A high-level way to execute AppleScript code through Node.js, and retrieve the result as a native JavaScript object. Underneath the hood, this module is just a simple wrapper around the macOS osascript command.

AppleScripts are the only way to communicate and interact with certain external macOS processes, for example iTunes.

Easy Install

$ npm install applescript

Requirements

Mac (or Hackintosh) running macOS (tested with High Sierra)

Node.js (v0.2.0 or newer)

Usage

The node-applescript module provides execString and execFile functions to easily execute AppleScript commands and buffer the output into a calback.

const applescript = require ( 'applescript' ); const script = 'tell application "iTunes" to get name of selection' ; applescript.execString(script, (err, rtn) => { if (err) { } if ( Array .isArray(rtn)) { for ( const songName of rtn) { console .log(songName); } } });

execFile works the exact same way, except you pass the path of the AppleScript ( *.applescript ) file as the first argument instead of the command itself, and you may pass an optional Array of String arguments to send to the applescript file.

