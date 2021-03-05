Convert a string to kebab-case, i.e. its dash separated form

The difference between kebab-case and e.g. dashify is that this module doesn't modify the string in any other way than transforming uppercased letters to their lowercased counterparts prefixed with - . Thanks to this there's also a reverse function to do the opposite, i.e. get back the original value.

This is used in Unistyle to transform JavaScript CSS properties to their CSS counterparts without losing a possible browser prefix, e.g: WebkitTransform -> -webkit-transform .

Installation

Install kebab-case using npm:

npm install --save kebab-case

Usage

Module usage

var kebabCase = require ( "kebab-case" ); kebabCase( "WebkitTransform" ); kebabCase.reverse( "-webkit-transform" );

API

Name Type Description str String The string to convert

Returns: String , the kebab cased string.

Name Type Description str String The string to convert back

Returns: String , the "unkebab cased" string.

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein