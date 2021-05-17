Karma viewport resizer for testing responsive features and layout

Installation

npm install karma-viewport

Usage

Add viewport to the list of frameworks inside your Karma configuration:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ "viewport" ] }) }

This will expose the global variable viewport to your tests, which allows setting the dimensions of the viewport, e.g.:

viewport.set( 320 ) viewport.set( 320 , 480 ) viewport.reset()

Note that you (probably) cannot use viewport in the top-level scope of your tests, as Karma might not have initialized all plugins until all files were read, so makes sure to call the respective functions from the setup hooks of your test framework or from within your tests.

Browser support

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge 13-15, IE 9-11 and possibly some more.

Configuration

By default, viewport will target the default iframe#context of Karma, which is enabled through client.useIframe (see the configuration guide). This will also wrap the debug context to run inside the iframe#context .

To run tests within a custom, separate context, e.g. iframe#viewport :

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ "viewport" ] viewport : { context : "#viewport" } }) }

Note that the iframe#viewport element must be present in the context.html and debug.html files that are served by Karma. You can override the files, or add an iframe element dynamically before running the tests. Using a separate, custom context makes it possible to load entire webpages for testing:

await viewport.load( "/path/to/fixture.html" )

For easier, and less repetitive testing, named breakpoints can be easily set:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ "viewport" ] viewport : { breakpoints : [ { name : "mobile" , size : { width : 320 , height : 480 } }, { name : "tablet" , size : { width : 768 , height : 1024 } }, { name : "screen" , size : { width : 1440 , height : 900 } } ] } }) }

The viewport dimensions can then be set using the names of the breakpoints:

viewport.set( "mobile" ) viewport.set( "screen" ) viewport.reset()

Furthermore, breakpoints can be iterated:

viewport.each( name => { }) viewport.from( "tablet" , name => { }) viewport.to( "tablet" , name => { }) viewport.between( "tablet" , "screen" , name => { })

After breakpoint iteration, viewport.reset() is called internally. If the callback provided to the breakpoint returns a Promise , the return value of the function will also be a Promise . This enables asynchronous tests:

viewport.each( async name => { })

TypeScript

karma-viewport is written in TypeScript and comes with its own typings. Don't include the package using an import statement, but instead include its types via tsconfig.json or a reference within karma.conf.ts or tests:

