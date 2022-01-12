Karma (very) Verbose Reporter

To install, just get the tarball from GitHub via NPM:

npm install --save-dev karma-verbose-reporter

This reporter logs everything emitted during the test phase:

... INFO [Safari 8.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | hash, SHA-256 | should hash empty data]: Success: 4 ms INFO [Safari 8.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | hash, SHA-256 | should hash a well-known string]: Success: 9 ms INFO [Firefox 33.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | decode, UTF8 | decode]: Success: 9 ms INFO [Safari 8.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | hash, SHA-256 | should hash 10k of binary data]: Success: 13 ms INFO [Firefox 33.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | decode, HEX | decode lower case]: Success: 10 ms INFO [PhantomJS 1.9 .7 (Mac OS X) | defer | should reject a wrapped rejected promise]: Success: 35 ms INFO [Safari 8.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | hash, SHA-384 | should hash empty data]: Success: 3 ms INFO [Safari 8.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | hash, SHA-384 | should hash a well-known string]: Success: 7 ms INFO [Firefox 33.0 .0 (Mac OS X 10.10 ) | decode, HEX | decode upper case]: Success: 11 ms ...

Reports are also quite detailed: