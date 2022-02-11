Karma Webpack Use webpack to preprocess files in karma

Install

npm npm i -D karma-webpack

yarn yarn add -D karma-webpack

Usage

karma.conf.js

module .exports = ( config ) => { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'mocha' , 'webpack' ], plugins : [ 'karma-webpack' , 'karma-mocha' , ], files : [ { pattern : 'test/**/*.test.js' , watched : false } ], preprocessors : { 'test/**/*.test.js' : [ 'webpack' ] }, webpack : { }, }); }

Default webpack configuration

This configuration will be merged with what gets provided via karma's config.webpack.

const defaultWebpackOptions = { mode : 'development' , output : { filename : '[name].js' , path : path.join(os.tmpdir(), '_karma_webpack_' ) + Math .floor( Math .random() * 1000000 ), }, stats : { modules : false , colors : true , }, watch : false , optimization : { runtimeChunk : 'single' , splitChunks : { chunks : 'all' , minSize : 0 , cacheGroups : { commons : { name : 'commons' , chunks : 'initial' , minChunks : 1 , }, }, }, }, plugins : [], };

How it works

This project is a framework and preprocessor for Karma that combines test files and dependencies into 2 shared bundles and 1 chunk per test file. It relies on webpack to generate the bundles/chunks and to keep it updated during autoWatch=true.

The first preproccessor triggers the build of all the bundles/chunks and all following files just return the output of this one build process.

Webpack typescript support

By default karma-webpack forces .js files so if you test .ts files and use webpack to build typescript to javascript it works out of the box.

If you have a different need you can override by settig webpack.transformPath

webpack : { transformPath : ( filepath ) => { const info = path.parse(filepath); return ` ${path.join(info.dir, info.name)} .js` ; }, },

Source Maps

You can use the karma-sourcemap-loader to get the source maps generated for your test bundle.

npm i -D karma-sourcemap-loader

And then add it to your preprocessors.

karma.conf.js

preprocessors: { 'test/test_index.js' : [ 'webpack' , 'sourcemap' ] }

And tell webpack to generate sourcemaps.

webpack.config.js

webpack: { devtool : 'inline-source-map' }

