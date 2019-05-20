k-d Tree JavaScript Library

A basic but super fast JavaScript implementation of the k-dimensional tree data structure.

As of version 1.01, the library is defined as an UMD module (based on https://github.com/umdjs/umd/blob/master/commonjsStrict.js).

In computer science, a k-d tree (short for k-dimensional tree) is a space-partitioning data structure for organizing points in a k-dimensional space. k-d trees are a useful data structure for several applications, such as searches involving a multidimensional search key (e.g. range searches and nearest neighbor searches). k-d trees are a special case of binary space partitioning trees.

Demos

Usage

Using global exports

When you include the kd-tree script via HTML, the global variables kdTree and BinaryHeap will be exported.

var tree = new kdTree(points, distance, dimensions); tree.nearest(point, count, [maxDistance]); tree.insert(point); tree.remove(point); tree.balanceFactor();

Using RequireJS

requirejs([ 'path/to/kdTree.js' ], function ( ubilabs ) { var tree = new ubilabs.kdTree(points, distance, dimensions); tree.nearest(point, count, [maxDistance]); tree.insert(point); tree.remove(point); tree.balanceFactor(); });

Example

var points = [ { x : 1 , y : 2 }, { x : 3 , y : 4 }, { x : 5 , y : 6 }, { x : 7 , y : 8 } ]; var distance = function ( a, b ) { return Math .pow(a.x - b.x, 2 ) + Math .pow(a.y - b.y, 2 ); } var tree = new kdTree(points, distance, [ "x" , "y" ]); var nearest = tree.nearest({ x : 5 , y : 5 }, 2 ); console .log(nearest);

About

Developed at Ubilabs. Released under the MIT Licence.