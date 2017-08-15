This is a fork of karma-webpack which enables file source maps and hot testing

Installation

npm install --save-dev karma-webpack-with-fast-source-maps

Usage

files : [ 'test/test_index.js' ], preprocessors : { 'test/test_index.js' : [ 'webpack' ] },

var __karmaWebpackManifest__ = []; var testsContext = require .context( "." , true , /_test$/); function inManifest ( path ) { return __karmaWebpackManifest__.indexOf(path) >= 0 ; } var runnable = testsContext.keys().filter(inManifest); if (!runnable.length) { runnable = testsContext.keys(); } runnable.forEach(testsContext);

Every test file is required using the require.context and compiled with webpack into one test bundle. When a file changes, only the affected tests will be run. If a failure occurs, the failing group will be rerun each run until they pass. If no tests are affected by a change, all tests are rerun (if you touch your test_index.js it will run all tests).

Source Maps

File (Faster)

File source maps are faster and work out of the box. Use:

webpack: { devtool : 'cheap-module-source-map' }

Inline

Or, if you want inline source maps, you can use the karma-sourcemap-loader :

npm install --save-dev karma-sourcemap-loader

And then add it to your preprocessors

preprocessors: { 'test/test_index.js' : [ 'webpack' , 'sourcemap' ] }

And tell webpack to generate sourcemaps

webpack: { devtool : 'inline-source-map' }

Options

This is the full list of options you can specify in your Karma config.

webpack

Webpack configuration.

webpackMiddleware

Configuration for webpack-dev-middleware.

License

Copyright 2014-2015 Tobias Koppers

MIT