A very fast static spatial index for 2D points based on a flat KD-tree. Compared to RBush:
const index = new KDBush(points); // make an index
const ids1 = index.range(10, 10, 20, 20); // bbox search - minX, minY, maxX, maxY
const ids2 = index.within(10, 10, 5); // radius search - x, y, radius
Install using NPM (
npm install kdbush) or Yarn (
yarn add kdbush), then:
// import as a ES module
import KDBush from 'kdbush';
// or require in Node / Browserify
const KDBush = require('kdbush');
Or use a browser build directly:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/kdbush@3.0.0/kdbush.min.js"></script>
Creates an index from the given points.
points: Input array of points.
getX,
getY: Functions to get
x and
y from an input point. By default, it assumes
[x, y] format.
nodeSize: Size of the KD-tree node,
64 by default. Higher means faster indexing but slower search, and vise versa.
arrayType: Array type to use for storing coordinate values.
Float64Array by default, but if your coordinates are integer values,
Int32Array makes things a bit faster.
const index = new KDBush(points, p => p.x, p => p.y, 64, Int32Array);
Finds all items within the given bounding box and returns an array of indices that refer to the items in the original
points input array.
const results = index.range(10, 10, 20, 20).map(id => points[id]);
Finds all items within a given radius from the query point and returns an array of indices.
const results = index.within(10, 10, 5).map(id => points[id]);