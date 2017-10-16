a collection of ui widgets and other nice things.
npm i kd.js
var main = new kd.View;
main.appendToDomBody();
var input = new kd.InputView;
var form = new kd.View;
form.addSubView(input);
form.addSubView(new kd.ButtonView({
title: 'i\'m a button. type in your name and click on me',
callback: function () {
alert('sup ' + input.getValue())
}
}));
var tabs = new kd.TabView({
hideHandleCloseIcons: true,
paneData: [
{
title: 'tab1',
partial: 'that\'s me, tab1'
},
{
title: 'form',
view: form
}
]
});
main.addSubView(tabs);
Type
make example to checkout some examples.
To watch
lib and build standalone umd package into
dist folder upon changes, type:
make development-dist
If you want to recompile each coffee individually into
build folder, type:
make development
Since
package.json exposes only
build folder; if you are bundling kd.js with browserify, second method (along with a
npm link) might be a better option.
mit