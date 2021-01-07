openbase logo
kbpgp

by keybase
2.1.15 (see all)

OpenPGP (RFC4880) Implementation in IcedCoffeeScript

Categories

Readme

kbpgp - Keybase's PGP for JavaScript

Build Status

Tutorial

We have a bunch of examples here:

Security bugs

If you are aware of a security bug (or have a proposal/implemention of a "zero day" attack), notifying us privately is in the interest of all users. We can then discuss it post-mortem. To reach us privately, please get our public keys here:

You can import our keys to GPG - and verify our Keybase.io admin status - with keybase track max and keybase track chris.

Other bugs, issues, comments, questions, and suggestions

If the bug is kbpgp related, and has nothing to do with Keybase, you can post the issue here. If it has anything to do with Keybase -- the command line client, website, etc. -- please post it in our general keybase issues repo:

We appreciate comments, questions, feature requests, etc.

Thanks!

