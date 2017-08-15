openbase logo
kww

karma-webpack-with-fast-source-maps

by Aaron Jensen
1.10.2 (see all)

Use webpack with karma.

Readme

karma-webpack-with-fast-source-maps

This is a fork of karma-webpack which enables file source maps and hot testing

Installation

npm install --save-dev karma-webpack-with-fast-source-maps

Usage

    // in karma.conf.js

        files: [
            // only specify one entry point
            // and require all tests in there
            'test/test_index.js'
        ],

        preprocessors: {
            // add webpack as preprocessor
            'test/test_index.js': ['webpack']
        },

// test/test_index.js

// This gets replaced by karma webpack with the updated files on rebuild
var __karmaWebpackManifest__ = [];

// require all modules ending in "_test" from the
// current directory and all subdirectories
var testsContext = require.context(".", true, /_test$/);

function inManifest(path) {
  return __karmaWebpackManifest__.indexOf(path) >= 0;
}

var runnable = testsContext.keys().filter(inManifest);

// Run all tests if we didn't find any changes
if (!runnable.length) {
  runnable = testsContext.keys();
}

runnable.forEach(testsContext);

Every test file is required using the require.context and compiled with webpack into one test bundle. When a file changes, only the affected tests will be run. If a failure occurs, the failing group will be rerun each run until they pass. If no tests are affected by a change, all tests are rerun (if you touch your test_index.js it will run all tests).

Source Maps

File (Faster)

File source maps are faster and work out of the box. Use:

webpack: {
  // ...
    devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map'
}

Inline

Or, if you want inline source maps, you can use the karma-sourcemap-loader:

npm install --save-dev karma-sourcemap-loader

And then add it to your preprocessors

preprocessors: {
    'test/test_index.js': ['webpack', 'sourcemap']
}

And tell webpack to generate sourcemaps

webpack: {
  // ...
    devtool: 'inline-source-map'
}

Options

This is the full list of options you can specify in your Karma config.

webpack

Webpack configuration.

webpackMiddleware

Configuration for webpack-dev-middleware.

License

Copyright 2014-2015 Tobias Koppers

MIT

