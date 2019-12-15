A small Node.js library to work with Riot's League of Legend's API.
const _kayn = require('kayn')
const Kayn = _kayn.Kayn
const REGIONS = _kayn.REGIONS
const kayn = Kayn(/* process.env.RIOT_LOL_API_KEY */)(/* optional config */)
kayn.Summoner.by
.name('Contractz')
.region(REGIONS.NORTH_AMERICA) // same as 'na'
.callback(function(unhandledError, summoner) {
kayn.Matchlist.by
.accountID(summoner.accountId)
/* Note that region falls back to default if unused. */
.query({
season: 11,
queue: [420, 440],
})
.then(function(matchlist) {
console.log('actual matches:', matchlist.matches)
console.log('total number of games:', matchlist.totalGames)
})
.catch(console.error)
})
import { Kayn, REGIONS } from 'kayn'
const kayn = Kayn(/* process.env.RIOT_LOL_API_KEY */)(/* optional config */)
const main = async () => {
const { accountId } = await kayn.Summoner.by.name('Contractz')
// ^ default region is used, which is `na` unless specified in config
const { matches, totalGames } = await kayn.Matchlist.by
.accountID(accountId)
.query({ season: 11, champion: 67 })
.region(REGIONS.NORTH_AMERICA)
console.log('actual matches:', matches)
console.log(`total number of games: ${totalGames}`)
}
main()
const getChampionIdFromMatch = (match, accountId) => {
for (let i in match.participantIdentities) {
if (
match.participantIdentities[i].player.currentAccountId ===
accountId
) {
return match.participants[parseInt(i)].championId
}
}
}
const main = async kayn => {
const { accountId } = await kayn.SummonerV4.by.name('Contractz')
const rankGameIds = (await kayn.MatchlistV4.by
.accountID(accountId)
.query({ queue: 420 })).matches.map(el => el.gameId)
const championIds = await Promise.all(
rankGameIds.map(async gameId => {
const matchDetail = await kayn.MatchV4.get(gameId).region('na')
return getChampionIdFromMatch(matchDetail, accountId)
}),
)
console.log(championIds.slice(0, 5), championIds.length)
}
const main = async (kayn) => {
const match = await kayn.Match.get(2877485196)
const bans = match.teams.map(m => m.bans).reduce((t, c) => t.concat(c), [])
const ids = bans.map(b => b.championId)
const ddragonChampions = await kayn.DDragon.Champion.listDataByIdWithParentAsId()
const champions = ids.map(id => ddragonChampions.data[id])
console.log(champions)
}
... More Examples
Handled by Colorfulstan's wonderful riot-ratelimiter.
See RATELIMITING.md.
Currently supports a basic JS cache (for simple scripts), node-lru-cache, and Redis.
Works immediately upon installation.
As of v0.8.0, full DTO's are provided thanks to MingweiSamuel's auto-updated Swagger JSON.
Check out ENDPOINTS.md to see kayn's methods, as well as the endpoints covered.
The auto-generated ESDoc documentation can be found here.
The minimum required Node.js version is v7.6.0 for native async/await support (there's only a mere line in the codebase, though).
npm i --save kayn
yarn add kayn
const { Kayn, REGIONS } = require('kayn')
const kayn = Kayn('RGAPI-my-api-key')(/*{
region: REGIONS.NORTH_AMERICA,
apiURLPrefix: 'https://%s.api.riotgames.com',
locale: 'en_US',
debugOptions: {
isEnabled: true,
showKey: false,
},
requestOptions: {
shouldRetry: true,
numberOfRetriesBeforeAbort: 3,
delayBeforeRetry: 1000,
burst: false,
shouldExitOn403: false,
},
cacheOptions: {
cache: null,
timeToLives: {
useDefault: false,
byGroup: {},
byMethod: {},
},
},
}*/)
Note: Any config passed in is deeply merged with the default config.
const kayn = Kayn(/* process.env.RIOT_LOL_API_KEY */)(myConfig)
Although it is possible to manually pass in the API key, it is preferable to store the key in a secret file (which should not be committed).
This allows
kayn to be constructed like in the above code.
# filename: .env
RIOT_LOL_API_KEY=RGAPI-my-api-key
kayn.Summoner.by.name('Contractz').callback(function(err, summoner) {
// do something
})
kayn.Summoner.by.name('Contractz')
.then(summoner => doSomething(summoner))
.then(console.log)
.catch(error => console.error(error))
const main = async () => {
const ctz = await kayn.Summoner.by.name('Contractz')
}
This forces a request to target a specific region instead of the default region set in
kayn's config. If
.region() is not used,
kayn will use the default region to make requests.
kayn.Summoner.by.name('hide on bush')
.region(REGIONS.KOREA)
.callback(function(error, summoner) {
doSomething(summoner)
})
There is another utility method in case if you want to avoid handling exceptions caused by
.region(). This method simply catches
.region()'s exception, and so it will fall back to the default region as well.
kayn.Summoner.by.name('hide on bush')
.regionNoThrow(null) // No error thrown. Uses default region.
kayn.Summoner.by.name('hide on bush')
.regionNoThrow(3) // Same as above.
kayn.Summoner.by.name('hide on bush')
.regionNoThrow('kr524') // Same as above.
You can pass in strings, numbers, or arrays as values. Just pass in whatever Riot expects. :)
kayn.Matchlist.by.accountID(3440481)
.region(REGIONS.KOREA)
.query({
season: 9,
queue: [420, 440],
})
.callback(function(err, matchlist) {
console.log(matchlist.matches.length)
})
Errors as of v0.8.7 return the following error object:
{
statusCode: 42, // some random number
url: '', // the debug URL that is used in logging as well
error: {} // the rest of the error object
}
This forces a request to target a specific version and is no longer mandatory as of
v0.8.22.
kayn.DDragon.Champion.list()
.version('8.15.1') /* Explicit */
.callback(function(error, champions) {
console.log(champions)
})
// Let's say the config region is North America and that the latest version
// for the champion endpoint in NA is 8.24.1
kayn.DDragon.Champion.list() // Implicitly targets 8.24.1
.callback(function(error, champions) {
console.log(champions)
})
// Same thing as above, but gets the versions for a different region from the configuration.
kayn.DDragon.Champion.list().region('br')
.callback(function(error, champions) {
console.log(champions)
})
Whenever you make a request that does not have a version passed in,
kayn will automatically grab all the JSON versions associated with your default region or through the
region() method.
If you do not have caching enabled, note that each request with no version passed will always send an additional request for grabbing the version. Otherwise, it follows standard caching.
// Calls the Realm list endpoint to get the version for North America's champion data. It then gets the champions.
kaynWithNoCache.DDragon.Champion.list()
// Gets versions for 'kr' instead of default region.
kaynWithNoCache.DDragon.Champion.list().region('kr')
// Calls Kayn.Realm.list(), caches it, and then gets the version for North America's champion data. It then gets the champions.
kaynWithCache.DDragon.Champion.list()
// Retrieves the cached version (because we already called the realm endpoint under the hood) for North America's champion data and then gets the champions.
kaynWithCache.DDragon.Champion.list()
This is only for /cdn/data//.json-esque requests. It is a helper method that allows
kayn to not force the user to have to pass in a version.
kayn.DDragon.Champion.list()
.region('kr')
.locale('ko_KR')
This forces a request to target a specific locale instead of the default locale set in
kayn's config. If
.locale() is not used,
kayn will use the default locale to make requests.
kayn.DDragon.Champion.list()
.version('8.15.1')
.locale('sg_SG')
.callback(function(error, champions) {
console.log(champions)
})
kayn.DDragon.Champion.list()
.version('8.15.1')
/* Locale not specified. Uses default locale, which is 'en_US' in the config and is adjustable. */
.callback(function(error, champions) {
console.log(champions)
})
This example firstly hits the
Realm endpoint, which grabs a list of versions where each version corresponds with some type of DDragon endpoint (
Champion,
Item, etc). I then grab the version associated with the
Champion endpoint to get the latest static champion list for the NA region. Note that
kayn.DDragon.Realm.list uses the default region or takes in a region specified, which is why I am able to avoid passing in extra arguments.
const main = async () => {
const kayn = Kayn('RGAPI-my-api-key')({
region: REGIONS.NORTH_AMERICA,
locale: 'en_US',
debugOptions: {
isEnabled: true,
showKey: false,
},
requestOptions: {}, // Doesn't apply to DDragon requests
cacheOptions: {
cache: new LRUCache({ max: 5000 }),
timeToLives: {
useDefault: true, // Cache DDragon by default!
},
},
})
/*
kayn.DDragon.Realm.list('na') =>
{
"n": {
"item": "8.17.1",
"rune": "7.23.1",
"mastery": "7.23.1",
"summoner": "8.17.1",
"champion": "8.17.1",
"profileicon": "8.17.1",
"map": "8.17.1",
"language": "8.17.1",
"sticker": "8.17.1"
},
"v": "8.17.1",
"l": "en_US",
"cdn": "https://ddragon.leagueoflegends.com/cdn",
"dd": "8.17.1",
"lg": "8.17.1",
"css": "8.17.1",
"profileiconmax": 28,
"store": null
}
*/
// Same as `const championVersion = data.n.champion`.
const { n: { champion: championVersion } } = await kayn.DDragon.Realm.list(/* default region */)
const championList = await kayn.DDragon.Champion.list().version(championVersion)
console.log(championList)
}
As of v0.8.19, the following DDragon.Champion functions have been added:
DDragon.Champion.getDataById(championName: string)
DDragon.Champion.getDataByIdWithParentAsId(championName: string)
DDragon.Champion.listDataById()
DDragon.Champion.listDataByIdWithParentAsId()
DDragon.Champion.listFullDataById()
DDragon.Champion.listFullDataByIdWithParentAsId()
Given:
{
...
"data": {
...
"Aatrox": {
...
"id": "Aatrox",
"key": "266"
}
}
}
someFunctionDataById changes the shape to:
{
...
"data": {
...
"Aatrox": {
...
"id": "266",
"key": "Aatrox"
}
}
}
while
someFunctionDataByIdWithParentAsId changes the shape to:
{
...
"data": {
...
"266": {
...
"id": "266",
"key": "Aatrox"
}
}
}
These functions also cache their own data, separate from the functions that make the actual HTTP requests. They also have their own method names, and are cached under the 'DDRAGON' namespace.
Default: 'na'
Default: 'en_US'
Default: '
https://%s.api.riotgames.com'
Default: 3 attempts.
Default: 1000 ms (1 second).
This option will be scrapped in the future in favor for more flexibility (linear, exponential, random, etc).
Default: false.
Disabled by default in favor of
spread.
true =>
riotratelimiter will use its burst strategy.
false =>
riotratelimiter will use its spread strategy.
Default: false.
This option will force the process to quit if your API key is blacklisted or invalid.
To cache, firstly create some cache that implements the
get and
set functions that
kayn interfaces with, and then pass that cache instance to
cacheOptions.cache.
ttls are method ttls. This part is pretty inconvenient right now. Suggestions are welcome.
Current caches:
For the last two caches, the options that they take are the same options that their respective docs list out. In other words, I basically export wrappers that takes in the options and just passes it to the actual cache client.
import { Kayn, REGIONS, METHOD_NAMES, BasicJSCache, LRUCache, RedisCache } from 'kayn'
const redisCache = new RedisCache({
host: 'localhost',
port: 5000,
keyPrefix: 'kayn',
password: 'hello-world',
// etc...
})
const lruCache = new LRUCache({
max: 500,
dispose: (key, value) => {},
length: (value, key) => 1,
// maxAge intentionally is disabled
})
const basicCache = new BasicJSCache()
const myCache = redisCache // or basicCache/lruCache
const kayn = Kayn(/* optional key */)({
region: 'na',
locale: 'en_US',
debugOptions: {
isEnabled: true,
showKey: false,
},
requestOptions: {
shouldRetry: true,
numberOfRetriesBeforeAbort: 3,
delayBeforeRetry: 1000,
},
cacheOptions: {
cache: myCache,
timeToLives: {
useDefault: true,
byGroup: {
DDRAGON: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 30, // cache for a month
},
byMethod: {
[METHOD_NAMES.SUMMONER.GET_BY_SUMMONER_NAME]: 1000, // ms
},
},
},
})
kayn.Summoner.by
.name('Contractz')
.then(() => kayn.Summoner.by.name('Contractz'))
/*
200 @ https://na1.api.riotgames.com/lol/summoner/v3/summoners/by-name/Contractz
CACHE HIT @ https://na1.api.riotgames.com/lol/summoner/v3/summoners/by-name/Contractz
*/
Check out
Enums/default-ttls and
Enums/method-names to find the constants that you can use as keys within
byGroup and
byMethod.
Here is the order in which ttl's resolve (highest-priority first):
Note that if you're using the
ttls prop before v0.8.9, you're perfectly fine.
ttls is the source of truth, and has the highest priotity over the above 3 ways.
byMethod takes pairs of
Enums/method-names, which are just unique (string-type) identifiers and the ttl value you desire.
cacheOptions: {
timeToLives: {
byMethod: {
[METHOD_NAMES.SUMMONER.GET_BY_SUMMONER_NAME]: 1000,
}
}
}
// Same as passing this:
// 'SUMMONER.GET_BY_SUMMONER_NAME': 1000,
// Constants just help for auto-complete.
byGroup takes pairs as well. The key difference is that it follows how Riot groups their API methods on their developer interface. You can check
Enums/method-names once again to see how methods are grouped toegher.
byGroup has lower priority than
byMethod. This as you'll see is flexible.
cacheOptions: {
timeToLives: {
byGroup: {
MATCH: 60 * 60 * 24 * 30, // 30 days
}
byMethod: {
[METHOD_NAMES.MATCH.GET_MATCHLIST]: 1000,
}
}
}
// Enums/method-names
/*
const MATCH = {
GET_MATCH: 'MATCH.GET_MATCH',
GET_MATCHLIST: 'MATCH.GET_MATCHLIST',
GET_RECENT_MATCHLIST: 'MATCH.GET_RECENT_MATCHLIST',
GET_MATCH_TIMELINE: 'MATCH.GET_MATCH_TIMELINE',
GET_MATCH_IDS_BY_TOURNAMENT_CODE: 'MATCH.GET_MATCH_IDS_BY_TOURNAMENT_CODE',
GET_MATCH_BY_TOURNAMENT_CODE: 'MATCH.GET_MATCH_BY_TOURNAMENT_CODE',
}
*/
What this does is set the cache ttl of every single one of the above match method to 30 days. However, since
byMethod has higher priority, we are then able to overwrite the
Matchlist.by.accountID ttl, making it only be cached for a second instead.
This is good because the other match methods rarely change, while matchlists can change every 20 minutes.
Simply set
useDefault in
timeToLives to true. This option basically sets ttls I thought made some sense.
useDefault has the lowest priority, which means you can set it to
true, and then overwrite it on a case-by-case basis using
byGroup and
byMethod.
// BasicJSCache O(1)
// synchronous
kayn.flushCache()
// this has been turned into a promise so that it can be chained.
// still can just be called normally though.
// the `data` parameter returns "OK" just like in the RedisCache.
async1
.then(() => kayn.flushCache())
.then(console.log) // prints OK always. there's no way to get an error.
.catch(console.err)
// RedisCache O(N)
// asynchronous
kayn.flushCache(function (err, ok) {
console.log(ok === "OK")
})
const flush = async () => {
try {
await kayn.flushCache() // returns "OK", but not really necessary to store.
} catch (exception) {
console.log(exception)
}
}
async1
.then(() => async2())
.then(() => kayn.flushCache())
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.log)
When logging, URLs printed out on the screen will also have the API key query string attached to it, allowing the user to conveniently inspect the response if necessary.
kayn now uses debug for all logging purposes.
Here are the current namespaces:
kayn
To enable debugging, firstly make sure
config.debugOptions.isEnabled is
true. Then, run your program with the desired DEBUG environment variables.
For example, if you wish to only see the request errors (404, 420, 503, 500, etc), run:
DEBUG=kayn:request:incoming:error <command>
# DEBUG=kayn:*:error works too.
...where command runs the script/server/whatever (
npm run start,
yarn start,
node index.js).
To enable all loggers, simply run:
DEBUG=kayn:* <command>
If you're interested in what I have built using this library, here's a small web application I made, along with the original reddit post.
One Tricks:
Here are the requests stats for anyone interested.
Note that my requests stats are inflated since I'm not really caching at the moment (lol).
Feel free to make an issue (bug, typos, questions, suggestions, whatever) or pull request to fix an issue. Just remember to run
prettier (via
yarn lint).
Package commands:
yarn lint
for
prettier (will add
eslint to
prettier soon)
yarn example
to run the various files in
./examples
yarn build
to build.
yarn example runs this command
yarn test
Here's my general workflow when it comes to
kayn.
Note: You don't have to worry about editor configuration as long as you follow the steps.
describe.only on your test(s)
yarn test to make sure test is failing
yarn test on completion
example.js using your own API key
yarn example and verify behavior manually
describe.only from your tests and run the entire test suite
yarn lint
As long this library is pre-1.0.0, breaking changes may be made, but will be documented and will generally not be drastic. Upon 1.0.0, SemVer will be followed strictly.
kayn isn't endorsed by Riot Games and doesn't reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends © Riot Games, Inc.
You are most likely using the default
spread rate limiting strategy, which spreads out your requests over rate limit periods.
Set
requestOptions.burst to
true to burst your requests instead.
If you're getting 429's, you're most likely processing huge amounts of requests that probably needs to be broken into smaller pieces (while also setting
requestOptions.burst to
false), needs effective caching, and/or requires a more powerful, but smaller library like riot-lol-api, which also happens to be made by a Riot employee IIRC. TeemoJS would probably work well too!
Occasionally, if
requestOptions.burst = true, the rate limiter may get out of sync if you're running thousands of concurrent requests (like onetricks.net when building stats), which can cause 429's that will propagate until you're blacklisted.
It is thus ideal to use the
spread strategy when working on apps that process a ton of requests because there is a much lower risk of getting a 429. However, for small or dev scripts, bursting your requests is a lot better.