openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

kava

by bevry
5.15.0 (see all)

Kava has been powering accurate test suites in node.js and the browser since 2012.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Runner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

kava

Status of the GitHub Workflow: bevry NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status
GitHub Sponsors donate button Patreon donate button Flattr donate button Liberapay donate button Buy Me A Coffee donate button Open Collective donate button crypto donate button PayPal donate button Wishlist browse button

Kava has been powering accurate test suites for Node.js and Web Browsers since 2012.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Guides & Documentation.

Install

npm

  • Install: npm install --save kava
  • Import: import * as pkg from ('kava')
  • Require: const pkg = require('kava')

jspm

<script type="module">
    import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/kava@5.16.0'
</script>

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

  • kava aliases kava/source/index.js
  • kava/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
  • kava/edition-browsers/index.js is ESNext compiled for web browsers with Require for modules

TypeScript

This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to 5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your tsconfig.json file like so:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "maxNodeModuleJsDepth": 5
  }
}

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

GitHub Sponsors donate button Patreon donate button Flattr donate button Liberapay donate button Buy Me A Coffee donate button Open Collective donate button crypto donate button PayPal donate button Wishlist browse button

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tj
ts-jestA Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
mocha☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
avaNode.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
uvu
uvuuvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
617K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
karma-chrome-launcherA Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pl
puppeteer-loadtestload test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial