Convert a string to kebab-case, i.e. its dash separated form
The difference between
kebab-case and e.g.
dashify is that this
module doesn't modify the string in any other way than transforming uppercased letters to their lowercased
counterparts prefixed with
-. Thanks to this there's also a
reverse function to
do the opposite, i.e. get back the original value.
This is used in Unistyle to transform JavaScript CSS properties
to their CSS counterparts without losing a possible browser prefix, e.g:
WebkitTransform -> -webkit-transform.
Install
kebab-case using npm:
npm install --save kebab-case
var kebabCase = require("kebab-case");
kebabCase("WebkitTransform");
// "-webkit-transform"
kebabCase.reverse("-webkit-transform");
// "WebkitTransform"
kebabCase(str)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|str
String
|The string to convert
Returns:
String, the kebab cased string.
kebabCase.reverse(str)
|Name
|Type
|Description
|str
String
|The string to convert back
Returns:
String, the "unkebab cased" string.
MIT © Joakim Carlstein