kava





Kava has been powering accurate test suites for Node.js and Web Browsers since 2012.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

Guides & Documentation.

Install

Install: npm install --save kava

Import: import * as pkg from ('kava')

Require: const pkg = require('kava')

< script type = "module" > import * as pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/kava@5.16.0' </ script >

This package is published with the following editions:

kava aliases kava/source/index.js

aliases kava/source/index.js is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

is ESNext source code for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules kava/edition-browsers/index.js is ESNext compiled for web browsers with Require for modules

This project provides its type information via inline JSDoc Comments. To make use of this in TypeScript, set your maxNodeModuleJsDepth compiler option to 5 or thereabouts. You can accomlish this via your tsconfig.json file like so:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "maxNodeModuleJsDepth" : 5 } }

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

Copyright © 2012+ Bevry Pty Ltd

and licensed under: