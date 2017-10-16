openbase logo
kdf

by koding
0.1.20 (see all)

UI Framework for web applications.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

kd.js

a collection of ui widgets and other nice things.

npm i kd.js

usage

var main = new kd.View;
main.appendToDomBody();

var input = new kd.InputView;
var form = new kd.View;

form.addSubView(input);
form.addSubView(new kd.ButtonView({
  title: 'i\'m a button. type in your name and click on me',
  callback: function () {
    alert('sup ' + input.getValue())
  }
}));

var tabs = new kd.TabView({
  hideHandleCloseIcons: true,
  paneData: [
    {
      title: 'tab1',
      partial: 'that\'s me, tab1'
    },
    {
      title: 'form',
      view: form
    }
  ]
});

main.addSubView(tabs);

example

Type make example to checkout some examples.

development

To watch lib and build standalone umd package into dist folder upon changes, type: make development-dist

If you want to recompile each coffee individually into build folder, type: make development

Since package.json exposes only build folder; if you are bundling kd.js with browserify, second method (along with a npm link) might be a better option.

license

mit

