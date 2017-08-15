This is a fork of karma-webpack which enables file source maps and hot testing
npm install --save-dev karma-webpack-with-fast-source-maps
// in karma.conf.js
files: [
// only specify one entry point
// and require all tests in there
'test/test_index.js'
],
preprocessors: {
// add webpack as preprocessor
'test/test_index.js': ['webpack']
},
// test/test_index.js
// This gets replaced by karma webpack with the updated files on rebuild
var __karmaWebpackManifest__ = [];
// require all modules ending in "_test" from the
// current directory and all subdirectories
var testsContext = require.context(".", true, /_test$/);
function inManifest(path) {
return __karmaWebpackManifest__.indexOf(path) >= 0;
}
var runnable = testsContext.keys().filter(inManifest);
// Run all tests if we didn't find any changes
if (!runnable.length) {
runnable = testsContext.keys();
}
runnable.forEach(testsContext);
Every test file is required using the require.context and compiled with webpack into one test bundle.
When a file changes, only the affected tests will be run.
If a failure occurs, the failing group will be rerun each run until they pass.
If no tests are affected by a change, all tests are rerun (if you
touch your test_index.js it will run all tests).
File source maps are faster and work out of the box. Use:
webpack: {
// ...
devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map'
}
Or, if you want inline source maps, you can use the
karma-sourcemap-loader:
npm install --save-dev karma-sourcemap-loader
And then add it to your preprocessors
preprocessors: {
'test/test_index.js': ['webpack', 'sourcemap']
}
And tell webpack to generate sourcemaps
webpack: {
// ...
devtool: 'inline-source-map'
}
This is the full list of options you can specify in your Karma config.
Webpack configuration.
Configuration for webpack-dev-middleware.
Copyright 2014-2015 Tobias Koppers