To install, just get the tarball from GitHub via NPM:
npm install --save-dev karma-verbose-reporter
This reporter logs everything emitted during the test phase:
...
INFO [Safari 8.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | hash, SHA-256 | should hash empty data]: Success: 4 ms
INFO [Safari 8.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | hash, SHA-256 | should hash a well-known string]: Success: 9 ms
INFO [Firefox 33.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | decode, UTF8 | decode]: Success: 9 ms
INFO [Safari 8.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | hash, SHA-256 | should hash 10k of binary data]: Success: 13 ms
INFO [Firefox 33.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | decode, HEX | decode lower case]: Success: 10 ms
INFO [PhantomJS 1.9.7 (Mac OS X) | defer | should reject a wrapped rejected promise]: Success: 35 ms
INFO [Safari 8.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | hash, SHA-384 | should hash empty data]: Success: 3 ms
INFO [Safari 8.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | hash, SHA-384 | should hash a well-known string]: Success: 7 ms
INFO [Firefox 33.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10) | decode, HEX | decode upper case]: Success: 11 ms
...
Reports are also quite detailed:
Suites and tests results:
- decode :
* should exist : 4 ok
* should fail decoding garbage : 4 ok
* should fail decoding null data : 4 ok
* should fail decoding with unknown algorithm : 4 ok
* should handle nested promises : 4 ok
- BASE64 :
* decode : 4 ok
- HEX :
* decode lower case : 4 ok
* decode upper case : 4 ok
- UTF8 :
* decode : 4 ok
- defer :
* should defer a static value : 4 ok
* should exist : 4 ok
* should reject a thrown error : 4 ok
* should reject a thrown string : 4 ok
* should reject a wrapped rejected promise : 4 ok
* should resolve a deferred function : 4 ok
* should resolve a wrapped resolved promise : 4 ok
- encode :
* should exist : 4 ok
* should fail encoding garbage : 4 ok
* should fail encoding null data : 4 ok
* should fail encoding with unknown algorithm : 4 ok
* should handle nested promises : 4 ok
- BASE64 :
* encode : 4 ok
- HEX :
* encode : 4 ok
- UTF8 :
* encode Uint8Array : 4 ok
* encode plain array : 4 ok
* encode string (pass-through) : 4 ok
- hash :
* should exist : 4 ok
- SHA-1 :
* should hash 10k of binary data : 4 ok
* should hash a well-known string : 4 ok
* should hash empty data : 4 ok
- SHA-224 :
* should hash 10k of binary data : 4 ok
* should hash a well-known string : 4 ok
* should hash empty data : 4 ok
- SHA-256 :
* should hash 10k of binary data : 4 ok
* should hash a well-known string : 4 ok
* should hash empty data : 4 ok
- SHA-384 :
* should hash 10k of binary data : 4 ok
* should hash a well-known string : 4 ok
* should hash empty data : 4 ok
- SHA-512 :
* should hash 10k of binary data : 4 ok
* should hash a well-known string : 4 ok
* should hash empty data : 4 ok
- subtle :
* should digest : 2 ok, 2 skipped
* should exist : 4 ok
Browser results:
- Safari 8.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10): 44 tests
- 44 ok
- Chrome 39.0.2171 (Mac OS X 10.10.0): 44 tests
- 44 ok
- PhantomJS 1.9.7 (Mac OS X): 44 tests
- 43 ok, 1 skipped
- Firefox 33.0.0 (Mac OS X 10.10): 44 tests
- 43 ok, 1 skipped