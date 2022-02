jQuery Countdown

This plugin sets a div or span to show a countdown to a given time.

Standard or compact formats, or create your own layout.

Decide which periods to show.

Count up from a date/time instead.

Cater for timezone differences and synchronise with server time.

Over 50 localisations.

Have a look at the plugin Web site, http://keith-wood.name/countdown.html, for demonstrations of its abilities.

For documentation on the functionality see http://keith-wood.name/countdownRef.html.