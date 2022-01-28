The best way to quickly integrate Bootstrap 5 Bootstrap 4 or Bootstrap 3 Components with Angular







Table of contents

Getting Started

ngx-bootstrap provides Bootstrap components powered by Angular, so you don't need to include original JS components.

Check our Getting started guide if it's your first project with Angular Bootstrap.

Usage & Demo

Bootstrap components for Angular applications, dozens of demos and API documentation could be found here: https://valor-software.com/ngx-bootstrap/.

Supporting NGX-Bootstrap

ngx-bootstrap is an Open Source (MIT Licensed) project, it's an independent project with ongoing development made possible thanks to the support of our awesome backers. If you also would like to show support or simply give back to Open Source community, please consider becoming a backer sponsor of ngx-bootstrap on OpenCollective.

All donated funds are managed transparently on OpenCollective and will be used solely for compensating work and expenses for contributors. Valor Software employees and contractors are not eligible to use these funds.

What's there for you? Proper recognition and exposure of your name/logo/website on our page. Our main sponsors will be presented under this section! Be the first!

Installation

Angular CLI way

Use the Angular CLI ng add command for updating your Angular project.

ng add ngx-bootstrap

Manual way

Install ngx-bootstrap from npm :

npm install ngx-bootstrap --save

Add wanted package to NgModule imports:

import { TooltipModule } from 'ngx-bootstrap/tooltip' ; ... imports: [TooltipModule.forRoot(),...] ... })

Add component to your page:

< button type = "button" class = "btn btn-primary" tooltip = "Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus." > Simple demo </ button >

You will need to add bootstrap css:

Bootstrap 5

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.1.0/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" integrity = "sha384-KyZXEAg3QhqLMpG8r+8fhAXLRk2vvoC2f3B09zVXn8CA5QIVfZOJ3BCsw2P0p/We" crossorigin = "anonymous" >

Bootstrap 4

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" crossorigin = "anonymous" integrity = "sha384-TX8t27EcRE3e/ihU7zmQxVncDAy5uIKz4rEkgIXeMed4M0jlfIDPvg6uqKI2xXr2" >

Bootstrap 3

< link href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

Setting up the bootstrap version manually

As you may know ngx-bootstrap support several bootstrap.css versions at the same time and has automatic tool to guess current used version of library, but if this guess fails you can specify version of bootstrap.css manually.

Sometimes, your project might contain some library that could interfere with the bootstrap framework, or you might have a customized version of bootstrap. The consequence is that the process of determining bootstrap version might be failed, which can break the UI. In that case, we can still set the bootstrap version manually in the bootstrapping component (i.e. AppComponent ):

import { setTheme } from 'ngx-bootstrap/utils' ; ({...}) export class AppComponent { constructor ( ) { setTheme( 'bs3' ); ... } }

How to build lib for development

First time:

git clone https://github.com/valor-software/ngx-bootstrap.git cd ngx-bootstrap npm ci npm run build npm start

Compatibility

The only two dependencies are Angular and Bootstrap CSS. Here is the versions compatibility list:

ngx-bootstrap Angular Bootstrap CSS 8.0.0 12.x.x - 13.x.x 5.x.x or 4.x.x or 3.x.x 7.1.0 11.x.x - 12.x.x 5.x.x or 4.x.x or 3.x.x 7.0.0 11.x.x - 12.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x 6.0.0 9.x.x - 10.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x 5.6.x 7.x.x - 9.1.0 3.x.x or 4.x.x 5.0.0 - 5.6.0 7.x.x - 8.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x 4.x.x 6.x.x - 7.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x 3.x.x 6.x.x - 7.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x 2.x.x 2.x.x - 4.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x 1.x.x 2.x.x 3.x.x or 4.x.x

Troubleshooting

So if you are in trouble, here's where you can look for help.

The best place to ask questions is on StackOverflow (under the ngx-bootstrap tag) You can also join our Slack channel and link your stackoverflow question there. But try to avoid asking generic help questions directly on Slack since they can easily get lost in the chat. You can also search among the existing GitHub issues.

If, and only if, none of the above helped, please open a new issue.

Contribution

All contributions very welcome! And remember, contribution is not only PRs and code, but any help with docs or helping other developers to solve issues are very appreciated! Thanks in advance!

Please read our contribution guidelines.

Credits

Crossbrowser testing sponsored by Saucelabs

End-to-end testing sponsored by Cypress

License

MIT