Kava has been powering accurate test suites for Node.js and Web Browsers since 2012.
npm install --save kava
import * as pkg from ('kava')
const pkg = require('kava')
<script type="module">
import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/kava@5.16.0'
</script>
This package is published with the following editions:
kava aliases
kava/source/index.js
kava/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
kava/edition-browsers/index.js is ESNext compiled for web browsers with Require for modules
This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your
maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to
5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your
tsconfig.json file like so:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"maxNodeModuleJsDepth": 5
}
}
