usage

var kebabCase = require("kebab-case");

kebabCase("WebkitTransform");
// "-webkit-transform"
kebabCase.reverse("-webkit-transform");
// "WebkitTransform"

API

kebabCase(str)

NameTypeDescription
strStringThe string to convert

Returns: String, the kebab cased string.

kebabCase.reverse(str)

NameTypeDescription
strStringThe string to convert back

Returns: String, the "unkebab cased" string.

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein

