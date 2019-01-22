A high-level way to execute AppleScript code through Node.js, and retrieve
the result as a native JavaScript object. Underneath the hood, this
module is just a simple wrapper around the macOS
osascript command.
AppleScripts are the only way to communicate and interact with certain external macOS processes, for example iTunes.
$ npm install applescript
The
node-applescript module provides
execString and
execFile functions
to easily execute AppleScript commands and buffer the output into a calback.
const applescript = require('applescript');
// Very basic AppleScript command. Returns the song name of each
// currently selected track in iTunes as an 'Array' of 'String's.
const script = 'tell application "iTunes" to get name of selection';
applescript.execString(script, (err, rtn) => {
if (err) {
// Something went wrong!
}
if (Array.isArray(rtn)) {
for (const songName of rtn) {
console.log(songName);
}
}
});
execFile works the exact same way, except you pass the path of the AppleScript
(
*.applescript) file as the first argument instead of the command itself, and you
may pass an optional Array of String arguments to send to the applescript file.
The
node-applescript module is licensed under the MIT license, of course!