KDBush

A very fast static spatial index for 2D points based on a flat KD-tree. Compared to RBush:

points only — no rectangles

static — you can't add/remove items

indexing is 5-8 times faster

const index = new KDBush(points); const ids1 = index.range( 10 , 10 , 20 , 20 ); const ids2 = index.within( 10 , 10 , 5 );

Install

Install using NPM ( npm install kdbush ) or Yarn ( yarn add kdbush ), then:

import KDBush from 'kdbush' ; const KDBush = require ( 'kdbush' );

Or use a browser build directly:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/kdbush@3.0.0/kdbush.min.js" > </ script >

API

new KDBush(points[, getX, getY, nodeSize, arrayType])

Creates an index from the given points.

points : Input array of points.

: Input array of points. getX , getY : Functions to get x and y from an input point. By default, it assumes [x, y] format.

, : Functions to get and from an input point. By default, it assumes format. nodeSize : Size of the KD-tree node, 64 by default. Higher means faster indexing but slower search, and vise versa.

: Size of the KD-tree node, by default. Higher means faster indexing but slower search, and vise versa. arrayType : Array type to use for storing coordinate values. Float64Array by default, but if your coordinates are integer values, Int32Array makes things a bit faster.

const index = new KDBush(points, p => p.x, p => p.y, 64 , Int32Array );

Finds all items within the given bounding box and returns an array of indices that refer to the items in the original points input array.

const results = index.range( 10 , 10 , 20 , 20 ).map( id => points[id]);

Finds all items within a given radius from the query point and returns an array of indices.