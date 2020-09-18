Katavorio is a lightweight drag/drop handler, supporting containment, multiple element drag, custom css classes, drop filters, drag filters, drag clones, drag handles, constraining movement to a grid, and zooming.
Katavorio does not work "out of the box" - it was developed as part of jsPlumb 1.6.0, to support a "no dependency" version (all previous versions of jsPlumb required either jQuery, MooTools or YUI, to provide a bunch of functionality such as CSS manipulation, getting/setting element positions, supporting drag/drop etc). So, rather than re-write simple methods such as addClass, removeClass, getPosition etc, Katavorio expects those methods to be provided in the constructor's options object.
All is not lost, though, as this project also contains DefaultKatavorioHelper - the set of missing methods.
npm install katavorio
NOTE: Katavorio does not follow strict semantic versioning. It is not at all recommended that you use wildcards when specifying a dependency on Katavorio.
If you have jsPlumb in your page then you already have Katavorio - it is bundled into jsPlumb. Otherwise you'll need to import two scripts:
node_modules/katavorio/src/default-katavorio-helper.js
node_modules/katavorio/src/katavorio.js
For more information, take a look in the wiki.
17 Sep 2020
elementRemoved to check if an element is in fact draggable/droppable before running the code to de-register it.
ghostProxyParent when using a ghost proxy to drag.
addSelector method. You can make some element draggable and then
attach more listeners to that object, rather than having to create a whole new draggable:
let d = katavorioInstance.draggable(someElement, {
selector:".childSelector",
start:function(p) { ... },
etc
});
d.addSelector({
selector:".someOtherChildSelector",
start:function(p) { ... },
etc
});
selector in the params), we use the class
katavorio-delegated-draggable now, instead of
where we previously used the default draggable class of
katavorio-draggable. This can also be overridden in the constructor by setting the
value of
delegatedDraggable.