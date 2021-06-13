kashe 🔥

It's like cache, but with forget-me-bomb... remember it? No?

A WeakMap based memoization library for a better and safer caching

Memoization

Memoization is cool technique. But is it reliable and safe?

What is the difference between lodash.memoize , memoize-one , and React.useMemo ?

lodash.memoize is a cool thing. But by default it has endless cache size.

memoize-one only remembers the latest arguments and result. No need to worry about cache busting mechanisms such as maxAge, maxSize, exclusions and so on which can be prone to memory leaks .

mechanisms such as maxAge, maxSize, exclusions and so on which can be prone to . react.useMemo is the greatest of all. Still memoize only one call, but doing it on per-component level. The downside of useMemo is React. You cannot use it outside of Functional Component.

What about reselect , a tool powering up all the redux ecosystem? Still - single cache item.

Is it server-side friendly? Nope, server handles many requests from many clients, and memoized value is constantly got wiped.

Oh no! Cross request memoization could be a killer! What if memoized value not got rejected?? Is it test friendly? Nope, tests should always work the same, while memoization will make it... less predictable.

So - it's time to fix all the problems above. Wanna know more - read the article

In short - to better REMEMBER something, you have to better FORGET it

API

kashe/weakKashe - memoization

box - prefixed memoization

inbox - nested prefixed memoization

fork - nested memoization

TLDR: kashe uses passed arguments as a key to an internal WeakMap to store a result. It does not store anything anywhere - it's always weak. Once argument is gone - data is gone.

kashe

kashe(function: T):T - transparent weak memoization. Requires first argument to be an object or array or function. The first argument would be used to store a result.

import {kashe} from 'kashe' ; const selector = state => [state.a, state.b]; const memoizedSelector = kashe(selector); memoizedSelector(state) === memoizedSelector(state); const complexSelector = ( state, field ) => ({ field : state[field]}); const memoizedComplexSelector = kashe(complexSelector); memoizedComplexSelector(state, 'a' ) === memoizedComplexSelector(state, 'a' );

weakKashe

For the cases like selectors and mappers some times it's easier to use not strict cache.

const {weakKashe} from 'kashe' ; const weakMap = weakKashe( ( data, iterator, ...deps ) => data.map(iterator)); const derived = weakMap(data, line => ({...line, somethingElse}), localVariable1);

In this case:

cache would be stored in the data

arguments would be matched not by "strict" equality, but by the "toString" equality.

as a result, the second kashe argument, always the new function, would not destroy cache

boxed

boxed(function(...args)=>T):(_, ...args)=>T - "prefixes" a call to function with "weakmappable" argument. All arguments shall be equal to return a cached result. Use boxed to make any function kashe-memoizable, buy adding a leading argument.

import {boxed} from 'kashe' ; const addTwo = ( a,b ) => a+b; const bAddTwo = boxed(addTwo); const cacheKey = {}; bAddTwo(cacheKey, 1 , 2 ) === bAddTwo(cacheKey, 1 , 2 ) === 3 bAddTwo(otherCacheKey, 1 , 2 ) bAddTwo(cacheKey, 10 , 20 ) bAddTwo(cacheKey, 1 , 2 )

inboxed

inboxed(function(...args)=>T):(_, ...args)=>T - "nest" a call to a function with "weakmappable" argument. Use inboxed to make any function kashe-memoizable, buy adding a leading argument.

Diffence from boxed - inboxed "nests" all the cache below it. import {inboxed} from 'kashe' ;

const selector = (state) => ({state}) // could be "kashe"-memoized const memoizedSelector = kashe(selector);

const bSelector = boxed(memoizedSelector); const ibSelector = inboxed(memoizedSelector); const cacheKey = {}; // any object

ibSelector(cacheKey, state) === ibSelector(cacheKey, state) ibSelector(otherCacheKey, state) // a new call. Other key used for inbox, and other cache would be used for memoizedSelector

ibSelector(cacheKey, otherState) // a new call ibSelector(cacheKey, state) // cacheKey has cache for state

// but! bSelector(cacheKey, state) === bSelector(otherCacheKey, state)

// bSelector is not "sharing" it's own result (key is different), but underlaying // memoizedSelector shares, and state argument is the same.

#### The difference between inboxed and boxed - `boxed` could __increase__ probability to cache a value - `inboxed` could __decrease__ probability to cache a value `inboxed` is scoping all the _nested_ caches _behind_ a first argument. It if changes - cache changes. > Yet again - first argument is WHERE cache is stored. `boxed` is just storing result in a first argument. If cache is not found it is still possible to discover it in a nested cache. ```js const memoizedSelector = kashe(selector); const inboxedSelector = inboxed(memoizedSelector); const boxedSelector = boxed(memoizedSelector); inboxedSelector(state1, data) !== inboxedSelector(state2, data) boxedSelector(state1, data) === boxedSelector(state2, data)

inboxedSelector is more memory safe, but CPU intensive. It guratines all selectors would be clean for a session(first argument). boxedSelector is useful as long as everything here is still holds only ONE result. It may be wiped from nested selector, but still exists in a boxed

memoizedSelector(data1); boxedSelector(state, data1); boxedSelector(state, data2); memoizedSelector(data2); memoizedSelector(data1); boxedSelector(state, data2);

fork

fork(function: T):T - create a copy of a selector, with overiden internal cache. fork has the same effect inbox has, but not adding a leading argument. First argument still expected to be an object, array, or a function.

const selector = ( state ) => ({state}); const memoized = kashe(selector); memoized(state) === memoized(state); const forked = fork(memoized); memoized(state) !== memoized(state);

Size

1.01 kb

Per-instance one argument memoization

Let's imagine a simple HOC

const hoc = WrappedComponent => < SomeStuff > < WrappedComponent /> </ SomeStuff > ;

You want to call this function 10 times, and always get the same result

hoc(ComponentA); hoc(ComponentA); const memoizedHoc = memoizeOne(hoc); memoizedHoc(ComponentA); memoizedHoc(ComponentA); memoizedHoc(ComponentB); memoizedHoc(ComponentA); const kasheHoc = kashe(hoc); kasheHoc(ComponentA); kasheHoc(ComponentA); kasheHoc(ComponentB); kasheHoc(ComponentA);

But what about concurrent execution, where scope may matter, and where you dont want to leave any traces?

kasheHoc(ComponentA); kasheHoc(ComponentA); const boxedKasheHoc = inbox(kasheHoc); boxedKasheHoc(client1Key, ComponentA); boxedKasheHoc(client2Key, ComponentA); boxedKasheHoc(client2Key, ComponentB); boxedKasheHoc(client2Key, ComponentA);

Reselect API

A Reselect -compatible API

TLDR: it just replaces default memoization for reselect - createSelectorCreator(strongMemoize); . strongMemoize - is not public API yet.

Reselect is a great library, but it has one limitation - stores only one result. There are a few attempts to "fix" it

re-reselect, to let you store result in a "buckets". All that data would be kept in a memory.

memoize-state, to use only data pieces, which matters. Still no problem to miss a cache.

constructing selectors in mapStateToProps factory function, to create per-instance memoization. That requires a different code structure.

Magically - kashe is ideally compatible with reselect API

import {createSelector} from 'kashe/reselect' const getDataSlice = ( state, props ) => state[props.sliceId] const dataSelector = createSelector(getDataSlice, slice => ({slice})) const slice1Value = dataSelector(state, { sliceId : 1 }); const slice2Value = dataSelector(state, { sliceId : 2 }); const unknownValue = dataSelector(state, { sliceId : 1 });

Troubleshoting

solving Error: No weak-mappable object found to read a cache from.

If all selectors returned a non "weak-mappable" object (like array, object, function, symbol) - kashe would throw. This is intentional, as long as it stores cache inside such objects, and without them it could not work. However, if you think that it should work that way - just give it that "cache"

const cache = {}; const selector = createSelector( someSelector, () => cache, selectedData => { } );

kashe could not replace memoize-one as long as it requires at least one argument to be a object or array. But if at least one is in list - go for it.

You may use React.useRef/useState/Context to create and propagate a per-instance, or per-tree variable, you may use for kashe

const KasheContext = React.createContext(); const CacheKeyProvider = ( {children} ) => ( < KasheContext.Provider value = {useRef(null)} > {children} </ KasheContext.Provider > ); const memoizedFunction = kashe(aFunction); const OtherComponent = () => { const kasheKey = useContext(KasheContext); const localKasheKey = useRef(); const memoizedData1 = memoizedFunction(kasheKey, firstArgument, secondArgument); const memoizedData2 = memoizedFunction(localKasheKey, firstArgument, secondArgument); }

So - almost the same as React.useMemo , but you might use it in Class Components and mapStateToProps .

Usage in class components

See Don’t Stop the Data Flow in Rendering for details about memoization in react.

const generateTextColor = boxed(slowlyCalculateTextColor); class MyComponent extends React . Component { render () { const textColor = generateTextColor( this , this .props.color); return ( < button className = { ' Button- ' + color + ' Button-text- ' + textColor }> {children} </ button > ); } }

mapStateToProps

const mapStateToProps = () => { const selector1 = fork(selectors.selector1); return state => ({ value1 : selector1(state), value2 : selectors.selector2(box, state), value3 : memoizedFunction(selector1, state.data), }) };

See also

The nearest analog of kashe is weak-memoize, but it does accept only one argument.

Speed

// a simple one argument function memoize-one one argument x 58,277,071 ops/sec ±1.60% (87 runs sampled) kashe one argument x 19,724,367 ops/sec ±0.76% (91 runs sampled) // a simple two arguments function memoize-one two arguments x 42,526,871 ops/sec ±0.77% (90 runs sampled) kashe two arguments x 16,929,449 ops/sec ±0.84% (89 runs sampled) // using more than one object to call - memoize-one is failing, while kashe still works // PS: multiply results by 2 memoize-one two states x 308,917 ops/sec ±0.56% (92 runs sampled) kashe two states x 8,992,170 ops/sec ±0.96% (83 runs sampled)

When I first time I heard my nickname - kashey pronounces as cache - I decides to create a caching library one day. Here we go.

License

MIT