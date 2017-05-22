openbase logo
kartograph-js

by kartograph
0.8.7 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED Open source JavaScript renderer for Kartograph SVG maps

8

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Map

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kartograph.js

Kartograph.js is a JavaScript library that renders SVG maps in web browsers. It is built on top of jQuery and RaphaelJS. Please have a look at the API docs for more details.

Initializing a new map

map = $K.map('#map', 600, 400);
map.loadMap('world.svg', function() {
    map.addLayer('countries', {
        styles: {
            fill: '#ee9900'
        },
        title: function(d) {
            return d.countryName;
        }
    });
});
```

Choropleth maps (aka coloring map polygons based on data):

```javascript
pop_density = { 'USA': 123455, 'CAN': 232323, ... };

colorscale = new chroma.ColorScale({
    colors: chroma.brewer.YlOrRd,
    limits: chroma.limits(chroma.analyze(pop_density), 'k-means', 9)
});

map.getLayer('countries').style('fill', function(data) {
    return colorscale.get(pop_density[data.iso]);
});
```

Adding symbols is easy, too:

```javascript
cities = [{ lat: 43, lon: -75, label: 'New York', population: 19465197 }];

map.addSymbols({
    data: cities,
    location: function(d) {
        return [d.lon, d.lat];
    },
    type: Kartograph.Bubble,
    radius: function(d) {
        return Math.sqrt(d.population) * 0.001;
    }
})
```

### Author

Kartograph was created by [Gregor Aisch](http://github.com/gka/). It is supported by [Piwik Web Analytics](http://piwik.org) and the [Open Knowledge Foundation](http://okfn.org).

### License

Kartograph.js is licensed under [LGPL](http://www.gnu.org/licenses/lgpl-3.0.txt)

