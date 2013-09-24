Traverse and transform objects by visiting every node on a recursive walk.
negative.js
var traverse = require('traverse');
var obj = [ 5, 6, -3, [ 7, 8, -2, 1 ], { f : 10, g : -13 } ];
traverse(obj).forEach(function (x) {
if (x < 0) this.update(x + 128);
});
console.dir(obj);
Output:
[ 5, 6, 125, [ 7, 8, 126, 1 ], { f: 10, g: 115 } ]
leaves.js
var traverse = require('traverse');
var obj = {
a : [1,2,3],
b : 4,
c : [5,6],
d : { e : [7,8], f : 9 },
};
var leaves = traverse(obj).reduce(function (acc, x) {
if (this.isLeaf) acc.push(x);
return acc;
}, []);
console.dir(leaves);
Output:
[ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 ]
scrub.js:
var traverse = require('traverse');
var obj = { a : 1, b : 2, c : [ 3, 4 ] };
obj.c.push(obj);
var scrubbed = traverse(obj).map(function (x) {
if (this.circular) this.remove()
});
console.dir(scrubbed);
output:
{ a: 1, b: 2, c: [ 3, 4 ] }
Each method that takes an
fn uses the context documented below in the context
section.
Execute
fn for each node in the object and return a new object with the
results of the walk. To update nodes in the result use
this.update(value).
Execute
fn for each node in the object but unlike
.map(), when
this.update() is called it updates the object in-place.
For each node in the object, perform a
left-fold
with the return value of
fn(acc, node).
If
acc isn't specified,
acc is set to the root object for the first step
and the root element is skipped.
Return an
Array of every possible non-cyclic path in the object.
Paths are
Arrays of string keys.
Return an
Array of every node in the object.
Create a deep clone of the object.
Get the element at the array
path.
Set the element at the array
path to
value.
Return whether the element at the array
path exists.
Each method that takes a callback has a context (its
this object) with these
attributes:
The present node on the recursive walk
An array of string keys from the root to the present node
The context of the node's parent.
This is
undefined for the root node.
The name of the key of the present node in its parent.
This is
undefined for the root node.
Whether the present node is the root node
Whether or not the present node is a leaf node (has no children)
Depth of the node within the traversal
If the node equals one of its parents, the
circular attribute is set to the
context of that parent and the traversal progresses no deeper.
Set a new value for the present node.
All the elements in
value will be recursively traversed unless
stopHere is
true.
Remove the current element from the output. If the node is in an Array it will be spliced off. Otherwise it will be deleted from its parent.
Delete the current element from its parent in the output. Calls
delete even on
Arrays.
Call this function before any of the children are traversed.
You can assign into
this.keys here to traverse in a custom order.
Call this function after any of the children are traversed.
Call this function before each of the children are traversed.
Call this function after each of the children are traversed.
Using npm do:
$ npm install traverse
Using expresso do:
$ expresso
100% wahoo, your stuff is not broken!
Use browserify to run traverse in the browser.
traverse has been tested and works with: