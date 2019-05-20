openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

kd-tree-javascript

by ubilabs
1.0.3 (see all)

JavaScript k-d Tree Implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

559

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Tree

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

k-d Tree JavaScript Library

A basic but super fast JavaScript implementation of the k-dimensional tree data structure.

As of version 1.01, the library is defined as an UMD module (based on https://github.com/umdjs/umd/blob/master/commonjsStrict.js).

In computer science, a k-d tree (short for k-dimensional tree) is a space-partitioning data structure for organizing points in a k-dimensional space. k-d trees are a useful data structure for several applications, such as searches involving a multidimensional search key (e.g. range searches and nearest neighbor searches). k-d trees are a special case of binary space partitioning trees.

Demos

  • Spiders - animated multiple nearest neighbour search
  • Google Map - show nearest 20 out of 3000 markers on mouse move
  • Colors - search color names based on color space distance
  • Mutable - dynamically add and remove nodes

Usage

Using global exports

When you include the kd-tree script via HTML, the global variables kdTree and BinaryHeap will be exported.

// Create a new tree from a list of points, a distance function, and a
// list of dimensions.
var tree = new kdTree(points, distance, dimensions);

// Query the nearest *count* neighbours to a point, with an optional
// maximal search distance.
// Result is an array with *count* elements.
// Each element is an array with two components: the searched point and
// the distance to it.
tree.nearest(point, count, [maxDistance]);

// Insert a new point into the tree. Must be consistent with previous
// contents.
tree.insert(point);

// Remove a point from the tree by reference.
tree.remove(point);

// Get an approximation of how unbalanced the tree is.
// The higher this number, the worse query performance will be.
// It indicates how many times worse it is than the optimal tree.
// Minimum is 1. Unreliable for small trees.
tree.balanceFactor();

Using RequireJS

requirejs(['path/to/kdTree.js'], function (ubilabs) {
    // Create a new tree from a list of points, a distance function, and a
    // list of dimensions.
    var tree = new ubilabs.kdTree(points, distance, dimensions);

    // Query the nearest *count* neighbours to a point, with an optional
    // maximal search distance.
    // Result is an array with *count* elements.
    // Each element is an array with two components: the searched point and
    // the distance to it.
    tree.nearest(point, count, [maxDistance]);

    // Insert a new point into the tree. Must be consistent with previous
    // contents.
    tree.insert(point);

    // Remove a point from the tree by reference.
    tree.remove(point);

    // Get an approximation of how unbalanced the tree is.
    // The higher this number, the worse query performance will be.
    // It indicates how many times worse it is than the optimal tree.
    // Minimum is 1. Unreliable for small trees.
    tree.balanceFactor();
});

Example

var points = [
  {x: 1, y: 2},
  {x: 3, y: 4},
  {x: 5, y: 6},
  {x: 7, y: 8}
];

var distance = function(a, b){
  return Math.pow(a.x - b.x, 2) +  Math.pow(a.y - b.y, 2);
}

var tree = new kdTree(points, distance, ["x", "y"]);

var nearest = tree.nearest({ x: 5, y: 5 }, 2);

console.log(nearest);

About

Developed at Ubilabs. Released under the MIT Licence.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

d3-hierarchy2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org
orgchartIt's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
32K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
tre
treantjsTreant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
104
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-navigationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
56K
rbu
rbushRBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
612K
@syncfusion/ej2-treemapSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial