Zero-config browser tests powered by Karma & Puppeteer, with automatic Rollup & Webpack support.
Think of it like Jest for cross-browser testing - it even uses the same expect syntax.
Karma, Rollup/Webpack and Jasmine are all great. They're all also quite powerful and each highly configurable. When creating and maintaining small modules, duplication of these configurations and dependencies is cumbersome.
Karmatic is a zero-configuration wrapper around these tools with intelligent defaults, configuration auto-detection, and optimizations most configurations don't include.
Most importantly, Karmatic provides a (headless) browser test harness in a single dependency.
npm i -D karmatic
... then add a
test script to your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "karmatic"
}
}
... now you can run your tests using
npm t. Here's a minimal example repo.
If you have webpack set up in your project, it will be detected and your
webpack.config.js will be used. Otherwise, Rollup is used to bundle tests and any
rollup.config.js will be used if present.
By default, Karmatic will find tests in any files ending in
.test.js or
_test.js.
You can change this to any minimatch pattern (note the quotes to avoid shell expansion):
karmatic '**/*Spec.jsx?'
--chromeDataDir <filename>
Filename to be used to save Chrome preferences between test runs. Useful for debugging tests. It is recommended to also add this filename to
.gitignore.
Example:
karmatic --chromeDataDir .chrome
Usage
$ karmatic <command> [options]
Available Commands
run Run tests once and exit
watch Run tests on any change
debug Open a headful Puppeteer instance for debugging your tests
For more info, run any command with the `--help` flag
$ karmatic run --help
$ karmatic watch --help
Options
-v, --version Displays current version
--files Minimatch pattern for test files
--headless Run using Chrome Headless (default true)
--coverage Report code coverage of tests (default true)
-h, --help Displays this message
To disable any option that defaults to
true, pass
false to the option:
--headless false or
--coverage false.
NOTE: The
debug option overrides the default value of the
--headless and
--coverage option to be
false. This option will also open up the local Puppeteer installation of Chrome, not your globally installed one. If you'd like to debug your tests using your your own instance of Chrome (or any other browser), copy the URL from the puppeteer window into your favorite browser.
Q: Is there an FAQ?**
Yes.
Karmatic is pretty new! Here are some projects that have switched to it you may use as a reference: