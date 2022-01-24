English | 中文
Based on vue2.x flexible table components.
Base components
Table component
If there is no feature you want, Please Tell Us
npm install vue-easytable
or
yarn add vue-easytable
Write the following in mian.js：
import Vue from "vue";
import "vue-easytable/libs/theme-default/index.css";
import VueEasytable from "vue-easytable";
Vue.use(VueEasytable);
new Vue({
el: "#app",
render: (h) => h(App),
});
Example:
<template>
<ve-table :columns="columns" :table-data="tableData" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
columns: [
{ field: "name", key: "a", title: "Name", align: "center" },
{ field: "date", key: "b", title: "Date", align: "left" },
{ field: "hobby", key: "c", title: "Hobby", align: "right" },
{ field: "address", key: "d", title: "Address" },
],
tableData: [
{
name: "John",
date: "1900-05-20",
hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Shanghai",
},
{
name: "Dickerson",
date: "1910-06-20",
hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Beijing",
},
{
name: "Larsen",
date: "2000-07-20",
hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Chongqing",
},
{
name: "Geneva",
date: "2010-08-20",
hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Xiamen",
},
{
name: "Jami",
date: "2020-09-20",
hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Shenzhen",
},
],
};
},
};
</script>
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
