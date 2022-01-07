CLI toolbox for common scripts for my projects
I do a bunch of open source and want to make it easier to maintain so many projects.
This is a CLI that abstracts away all configuration for my open source projects for linting, testing, building, and more.
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev kcd-scripts
This is a CLI and exposes a bin called
kcd-scripts. I don't really plan on
documenting or testing it super duper well because it's really specific to my
needs. You'll find all available scripts in
src/scripts.
This project actually dogfoods itself. If you look in the
package.json, you'll
find scripts with
node src {scriptName}. This serves as an example of some of
the things you can do with
kcd-scripts.
Unlike
react-scripts,
kcd-scripts allows you to specify your own
configuration for things and have that plug directly into the way things work
with
kcd-scripts. There are various ways that it works, but basically if you
want to have your own config for something, just add the configuration and
kcd-scripts will use that instead of it's own internal config. In addition,
kcd-scripts exposes its configuration so you can use it and override only the
parts of the config you need to.
This can be a very helpful way to make editor integration work for tools like ESLint which require project-based ESLint configuration to be present to work.
So, if we were to do this for ESLint, you could create an
.eslintrc with the
contents of:
{"extends": "./node_modules/kcd-scripts/eslint.js"}
Note: for now, you'll have to include an
.eslintignorein your project until this eslint issue is resolved.
Or, for
babel, a
.babelrc with:
{"presets": ["kcd-scripts/babel"]}
Or, for
jest:
const {jest: jestConfig} = require('kcd-scripts/config')
module.exports = Object.assign(jestConfig, {
// your overrides here
// for test written in Typescript, add:
transform: {
'\\.(ts|tsx)$': '<rootDir>/node_modules/ts-jest/preprocessor.js',
},
})
Note:
kcd-scriptsintentionally does not merge things for you when you start configuring things to make it less magical and more straightforward. Extending can take place on your terms. I think this is actually a great way to do this.
If the
tsconfig.json-file is present in the project root directory and
typescript is a dependency the
@babel/preset-typescript will automatically
get loaded when you use the default babel config that comes with
kcd-scripts.
If you customized your
.babelrc-file you might need to manually add
@babel/preset-typescript to the
presets-section.
kcd-scripts will automatically load any
.ts and
.tsx files, including the
default entry point, so you don't have to worry about any rollup configuration.
If you have a
typecheck script (normally set to
kcd-scripts typecheck) that
will be run as part of the
validate script (which is run as part of the
pre-commit script as well).
TypeScript definition files will also automatically be generated during the
build script.
This is inspired by
react-scripts.
If you are aware of any please make a pull request and add it here! Again, this is a very specific-to-me solution.
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
|
Suhas Karanth
💻 🐛 ⚠️
|
Matt Parrish
💻 ⚠️
|
Mateus
💻 ⚠️
|
Macklin Underdown
💻 ⚠️
|
stereobooster
💻 ⚠️
|
Dony Sukardi
🐛 💻
|
Alexander Nanberg
💻
|
Alex Liang
💻
|
Jeff Detmer
💻
|
Alex Zherdev
💻
|
Adam Harrington
💻 ⚠️
|
Adrià Fontcuberta
💻
|
Eric Berry
🔍
|
Jared Schaab
💻 ⚠️
|
Bitcollage
💻
|
Michaël De Boey
💻 👀
|
Weyert de Boer
💻
|
Jakub Jastrzębski
💻
|
Lukas
💻 📖
|
Rahim Alwer
💻
|
Vincent Ricard
💻
|
Tim Deschryver
💻
|
Eddy Wilson
👀
|
Ricardo Busquet
👀
|
Peter Hozák
👀
|
Marco Moretti
💻
|
Rafael Pedicini
📖
|
Michael Peyper
💻
|
HOU Ce
💻
|
Ari Perkkiö
💻 ⚠️
|
Sebastian Silbermann
💻
|
Nicolas Stepien
💻
|
Varun
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT