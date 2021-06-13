A WeakMap based memoization library for a better and safer caching
Memoization is cool technique. But is it reliable and safe?
What is the difference between
lodash.memoize,
memoize-one, and
React.useMemo?
useMemo is React. You cannot use it outside of Functional Component.
What about
reselect, a tool powering up all the
redux ecosystem? Still - single cache item.
So - it's time to fix all the problems above. Wanna know more - read the article
In short - to better REMEMBER something, you have to better FORGET it
TLDR:
kasheuses passed arguments as a key to an internal WeakMap to store a result. It does not store anything anywhere - it's always weak. Once argument is gone - data is gone.
kashe(function: T):T - transparent weak memoization. Requires first argument to be an object or array or function. The
first argument would be used to store a result.
import {kashe} from 'kashe';
const selector = state => [state.a, state.b];
const memoizedSelector = kashe(selector);
memoizedSelector(state) === memoizedSelector(state);
const complexSelector = (state, field) => ({ field: state[field]});
const memoizedComplexSelector = kashe(complexSelector);
memoizedComplexSelector(state, 'a') === memoizedComplexSelector(state, 'a');
For the cases like selectors and mappers some times it's easier to use not strict cache.
const {weakKashe} from 'kashe';
const weakMap = weakKashe((data, iterator, ...deps) => data.map(iterator));
const derived = weakMap(data, line => ({...line, somethingElse}), localVariable1);
In this case:
data
kashe argument, always the new function, would not destroy cache
boxed(function(...args)=>T):(_, ...args)=>T - "prefixes" a call to function with "weakmappable" argument. All arguments shall be equal to return a cached result.
Use
boxed to make any function kashe-memoizable, buy adding a leading argument.
import {boxed} from 'kashe';
const addTwo = (a,b) => a+b; // could not be "kashe" memoized
const bAddTwo = boxed(addTwo);
const cacheKey = {}; // any object
bAddTwo(cacheKey, 1, 2) === bAddTwo(cacheKey, 1, 2) === 3
bAddTwo(otherCacheKey, 1, 2) // -> a new call
bAddTwo(cacheKey, 10, 20) // -> a new call - arguments dont match
bAddTwo(cacheKey, 1, 2) // -> a new call - original result replaced by 10+20
inboxed(function(...args)=>T):(_, ...args)=>T - "nest" a call to a function with "weakmappable" argument.
Use
inboxed to make any function kashe-memoizable, buy adding a leading argument.
Diffence from
boxed -
inboxed "nests" all the cache below it.
import {inboxed} from 'kashe';
const selector = (state) => ({state}) // could be "kashe"-memoized const memoizedSelector = kashe(selector);
const bSelector = boxed(memoizedSelector); const ibSelector = inboxed(memoizedSelector); const cacheKey = {}; // any object
ibSelector(cacheKey, state) === ibSelector(cacheKey, state)
ibSelector(otherCacheKey, state) // a new call. Other key used for inbox, and other cache would be used for memoizedSelector
ibSelector(cacheKey, otherState) // a new call ibSelector(cacheKey, state) // cacheKey has cache for
state
// but! bSelector(cacheKey, state) === bSelector(otherCacheKey, state)
// bSelector is not "sharing" it's own result (key is different), but underlaying
//
memoizedSelector shares, and
state argument is the same.
#### The difference between inboxed and boxed
- `boxed` could __increase__ probability to cache a value
- `inboxed` could __decrease__ probability to cache a value
`inboxed` is scoping all the _nested_ caches _behind_ a first argument. It if changes - cache changes.
> Yet again - first argument is WHERE cache is stored.
`boxed` is just storing result in a first argument. If cache is not found it is still possible to discover
it in a nested cache.
```js
const memoizedSelector = kashe(selector);
const inboxedSelector = inboxed(memoizedSelector);
const boxedSelector = boxed(memoizedSelector);
// state1 !== state2. selectors would use different caches, memoizedSelector included
inboxedSelector(state1, data) !== inboxedSelector(state2, data)
// state1 !== state2. memoization would fail, but memoizedSelector would return the same values
boxedSelector(state1, data) === boxedSelector(state2, data)
inboxedSelector is more memory safe, but CPU intensive. It guratines all selectors would be clean for a session(first argument).
boxedSelector is useful as long as everything here is still holds only ONE result. It may be wiped from nested selector, but still exists in a boxed
memoizedSelector(data1);
boxedSelector(state, data1); // they are the same
boxedSelector(state, data2); // updating cache for both selectors
memoizedSelector(data2); // they are the same
memoizedSelector(data1); // cache is updated
boxedSelector(state, data2); // !!!! result is still stored in `state`
fork(function: T):T - create a copy of a selector, with overiden internal cache.
fork has the same effect
inbox has, but not adding a leading argument. First argument still expected to be an object, array, or a function.
const selector = (state) => ({state});
const memoized = kashe(selector);
memoized(state) === memoized(state);
const forked = fork(memoized);
memoized(state) !== memoized(state);
1.01 kb
Let's imagine a simple HOC
const hoc = WrappedComponent => <SomeStuff><WrappedComponent/></SomeStuff>;
You want to call this function 10 times, and always get the same result
hoc(ComponentA);
hoc(ComponentA); // !!! a new call === a new result, a new component, so remount! We dont need it.
const memoizedHoc = memoizeOne(hoc);
memoizedHoc(ComponentA);
memoizedHoc(ComponentA); // YES! It works as expected!
memoizedHoc(ComponentB); // BAM! Previous result got wiped
memoizedHoc(ComponentA); // A new result, and BAM! Previous result got wiped
const kasheHoc = kashe(hoc);
kasheHoc(ComponentA);
kasheHoc(ComponentA); // YES! It works as expected!
kasheHoc(ComponentB); // YES! It works as expected! Result is stored in a first argument.
kasheHoc(ComponentA); // YES! It works as expected! Result is still inside ComponentA
But what about concurrent execution, where scope may matter, and where you dont want to leave any traces?
// first client
kasheHoc(ComponentA);
// second client
kasheHoc(ComponentA); // We got cached result :(
// lets fix, and "prefix" selector
// using `box` for memoized `kasheHoc` would nullify the effect.
const boxedKasheHoc = inbox(kasheHoc);
// first client
boxedKasheHoc(client1Key, ComponentA);
// second client
boxedKasheHoc(client2Key, ComponentA); // another client key - another memoization!
boxedKasheHoc(client2Key, ComponentB); // another argument key - another memoization!
boxedKasheHoc(client2Key, ComponentA); // result is cached
A
Reselect-compatible API
TLDR: it just replaces default memoization for reselect -
createSelectorCreator(strongMemoize);.
strongMemoize- is not public API yet.
Reselect is a great library, but it has one limitation - stores only one result. There are a few attempts to "fix" it
Magically -
kashe is ideally compatible with
reselect API
import {createSelector} from 'kashe/reselect'
const getDataSlice = (state, props) => state[props.sliceId]
const dataSelector = createSelector(getDataSlice, slice => ({slice})) // lets make it harder
const slice1Value = dataSelector(state, { sliceId: 1 });
const slice2Value = dataSelector(state, { sliceId: 2 });
// the real `reselect` would replace stored value by a new one
const unknownValue = dataSelector(state, { sliceId: 1 });
// the real `reselect` would return a new object here
// `kashe/reselect` - would return `slice1Value`
Error: No weak-mappable object found to read a cache from.
If all selectors returned a non "weak-mappable" object (like array, object, function, symbol) - kashe would throw. This is intentional, as long as it stores cache inside such objects, and without them it could not work. However, if you think that it should work that way - just give it that "cache"
const cache = {};
const selector = createSelector(
someSelector,
() => cache, // <---- cache for a selector
selectedData => {/*...*/}
);
kashe could not replace
memoize-one as long as it requires at least one argument to be a object or array.
But if at least one is in list - go for it.
You may use React.useRef/useState/Context to create and propagate a per-instance, or per-tree variable, you may use
for
kashe
const KasheContext = React.createContext();
// create a "value provider". useRef would give you an object you may use
const CacheKeyProvider = ({children}) => (
<KasheContext.Provider value={useRef(null)}>{children}</KasheContext.Provider>
);
const memoizedFunction = kashe(aFunction);
const OtherComponent = () => {
const kasheKey = useContext(KasheContext);
const localKasheKey = useRef();
// use per-render key to store data
const memoizedData1 = memoizedFunction(kasheKey, firstArgument, secondArgument);
// use per-instance key to store data
const memoizedData2 = memoizedFunction(localKasheKey, firstArgument, secondArgument);
}
So - almost the same as
React.useMemo, but you might use it in Class Components and
mapStateToProps.
See Don’t Stop the Data Flow in Rendering for details about memoization in react.
// wrap slowlyCalculateTextColor with leading "state" argument
const generateTextColor = boxed(slowlyCalculateTextColor);
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
// ...
render () {
// use `this` as `state`
const textColor = generateTextColor(this, this.props.color);
return (
<button className={'Button-' + color + ' Button-text-' + textColor}>
{children}
</button>
);
}
}
const mapStateToProps = () => {
const selector1 = fork(selectors.selector1);
return state => ({
value1: selector1(state), // "per-instance" selector
value2: selectors.selector2(box, state), // normal selector
value3: memoizedFunction(selector1, state.data), // use "selector1" as a cache-key for another function
})
};
The nearest analog of
kashe is weak-memoize, but it does accept only one argument.
// a simple one argument function
memoize-one one argument x 58,277,071 ops/sec ±1.60% (87 runs sampled)
kashe one argument x 19,724,367 ops/sec ±0.76% (91 runs sampled)
// a simple two arguments function
memoize-one two arguments x 42,526,871 ops/sec ±0.77% (90 runs sampled)
kashe two arguments x 16,929,449 ops/sec ±0.84% (89 runs sampled)
// using more than one object to call - memoize-one is failing, while kashe still works
// PS: multiply results by 2
memoize-one two states x 308,917 ops/sec ±0.56% (92 runs sampled)
kashe two states x 8,992,170 ops/sec ±0.96% (83 runs sampled)
When I first time I heard my nickname -
kashey pronounces as
cache - I decides to create a caching library one day. Here we go.
MIT