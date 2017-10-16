a collection of ui widgets and other nice things.

npm i kd .js

usage

var main = new kd.View; main.appendToDomBody(); var input = new kd.InputView; var form = new kd.View; form.addSubView(input); form.addSubView( new kd.ButtonView({ title : 'i\'m a button. type in your name and click on me' , callback : function ( ) { alert( 'sup ' + input.getValue()) } })); var tabs = new kd.TabView({ hideHandleCloseIcons : true , paneData : [ { title : 'tab1' , partial : 'that\'s me, tab1' }, { title : 'form' , view : form } ] }); main.addSubView(tabs);

example

Type make example to checkout some examples.

development

To watch lib and build standalone umd package into dist folder upon changes, type: make development-dist

If you want to recompile each coffee individually into build folder, type: make development

Since package.json exposes only build folder; if you are bundling kd.js with browserify, second method (along with a npm link ) might be a better option.

license

mit